'Best Contestant Ever' Wins Broadway Cruise With Norwegian Gem

When we had a finish the Broadway lyric contest happening on our show today, we never imagined we would get the BEST CONTESTANT EVER! John is obsessed with all things Broadway and now he was going to compete to finish the lyrics of amazing Broadway show tunes.

After getting a perfect score and winning over the hearts of everyone on our show, John was surprised to find out what his prize would be. John learned that he will be going on a BROADWAY cruise sailing aboard Norwegian Gem. He will be sailing with legends like Kristen Chenoweth, Laura Benanti and more including: Alan Cumming, Randy Rainbow, Sierra Boggess, Lena Hall, Joshua Henry, Jeremy Jordan, and Taylor Louderman.

Safe to say, John is quite excited for this Broadway extravaganza!

Happening March 31st to April 5th. The ship will sail from New York to Bermuda! More details on the Broadway cruise here.