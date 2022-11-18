Read full article on original website
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - The Elite Four Walkthrough (Pokemon League)
*Spoiler Warning* In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we show the end of Victory Road. We defeat each member of the Elite Four, the head of the Pokemon League, Geeta, and have a heated last Rival Battle with our pal Nemona. The beginning of the Elite Four challenge starts with a Champion Assessment, so in this video we begin with the correct answers for the Elite Four interview.
IGN
EA Sports College Football Won't Be Released Until Summer 2024
EA has announced that its highly anticipated EA Sports College Football won't be released until summer 2024. Speaking to ESPN, EA vice president and general manager Daryl Holt said the long wait from College Football's announcement in early 2021 is due to them building the game from scratch. "That's the...
IGN
IGN Live Presents Guilty Gear Strive New Character Reveal
Join IGN's Mitchell Saltzman for an exclusive reveal of the newest character update for Guilty Gear Strive. Mitchell, will be joined by Riku Ozawa, eSports manager at Arc System Works, and Ken Miyauchi, producer on Guilty Gear Strive for a hands on demo and moveset breakdown. Guilty Gear fans, you won't want to miss this!
IGN
The Full Story Behind Ragnarok's Newest Weapon
This article contains late-game spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. In the final third of God of War Ragnarok you obtain the Draupnir Spear, the third and final weapon in Kratos’ Norse adventure arsenal. Creating a new weapon for Kratos was naturally a major task for the development team at Santa Monica Studio, and game director Eric Williams has revealed just how the spear became a reality, what ideas were cut, and why they didn’t just let players wield Thor’s hammer.
IGN
Warzone 2.0: The 16 Biggest Changes From the Original Warzone
The long-awaited Warzone 2.0 is here, and with it comes all kinds of quality of life improvements, a brand new map, and loads of new weapons and gameplay changes. So ride along with Youtuber Expel as they break down everything you need to know before hopping into Warzone 2.0. Warzone...
IGN
Weird Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hack Lets You Run Twice as Fast
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are full of technical problems, and the community has uncovered a hack that lets your Trainer sprint across the Paldea region at double speed. First discovered on Reddit, players discovered that you can run twice as fast simply by connecting two controllers at once and holding both left joysticks down.
IGN
First 20 Minutes of Gungrave GORE Gameplay
Here’s the first 20 minutes of gameplay of the brand new Gungrave game, Gungrave G.O.R.E, running on a PS5. Gungrave GORE is a third-person action shooter where you control Grave, the hired killer made so popular from the anime. Shoot, grab, bash, and blow up enemies by the hundreds as you work to make your kills as stylish as possible, set against the backdrop of a futuristic mafia crime story.
IGN
Battle Studies Answers - Midterm and Final
Your journey in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet consists of something most kids go on Pokemon adventures to avoid—school! While attending Naranja Academy in Pokemon Scarlet or Uva Academy in Pokemon Violet, you’ll have the option to take a variety of different classes at school. Didn’t study? Not a Problem. This page of IGN’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet wiki guide contains all the answers for the Academy’s Battle Studies Midterm and Battle Studies Final exams. To see the answers for all of the other classes’ exams, click here!
IGN
TM Locations - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
This page covers all Technical Machines, AKA TMs, you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. TMs are items in Pokemon Sword and Shield that can be used to teach moves to Pokemon. In Scarlet and Violet, TMs are once again one-time used items. You gain TMs by finding them...
IGN
Sonic Frontiers Is One of Black Friday's Best Deals
With Black Friday kicking off well ahead of, well, Friday, we've already seen some truly excellent deals. The Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal returned once again, giving you a free copy of Mario Kart 8 and 3-months Nintendo Online, but we've also seen exciting new deals like price cuts on Sonic Frontiers.
IGN
Lyngbakr Island - Lore 1 - Regarding the Removal of Resources
Once you've parked your boat, climb up the wall in front of the Dock and take an immediate left. Jump across the small gap and round the corner. On the right-hand wall, you'll spot a gold chain. Climb the chain and the Lore Marker will be to your right. Approach the Marker and have Mimir read it to check this piece of Lore off your list!
IGN
Aussie Deals: The Best Black Friday 2022 Gaming Bargains [Day 3 Update]
Update: It's Day 3 of our comprehensive Black Friday 2022 coverage. This is a living list of bargains, so be sure to bookmark and (freely) sign up for Amazon Prime. Said retailer started their festivities in the early hours of Nov 21 and plan to continue until the 29th. Likewise, Big W has begun their online bargains today (in-store starts Nov 25).
IGN
Blue Stake Locations - How to Open Blue Shrine
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have black stakes located all around the region of Paldea. One of these stakes is colored blue which unlocks the blue shrine. This guide lays out all of the blue stakes located in Paldea. Want to go back to the main page to see the locations...
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Hands-On Preview
It’s been over two and a half years since we first parachuted into Verdansk but Warzone’s first map still sits fondly in the hearts of fans. After an exciting saga which sprawled across two Call of Duty games, played host to a zombie outbreak, and culminated in a cataclysmic event that wiped the map clean off the face of the Warzone, it looked unlikely that we’d ever see it in all its glory again. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has different ideas however, and by dropping us back into a 120-player lobby version of Verdansk, it sets its sights on the ambitious task of bringing one of the most popular battle royales to mobile devices.
IGN
Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog - Official Spotlight Trailer
Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog brings medieval horror to the game. A new Killer approaches in the form of The Knight that brings fresh strategic gameplay to The Fog. Its counter is a new Survivor named Vittorio Toscano, a new mysterious wanderer of realms. Forged in Fog is also on a brand-new map called The Shattered Square, set among the smoldering ruins of a ransacked medieval village. Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog is available now on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC.
IGN
Dark Envoy - Official Gameplay Trailer
Take a look at gameplay, battles, the world, and more in this new trailer for Dark Envoy, an upcoming tactical RPG with real-time combat. In Dark Envoy, you control a party of relic hunters wandering across the land of Jäan with their companions. The game combines a skill-based combat system built on classes and specializations with diverse tactical options of approaching your battles. The game features a full online co-op mode.
IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Therion Trailer
Meet Therion, A solitary thief whose origins and motivations are shrouded in mystery. Being a master of disguise and infiltration, Therion is sure to set terror into those that are wealthy and highborn. Check out the latest Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent trailer to see gameplay of Therion.
IGN
Trigon: Space Story - Official Celestial Sights 2 Trailer
The Trigon: Space Story - Celestial Sights 2 Trailer shows off the latest update coming to the game featuring new content, fixes, and technical updates to this sci-fi adventure rogue-like. The update also comes packed with performance optimizations like MSAA, FXAA, and TAA with improved visuals across the board. Trigon: Space Story is available now for PC, macOS, and Linux via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Gameforge Client.
IGN
Evil West Video Review
Evil West reviewed by David Jagneaux on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. This refreshing blast from the past from the developer of Shadow Warrior 3 nails the most important parts of its old-school, vampire-hunting action. The combat is smooth and its weapon options are ludicrously entertaining, but low enemy variety and overly similar level layouts can grow somewhat monotonous after a while. This is far from the most complex or innovative action shooter, but every so often you just want to have some fun smashing in monster skulls.
IGN
Splinter Cell Remake: We FINALLY Get an Update – Unlocked 571
As Ubisoft Toronto developers discuss their design philosophy behind the Splinter Cell Remake and show off a bit of concept art, we react to their plans for Sam Fisher's long-awaited return. Plus: Dead Island 2 gets delayed again, Sonic the Hedgehog's co-creator gets arrested, Phil Spencer's "Call of Duty on PlayStation" press tour continues, and more!
