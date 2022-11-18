Read full article on original website
Related
Road Warriors: 3 Stars From Knicks' Western Swing
The New York Knicks earned three wins on a difficult western swing thanks to the efforts of some metropolitan representatives facing sizable odds.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to establish consistency, host the Hornets Sunday
The Wizards are off to a solid start at 9-7 but are seeking to establish consistency and identity as the season wears on. Tonight will be a good opportunity to build on that as they host a struggling Hornets team. Here's what you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena...
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons latest to face wrath of jilted fans
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Simmons went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 21, 2022
The start of Week 6 of the NBA schedule marks the conclusion of New Orleans’ longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season. The Pelicans will try to complete that stretch with a winning record, hosting Golden State at 7 p.m. Monday. New Orleans has gone 3-2 so far in the Smoothie King Center recently, beating Houston, Memphis and Chicago, but losing to Portland and Boston. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 begins tonight at 6:30. Monday’s game is also available nationally on NBA TV’s Center Court broadcast.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Home Cooking
The Cavs followed an eight-game winning streak with a five-game losing streak and now have won three in a row after back-to-back wins against the Hornets, Heat and Hawks. Carter and Justin weigh in on two dominant wins, discuss who the real Cavaliers are and discuss the current progress for the team this season.
NBA
"Keep The Vibe Alive" | Utah Begins Life Without Mike Conley Against The Clippers On Monday
The Utah Jazz are about to experience life without Mike Conley. After taking a severe fall during the third quarter of Saturday's game against Portland, Conley left the game with a left knee injury and never returned. While Jazz Nation waited for news all Sunday, the diagnosis is much more comforting than initially anticipated.
NBA
2022-23 Mad Ants Transactions
This page will house all transactions involving the Indiana Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Each time a player from the Pacers roster is assigned to or recalled from Fort Wayne is listed below along with a list of players currently on assignment with the Mad Ants. Please note that players under two-way contracts do not have to be formally assigned or recalled.
NBA
How Mike Brown's military upbringing is helping Kings find success
Like the bright purple beam that darts out of Golden 1 Center after a win this season, the Sacramento Kings are trying to make a statement as well. Sacramento is 9-6 and No. 5 in the Western Conference entering Tuesday’s games. That start has the Kings hoping they can halt their 16-year playoff drought, the league’s longest current active playoff dry spell. To put that in perspective, the last time the Kings made the playoffs (in May of 2006), rookie Keegan Murray was a 5-year-old and All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis was 10 … and his father, Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis, was three years removed from his last NBA season.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit for Week 6
We’re back to a more conventional schedule in Week 6, even with the rare leaguewide night off for Thanksgiving on Thursday. The four-game teams outweigh those with three, which is always a welcome sight and helps offset another trio of teams with only two contests on their schedule. TEAMS...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Heat
The Wine & Gold’s four-game home stand rolls on with a Sunday night showdown against Miami – two nights after holding off the Hornets in double-overtime to snap a five-game slide. The Cavaliers flirted with disaster on Friday night, nearly blowing a double-digit lead in the final two...
NBA
Celtics' Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped in Chicago
Boston’s league-best, nine-game win streak came to an end Monday night in Chicago with a 121-107 defeat at the hands of the Bulls. The Celtics didn’t look like themselves at either end of the court after scoring the first basket of the game, a 3-pointer from Jayson Tatum. Chicago soon claimed a 5-3 lead and Boston went on to trail for the final 45:28 of the contest.
NBA
Trae Young's Clutch Assists vs Raptors
Trae Young's second clutch assist of the evening came in the locker room when he passed a medallion onto rookie AJ Griffin. After one of Trae's most efficient games of the season – a 33-point, 12-assist effort in which he made 12 of 21 shots – he took the medallion that Nate McMillan gave him for being the Hawks' best offensive player and handed it over to the rookie after Griffin hit the game-winning alley-oop layup as overtime expired.
NBA
Damian Lillard Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 20, 2022) – An MRI taken Saturday night postgame vs. Utah on Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard revealed a grade one strain to the soleus muscle in the right lower leg. Lillard will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.
NBA
Trey Murphy lll doubtful for Wednesday game vs. Spurs
Coming off a six-game homestand, the Pelicans are back on the road for their next two games. After leaving during the first quarter of the Celtics game on 11/18, Pelicans forward Trey Murphy lll (right foot contusion) is listed as doubtful ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Listed as out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
Roundball Roundup: Neil Everett never expected this many Jazz and Blazers highlights
As a SportsCenter anchor, Neil Everett reads highlights for everyone, but the University of Oregon grad holds the Trail Blazers and Jazz in high regard. “I love rooting for the underdog,” Everett said. “That’s why I root for a team like Utah. I root for a team like Portland. And fanbases where you have a team that’s a real part of the fabric of where you are. And I know just from watching that the Jazz are a part of that fabric of Salt Lake, just like the Blazers are from Portland.”
NBA
Early stats on 'take fouls' & bench decorum rule changes
Not everyone in the NBA is thrilled about the greater penalty attached this season to “take” fouls, those intentional, fast-break thwarting violations that spoil some of the sport’s most entertaining moments before they even get started. Dallas’ Spencer Dinwiddie, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and more...
NBA
Coup’s Takeaways: Adebayo Returns But Cavaliers Ride Second-Quarter Run To Comfortable Victory
1. With Miami again shorthanded despite getting Bam Adebayo (21 points on 14 shots) back in the starting lineup, this one at least had the early-going look of one that might repeat Friday’s effort against Washington when the Wizards struggled against the zone defense and the HEAT almost rode an early lead to the finish line. Cleveland was getting pretty good looks from three in that first quarter, but the HEAT were only down one headed into the second and we’ve seen them hang around with every manner of opponent no matter who they have available.
NBA
76ers Welcome Brooklyn Nets Before Hitting the Road | Gameday Report 17/82
The 76ers (8-8) prepare to host the Brooklyn Nets (8-9) in their next game on Tuesday night. The Sixers will then travel to Charlotte for the second half of a back-to-back that tips off a three-game road trip over the Thanksgiving holiday. The Sixers announced Monday that Joel Embiid will...
NBA
De'Aaron Fox Named Western Conference Player of the Week
Third player in franchise history with three or more POTW awards. Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week after leading the Kings to a perfect 3-0 record for games played between November 14 and November 20, the NBA announced today. Fox averaged 25.0 points, (60.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT%, 88.9 FT%), 3.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists throughout the week.
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 6
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. When the schedule is released during the offseason, there are matchups that are immediately circled as must-see games. It can be a playoff rematch, a classic rivalry, or the homecoming game for a star returning to their previous city for the first time since leaving via trade or free agency.
Comments / 0