Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Bedlam Resumes in Norman

By Allen Kenney
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (OU) Big 12 game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

They call it Bedlam for a reason, and last year's matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys lived up to its name. OSU came out on top in a 37-33 shootout by stopping the Sooners deep in Cowboys territory as time expired. The teams combined for five turnovers, a safety, a kickoff return for a touchdown, and a score on a fumble recovered in the end zone.

This year’s edition probably can’t match last season’s chaos. Unfortunately, the stakes are lower for each squad, too. Neither team has a realistic shot at the Big 12 title game this year. But OU still needs one more win to become bowl eligible .

Here’s what to watch when the in-state rivals square off in Norman on Saturday night.

No. 22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Stream: fuboTV
Spread : Oklahoma -7.5
Tickets: As low as $83 on SITickets.com

When Oklahoma State Has the Ball

Quarterback Spencer Sanders made a dramatic return late in last week’s 20-14 victory over Iowa State. The Cowboys sputtered through the first three quarters of the game before Sanders’ helped lead the team to 10 points in the final frame. A week earlier, the Kansas Jayhawks had drubbed OSU by 21 points with Sanders out of action.

Sanders’ presence in the lineup will force Oklahoma to account for both his legs and his arm, which has proven difficult for the Sooners this season. The QB is arguably OSU’s most effective runner, averaging 3.88 yards per rush. If safeties and linebackers get preoccupied with the threat of Sanders scrambling on dropback passes, it will leave openings for him to hit deep and intermediate routes.

Oklahoma’s defensive line has played up-and-down football this year, but OSU’s struggling offensive line presents an opportunity for a strong showing. The Sooners will look for edge rushers Reggie Grimes, Ethan Downs, and R Mason Thomas to heat up Sanders on passing downs and potentially force OSU’s QBs into mistakes.

When Oklahoma Has the Ball

Make no mistake, OU has become a run-first offense. The Sooners have rushed for at least 220 yards in six games so far this year. That includes 236 yards on 40 attempts last week at West Virginia. Despite OU’s success running the ball on the Mountaineers, the offense’s inability to capitalize with points doomed the Sooners in a 23-20 loss.

OU needs quarterback Dillon Gabriel to turn his play around after a string of three so-so outings in which he has tossed three touchdowns and three interceptions total. It would help if star receiver Marvin Mims could snap out of a funk that has seen him plagued by dropped passes. Expect offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to manufacture ways to put the ball in the hands of play-making receiver Jalil Farooq, arguably OU’s most dangerous threat after the catch.

The Oklahoma State defense has taken a significant step back from last year’s veteran-laden unit. The situation still looks dicey heading into this game with contributors like Trace Ford and Tyler Lacy continuing to deal with injuries. OU’s high-volume offense will put the depth of the Cowboys to the test.

Final Analysis

OU is looking for revenge after last season’s loss to OSU, which would make for a hopeful end to a disappointing first year under new head coach Brent Venables. The oddsmakers appear confident the Sooners will come through after installing them as 7.5-point favorites.

OU has the rushing attack to push around an OSU defense that has looked soft this year. If the Sooners pull that off, they will need to avoid the back-breaking penalties and gaffes on special teams that have plagued them in recent weeks. Easier said than done.

For the Cowboys, protecting their hobbled QB should be their top priority on what looks like a chilly evening in Norman. Without Sanders, the Pokes’ chances of winning this game drop precipitously.

At 5-5, OU needs this win in front of a home crowd to secure a bowl bid. That air of desperation should produce a focused effort on the part of the Sooners and a chance to repair some damaged pride.

Prediction: Oklahoma 35, Oklahoma State 27

— Written by Allen Kenney, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Kenney is the founder and editor of BlatantHomerism.com and host of the Blatant Homerism Podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BlatantHomerism .

*Price as of publication.

