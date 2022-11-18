ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Cheers’: Season 6 Finally Filmed the Original Idea for the Pilot

By Fred Topel
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

The NBC comedy Cheers lasted 11 seasons, but it took until season 6 to do the show as it was originally conceived. James Burrows co-created Cheers with Les and Glen Charles. Their first season got away from their original idea, but season 6 gave them an opportunity to go back to it, as Burrows explained in a recent interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmHSb_0jFkWycV00
Ted Danson and Kirstie Alley | NBCU Photo Bank

Burrows was a guest on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast on Sept. 4 to discuss his book, Directed by James Burrows . He told O’Brien about creating Cheers , and how season 6 returned to the original pitch.

The original idea for ‘Cheers’

Before Cheers , Burrows and Charles brothers worked together on Taxi . The Charles’ were producers and writers for the James L. Brooks show and Burrows directed. Towards the end, they started talking about creating their own show which would become Cheers

RELATED: ‘Cheers’: NBC Complained They Didn’t Understand Highbrow Jokes — ‘We Don’t Care,’ Director Replied

“We had the same agent who said, ‘You guys should do your own show,’” Burrows said on Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend . “We love Fawlty Towers so we thought about a hotel. Then we thought about the bar and then we thought about a bar in Barstow. We’re all sports fans so we’re going to do something in Boston or Philadelphia. We chose Boston, we formulated these characters. The original conception of the show, believe it or not, was Sam Malone, the lothario working for a woman.”

‘Cheers’ Season 6 finally made Sam work for a woman

The pilot for Cheers showed Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) arrive at Cheers after her fiance leaves her. She becomes a waitress and the love interest to bartender and owner Sam (Ted Danson) . After five seasons, Long left Cheers . Season 6 introduced Rebecca Howe (Kirstie Alley), who works for the corporation that bought the bar from Sam. When Sam must return to work as a bartender, he now works for Rebecca.

RELATED: ‘Cheers’: Ted Danson Sam Malone Role Almost Went to Another Future NBC Star

“When Shelley decided she didn’t want to do the show anymore, we had to in essence break them up and go back to the original conception of the show when we sat around talking about it, which is Sam working for a woman,” Burrows said.

James Burrows and the Charles Brothers go back longer than ‘Taxi’

Les and Glen Charles also wrote for Phyllis and The Bob Newhart Show , which Burrows directed. So Cheers was a long time coming for them.

It was a wonderful experience. I met the boys, I call him the boys, the brothers on Phyllis . They were story editors and I was the permanent director the first year. I met them then and we reconnected on Taxi . They were the producers and I was the director of Taxi which was a wonderfully funny show but it was really hard. It was the first time I used four cameras and I had this cast that was interplanetary. We went through a lot. At that point, Jim Brooks, who is one of the great comedy minds, was also doing a movie so he wasn’t there on certain days. There were other producers who had certain ideas. The show turned out fine but it was really difficult.

James Burrows, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend , 9/4/22

RELATED: ‘Cheers’ Theme Song Changed the Original Lyrics

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

The Waltons Return! See the Iconic '70s Family Reunite for The CW Special 'The Waltons Thanksgiving'

If you grew up in the '70s, you likely watched Little House on the Prairie on Wednesday nights or The Waltons on Thursdays with your family. Such wholesome fare isn't as prevalent on television these days so it's nice to see a network bring back the nostalgia for longtime fans of such programming. For Thanksgiving, The CW brings back the Walton family once again in The Waltons Thanksgiving.
Decider.com

ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order

ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
disneydining.com

Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest

For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series

Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
Popculture

Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed

Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
TEXAS STATE
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

227K+
Followers
121K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy