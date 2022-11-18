ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glamour

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Twin in First PDA Couple Photo

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are already dressing alike! What's their ship name, btw? Ete? Ratason? Pemily?. Anyway… Just days after the pairing was first reported by the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi, Davidson and Ratajkowski were photographed sharing a moment of PDA in New York City. The former Saturday Night Live comedian, who just turned 29 on November 16, was seen sharing an embrace and a laugh with the 31-year-old model in the hallway of a residential building.
Glamour

Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel

Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
Glamour

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Just Made Their Red-Carpet Debut

In Celebrity World, no relationship is official until it’s red-carpet official. Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are the newest members of the exclusive It Couples Club, sealing their status with some red-carpet PDA at the Sydney premiere of Hemsworth’s new film, Poker Face, on November 15. Hemsworth shared...
Glamour

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Said Dating in Her 50s ‘Sucks’

Supermodel and former Sports Illustrated cover star Paulina Porizkova, 57, is dating, and she said it’s terrible (supermodels are just like us!). On a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Porizkova said that at her age, the dating pool is very small. “It’s a small pool, dirty little puddle,” she said.
Glamour

Kate Middleton Adds a Very Important Broach to Her Signature Outfit Formula

They say the key to great style is a personal uniform designed around a signature piece. Audrey Hepburn had the little black dress. Iris Apfel has her oversized glasses. Kate Middleton has the tea-length coatdress, which lately she’s been pairing with matching accessories to create a variety of elegant monochromatic looks that can be styled for any occasion. This tailored mauve ensemble is a perfect example.
Glamour

Keira Knightley Pairs Chanel Couture With a Grungy Beauty Signature

Keira Knightley was a key face of the indie sleaze era that’s currently trending again. She’s been there, done that, got the ripped T-shirt. Sure, she never reached Pete Doherty levels of undone, but the star was not opposed to band tees or to teaming shorts and tights with smudgy eyeliner on occasion.
Glamour

Emily Ratajkowski Channels J.Lo With a Pair of Iconic Boots

Today, November 22, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City in a puffer coat and a pair of skinny jeans that she tucked into her knee-high boots. The footwear in question are a pair of lace-up nubuck leather Timberland boots from a recent collaboration with Veneda Carter (currently retailing for a cool $225).
Glamour

Kate Hudson Is Literally Dripping With Sparkles at the Glass Onion Premiere

Best believe I’m still bejeweled, When I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer…. Kate Hudson is shining bright like a diamond. Yeah, I’m mixing my pop girlie lyrics; what are you gonna do about it? The Almost Famous star attended the premiere of her new movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, literally dripping in sequins, a look that’s got me pining for a Maleficent-style origin story on Glinda the Good Witch (yeah, I know Wicked is happening; once again, just let me have this).
Glamour

Jenna Ortega Dressed Like a Goth Bride for Wednesday's Black Carpet Premiere

Jenna Ortega wore a glamorous goth bridal gown from Versace spring/summer 2023 collection and matching black veil to the black carpet premiere of Wednesday. Fittingly, the event was held on a Wednesday. Directed by Tim Burton, the Addams Family spinoff series will premiere November 23 on Netflix. Ortega has been...
Glamour

Blake Lively’s ‘Antique Grandma’ Manicure Is Surprisingly Chic

Fall nail ideas can come from anywhere, as Blake Lively just proved. Where do you get your manicure inspiration from? While autumn finds many of us feeling drawn to seasonal shades of oxblood, deep red, and berry, top nail artists get ideas not just from nature, but art, music, fashion, and architecture too. It seems Lively, meanwhile, gets her personal inspo from…wallpaper.
Glamour

Christie Brinkley Put a Luxe Twist on Classic Fall Fashion

Thanksgiving approaches. The smell of pumpkin and its attendant spice is in the air. So what do you wear for a crisp fall day? According to Christie Brinkley, the classics. And she's right. Enjoying the autumnal weather, the Sports Illustrated legend embraced primary colors, pairing a yellow sweater with blue...
Glamour

Tia Mowry Wore An All-Gray Outfit Accessorized With Hair Shells

Monochrome groutfit alert. Tia Mowry, who has been vocally embracing her gray hair as she ages, seems to have simply fallen in love with the color, because she just stepped out in head-to-toe gray, and it looks grayt. Headed to the Today show, the Sister, Sister star paired a shimmery...
Glamour

Miley Cyrus Looked Exactly Like Mom Tish Cyrus in ‘Twinning’ Crop Tops and Chanel

Which Cyrus is which? Tish Cyrus just shared a “twinning” photo with her daughter Miley Cyrus and we genuinely had trouble telling them apart. In the poolside photos, both Cyrus women wore white crop tops and black plack pants with coordinated Chanel outerwear. 29-year-old Miley wore a pink cropped blazer with a Chanel logo brooch, while her 55-year-old mother wore a blue jacket with the same pin. Though both women topped the look off with the same pair of yellow-lensed sunglasses and half-up, half-down hairstyles, they opted for mismatched footwear: Miley wore a pair of loafers and Tish completed her look with Fendi slides.
Glamour

Eva Mendes Confirmed She Secretly Married ‘Husband’ Ryan Gosling

After years of secrecy, Eva Mendes has confirmed she is married to Ryan Gosling. Here's what we've known for years: Gosling and Mendes have been together since meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and share two daughters, seven-year-old Esmeralda Amada and six-year-old Amada Lee. Beyond that, the pair have kept details about their family private…for the most part.
