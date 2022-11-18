Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Twin in First PDA Couple Photo
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are already dressing alike! What's their ship name, btw? Ete? Ratason? Pemily?. Anyway… Just days after the pairing was first reported by the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi, Davidson and Ratajkowski were photographed sharing a moment of PDA in New York City. The former Saturday Night Live comedian, who just turned 29 on November 16, was seen sharing an embrace and a laugh with the 31-year-old model in the hallway of a residential building.
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sheer Black Maxidress With Big Bling
Sheer dresses stop for no weather. For proof, see Emily Ratajkowski, who stepped out in an Aya Muse sheer black maxi dress for a Swarovski Holiday event at The Mark Hotel in New York City. Sheer gowns have been all the rage recently, and Ratajkowski is among the trend’s biggest...
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Are Apparently ‘Seeing Each Other’
Welp, looks like the rumors are true: Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson are “seeing each other,” per People. A source “close to Davidson” confirmed the gossip to the magazine after speculation around the two began brewing over the weekend. On Sunday the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi...
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Just Made Their Red-Carpet Debut
In Celebrity World, no relationship is official until it’s red-carpet official. Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are the newest members of the exclusive It Couples Club, sealing their status with some red-carpet PDA at the Sydney premiere of Hemsworth’s new film, Poker Face, on November 15. Hemsworth shared...
Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Said Dating in Her 50s ‘Sucks’
Supermodel and former Sports Illustrated cover star Paulina Porizkova, 57, is dating, and she said it’s terrible (supermodels are just like us!). On a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Porizkova said that at her age, the dating pool is very small. “It’s a small pool, dirty little puddle,” she said.
Kate Middleton Adds a Very Important Broach to Her Signature Outfit Formula
They say the key to great style is a personal uniform designed around a signature piece. Audrey Hepburn had the little black dress. Iris Apfel has her oversized glasses. Kate Middleton has the tea-length coatdress, which lately she’s been pairing with matching accessories to create a variety of elegant monochromatic looks that can be styled for any occasion. This tailored mauve ensemble is a perfect example.
Keira Knightley Pairs Chanel Couture With a Grungy Beauty Signature
Keira Knightley was a key face of the indie sleaze era that’s currently trending again. She’s been there, done that, got the ripped T-shirt. Sure, she never reached Pete Doherty levels of undone, but the star was not opposed to band tees or to teaming shorts and tights with smudgy eyeliner on occasion.
Emily Ratajkowski Channels J.Lo With a Pair of Iconic Boots
Today, November 22, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City in a puffer coat and a pair of skinny jeans that she tucked into her knee-high boots. The footwear in question are a pair of lace-up nubuck leather Timberland boots from a recent collaboration with Veneda Carter (currently retailing for a cool $225).
Kate Hudson Is Literally Dripping With Sparkles at the Glass Onion Premiere
Best believe I’m still bejeweled, When I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer…. Kate Hudson is shining bright like a diamond. Yeah, I’m mixing my pop girlie lyrics; what are you gonna do about it? The Almost Famous star attended the premiere of her new movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, literally dripping in sequins, a look that’s got me pining for a Maleficent-style origin story on Glinda the Good Witch (yeah, I know Wicked is happening; once again, just let me have this).
Jenna Ortega Dressed Like a Goth Bride for Wednesday's Black Carpet Premiere
Jenna Ortega wore a glamorous goth bridal gown from Versace spring/summer 2023 collection and matching black veil to the black carpet premiere of Wednesday. Fittingly, the event was held on a Wednesday. Directed by Tim Burton, the Addams Family spinoff series will premiere November 23 on Netflix. Ortega has been...
The Lily-Rose Depp ‘Nepo Baby’ Interview Did Not Sit Well With Model Vittoria Ceretti
In case you missed it, Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, caused quite a controversy when she dismissed the effect nepotism had on her modeling and acting career. “The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff. People are going to have preconceived ideas...
Blake Lively’s ‘Antique Grandma’ Manicure Is Surprisingly Chic
Fall nail ideas can come from anywhere, as Blake Lively just proved. Where do you get your manicure inspiration from? While autumn finds many of us feeling drawn to seasonal shades of oxblood, deep red, and berry, top nail artists get ideas not just from nature, but art, music, fashion, and architecture too. It seems Lively, meanwhile, gets her personal inspo from…wallpaper.
Nicki Minaj Wore a Dior Bodysuit in the Music Video for the 2022 World Cup Anthem
The 2022 World Cup, hosted by Qatar, has spawned countless controversies already, many of which have nothing to do with soccer and everything to do with Qatar’s human rights record. But despite protests and performance boycotts from the likes of Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart, the tournament has continued...
Christie Brinkley Put a Luxe Twist on Classic Fall Fashion
Thanksgiving approaches. The smell of pumpkin and its attendant spice is in the air. So what do you wear for a crisp fall day? According to Christie Brinkley, the classics. And she's right. Enjoying the autumnal weather, the Sports Illustrated legend embraced primary colors, pairing a yellow sweater with blue...
Jessica Biel Wore a Leather Jumpsuit in the Perfect Fall Color
Jessica Biel has certainly grabbed our attention. On Tuesday, November 15, Biel was spotted at The Crosby Hotel in New York City wearing a burgundy leather jumpsuit. The actor wore a brown wool overcoat over her shoulders as she exited the hotel in the pouring rain. She paired the ensemble,...
Tia Mowry Wore An All-Gray Outfit Accessorized With Hair Shells
Monochrome groutfit alert. Tia Mowry, who has been vocally embracing her gray hair as she ages, seems to have simply fallen in love with the color, because she just stepped out in head-to-toe gray, and it looks grayt. Headed to the Today show, the Sister, Sister star paired a shimmery...
Zoë Kravitz Just Shared the Backstory of That Infamous Channing Tatum Bike Pic
Zoë Kravitz is finally ready to give us the scoop on that unforgettable paparazzi photo of her riding behind boyfriend Channing Tatum on his BMX bike. As you may recall, the image became the quintessential meme of summer 2021. (See it here.) Tatum, for his part, has an enduring...
Miley Cyrus Looked Exactly Like Mom Tish Cyrus in ‘Twinning’ Crop Tops and Chanel
Which Cyrus is which? Tish Cyrus just shared a “twinning” photo with her daughter Miley Cyrus and we genuinely had trouble telling them apart. In the poolside photos, both Cyrus women wore white crop tops and black plack pants with coordinated Chanel outerwear. 29-year-old Miley wore a pink cropped blazer with a Chanel logo brooch, while her 55-year-old mother wore a blue jacket with the same pin. Though both women topped the look off with the same pair of yellow-lensed sunglasses and half-up, half-down hairstyles, they opted for mismatched footwear: Miley wore a pair of loafers and Tish completed her look with Fendi slides.
Eva Mendes Confirmed She Secretly Married ‘Husband’ Ryan Gosling
After years of secrecy, Eva Mendes has confirmed she is married to Ryan Gosling. Here's what we've known for years: Gosling and Mendes have been together since meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and share two daughters, seven-year-old Esmeralda Amada and six-year-old Amada Lee. Beyond that, the pair have kept details about their family private…for the most part.
Glamour
New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 0