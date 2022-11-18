Read full article on original website
Elon Musk has upended Twitter’s business. Here’s how he could fix it
Much of Twitter’s ad sales team has been fired or pushed out. Large companies from General Mills to Macy’s have paused advertising on the platform, with more potentially following suit after new owner Elon Musk’s decision to restore the account of former President Donald Trump and other controversial figures. And any cursory scroll of the platform will likely show you fewer big brand ads.
Kindle’s 15-year anniversary is a reminder simplicity is king
Len Edgerly, a 72-year-old podcaster from Cambridge, Massachusetts, has spent the last 14 and a half years talking about his favorite tech product of all time: the Kindle. Edgerly, who records a weekly podcast called “The Kindle Chronicles,” has spoken to authors, readers, publishing industry experts and Amazon executives — even founder Jeff Bezos, twice — about his appreciation for the e-reader in more than 700 episodes.
5 things to know for Nov. 22: Colorado shooting, Rail strike, Twitter, Voting, Iran
Disney is saying goodbye to Bob and hello to, well … a different Bob. The company ousted CEO Bob Chapek, and is bringing former CEO Bob Iger back to the helm. It’s quite the media shakeup. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
5 things to know for November 23: Walmart shooting, Trump, Student loans, Layoffs, Covid
AAA predicts that nearly 55 million people in the US will be traveling this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The 5 Things team is also heading out to spend time with family and friends, so we’re taking a few days off. We’ll be back on Sunday. Until then, here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.
Six minutes of terror: How the deadly Club Q shooting unfolded
Michael Anderson was mixing drinks at Club Q Saturday night when he heard popping sounds amid the loud, thumping music. He wasn’t worried at first. The pops sounded like some sound effects popular at LGBTQ clubs, the bartender told CNN’s Don Lemon. Then he looked up and a figure came into his line of sight, clutching a weapon.
Jeff Bezos announces 40 grants totaling $123 million to combat homelessness
Jeff Bezos is continuing to make good on his pledge to give away the majority his wealth, to the tune of $123 million today. The Amazon founder announced on Instagram Tuesday that he has recently awarded 40 grants as part of his Bezos Day 1 Families Fund initiative, which he launched in 2018. The donations are part of a $2 billion total commitment to combat homelessness.
Christie’s withdraws T. rex skeleton from auction days before sale
Christie’s has withdrawn a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton from sale, with just days to go until the historic auction, after a paleontologist said the fossil largely comprises copyrighted replica bones from another specimen. In a statement provided to CNN on Monday, the British auction house said the unidentified seller will...
