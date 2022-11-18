Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
College Station ISD School Board Awards Contract For Security Improvements At 12 Campuses
November’s College Station ISD school board meeting included awarding a contract for security improvements at 12 campuses. The $818,000 dollar contract affects all three CSISD intermediate campuses and nine of the ten elementary campuses. Improvements at Southwood Valley elementary were completed last summer. CSISD facilities director Jon Hall said...
wtaw.com
Report: Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Williams Arrested for Marijuana Possession
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M freshman offensive lineman P.J. Williams was arrested by the College Station Police Department late Saturday night for possessing just under 8 ounces of marijuana. The story was first reported by Jeff Tarpley of GigEm247. Williams was booked into the Brazos County Jail early...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has relieved Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn of all duties effective immediately. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
wtaw.com
Aggie Men’s Hoops Closes Out MBI with Strong 67-51 Win Over Loyola Chicago
CONWAY, S.C. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team closed out the Myrtle Beach Invitational with a 67-51 victory over of the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Sunday at the HTC Center on the Coastal Carolina University campus. The Aggies, who improved to 3-2, were aggressive from the start...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Sweeps Missouri to Close Regular Season
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball swept Missouri (25-17, 25-16, 22-23) Sunday at the Hearnes Center. This series closed out regular season play for the 2022 Aggies. Leading the way for A&M (13-16, 5-13 SEC) was Caroline Meuth and Mia Johnson, who each logged 12 kills. Elena Karakasi tallied 33 assists in the match, which gave her 1,000 assists on the season and 3,500 in her collegiate career. Defensively for A&M, Ifenna Cos-Okpalla registered eight total blocks, while Ava Underwood and Karakasi led the Aggies with 13 digs.
wtaw.com
Bryan Woman Convicted Of DWI Twice This Year Among Weekend DWI Arrests By Local Law Enforcement
Weekend drunk driving arrests by local law enforcement includes a Bryan woman who was convicted of her first DWI in August and her second in October. That’s according to the College Station police arrest report from the officer who stopped a car Saturday night after seeing the car run a red light at Texas and Harvey.
wtaw.com
Identities Released Of One Who Died And Two Who Were Rescued In The Collision Of A Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus And A Wrong Way SUV
College Station police has released more information about last weekend’s collision of a wrong way SUV and a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle bus. The driver of the SUV who died was identified as Anthony Dewayne Johnson of Navasota. A passenger in the SUV who was rescued by a tow...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Report Six People Inside An Apartment Were Not Hit By Gunfire
Bryan police responding to a report of gunfire inside an apartment leads to a Washington County man going to the Brazos County jail for the second time this year. 20 year old Glennward Jackson Jr. of Chappell Hill was charged with disorderly conduct. The BPD arrest report states six people...
