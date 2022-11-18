ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has relieved Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn of all duties effective immediately. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
Texas A&M Sweeps Missouri to Close Regular Season

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball swept Missouri (25-17, 25-16, 22-23) Sunday at the Hearnes Center. This series closed out regular season play for the 2022 Aggies. Leading the way for A&M (13-16, 5-13 SEC) was Caroline Meuth and Mia Johnson, who each logged 12 kills. Elena Karakasi tallied 33 assists in the match, which gave her 1,000 assists on the season and 3,500 in her collegiate career. Defensively for A&M, Ifenna Cos-Okpalla registered eight total blocks, while Ava Underwood and Karakasi led the Aggies with 13 digs.
