A look back at Thanksgiving in Indiana: warmest, coldest, wettest, snowiest
INDIANA — Is your ideal Thanksgiving 60° and sunny? How about 30° and snowing? Indiana has had its fair share of different weather on Thanksgiving Day! Let’s look back. The warmest Thanksgiving in Indianapolis was in 1896 and tied with 1973 when the high temperature reached 69°. The coldest low temperature was back in 1930 at just 1°. The coldest high temperature, during the day, was also in 1930 at 14°. The wettest Thanksgiving in Indy was back in 2010 when it rained 1.45″. The snowiest was 2.4″ back in 1902.
30-year tornado outbreak anniversary in Indiana
INDIANA — It has been 30 years since 15 tornadoes destroyed dozen of buildings and damaged hundreds of homes estimated 12 million dollars in damage. On November 22, 1992, 15 tornadoes hit the state of Indiana during the afternoon. Fortunately, there were no fatalities from this outbreak. Only six injuries were reported on this day.
Indiana Statehouse Republicans exploring more funding for schools, potential tax cuts
As the next Indiana General Assembly was sworn in Tuesday, Republican legislative leaders say they see opportunity to increase funding for schools, improve the state's public health system and possibly cut some taxes. Indiana Statehouse Republicans exploring more funding …. As the next Indiana General Assembly was sworn in Tuesday,...
At least 5 killed in Colorado mass shooting
A shooting at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado left five people dead and 18 wounded late Saturday night and a suspect was in custody, police said. A shooting at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado left five people dead and 18 wounded late Saturday night and a suspect was in custody, police said.
Warming up into the holiday, rain chances coming
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cold with temperatures in the 20s and clear skies. We keep the clear skies and start our gradual warming trend today into the holiday weekend!. Breezy, mild Monday. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with...
