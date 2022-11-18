Read full article on original website
insidethehall.com
Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Miami (OH)
INDIANAPOLIS – Check out 43 photos by Jamie Owens from Indiana’s 86-56 win against Miami (OH) on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Purchase prints from J. Scott Photography. Filed to: Miami Ohio Redhawks.
insidethehall.com
POTB 420: What we’ve learned about IU basketball through four games
Podcast on the Brink is back for a new episode with host Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall. On this Thanksgiving week episode, Bozich is joined by Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall to discuss what we’ve learned about Indiana basketball through four games. Listen to this week’s episode...
insidethehall.com
6-Banner Sunday: Indiana passes test with road win against Xavier
6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
insidethehall.com
Indiana moves up to No. 11 in latest Associated Press top 25 poll
Indiana’s win at Xavier helped the Hoosiers move up in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday afternoon. After moving up one spot from No. 13 to No. 12 last week, Indiana is now No. 11 in the latest Associated Press rankings. The Hoosiers beat Xavier and...
insidethehall.com
Video: Travis Steele reacts to loss against Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Miami (OH) coach Travis Steele addressed the media following his team’s 86-56 loss to Indiana on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
insidethehall.com
Indiana’s depth shines in 30-point win over Miami (OH)
Indiana’s Sunday evening game against Miami University (OH) was generally regarded as one of the easier games on Indiana’s non-conference slate since the schedule was announced. The most challenging part of the game was that it would come 48 hours after Indiana faced Xavier, which would be the...
insidethehall.com
The Minute After: Miami (OH)
After Friday night’s win against Xavier, the predictable hangover came immediately in this one. Without the size, strength or talent to match up with Indiana, Travis Steele and the Redhawks packed the paint to try and take away Indiana’s dominance inside. It left the Hoosiers with wide-open looks from the perimeter. Xavier Johnson hit two long 2s early, but Indiana’s shooting went cold. And with it not needing a ton of ball movement or work to get those open shots, the offense looked flat and stagnant with each miss.
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson, IU players react to win against Miami (OH)
INDIANAPOLIS – Mike Woodson, Miller Kopp and Tamar Bates addressed the media following Indiana’s 86-56 win against Miami (OH) on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Filed to: Miami Ohio Redhawks, Mike Woodson, Miller Kopp, Tamar Bates.
