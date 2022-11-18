After Friday night’s win against Xavier, the predictable hangover came immediately in this one. Without the size, strength or talent to match up with Indiana, Travis Steele and the Redhawks packed the paint to try and take away Indiana’s dominance inside. It left the Hoosiers with wide-open looks from the perimeter. Xavier Johnson hit two long 2s early, but Indiana’s shooting went cold. And with it not needing a ton of ball movement or work to get those open shots, the offense looked flat and stagnant with each miss.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO