Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Miami (OH)

INDIANAPOLIS – Check out 43 photos by Jamie Owens from Indiana’s 86-56 win against Miami (OH) on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Purchase prints from J. Scott Photography. Filed to: Miami Ohio Redhawks.
6-Banner Sunday: Indiana passes test with road win against Xavier

6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
Indiana moves up to No. 11 in latest Associated Press top 25 poll

Indiana’s win at Xavier helped the Hoosiers move up in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday afternoon. After moving up one spot from No. 13 to No. 12 last week, Indiana is now No. 11 in the latest Associated Press rankings. The Hoosiers beat Xavier and...
Indiana’s depth shines in 30-point win over Miami (OH)

Indiana’s Sunday evening game against Miami University (OH) was generally regarded as one of the easier games on Indiana’s non-conference slate since the schedule was announced. The most challenging part of the game was that it would come 48 hours after Indiana faced Xavier, which would be the...
The Minute After: Miami (OH)

After Friday night’s win against Xavier, the predictable hangover came immediately in this one. Without the size, strength or talent to match up with Indiana, Travis Steele and the Redhawks packed the paint to try and take away Indiana’s dominance inside. It left the Hoosiers with wide-open looks from the perimeter. Xavier Johnson hit two long 2s early, but Indiana’s shooting went cold. And with it not needing a ton of ball movement or work to get those open shots, the offense looked flat and stagnant with each miss.
