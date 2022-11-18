ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis on his recent hot streak: LeBron James told me 'I'm playing like my old self'

Anthony Davis was the best big man in the NBA when the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 championship, but that version of himself has been missing for most of the past two years. Across 76 games in the last two Lakers seasons, Davis averaged just 22.5 points and 8.9 rebounds -- far cries from his former All-NBA self. As the Lakers slid and LeBron James dealt with injuries, it started to appear as though the team's vision of eventually passing the torch of face of the franchise to Davis would never truly come to pass.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllClippers

Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Clippers

The NBA season just started, but hypothetical trade scenarios are already underway. Some are more realistic than others, and while it can be easy to write off certain trade ideas as impossible, this league always finds a way to surprise the fans. The defending champion Golden State Warriors have been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Kings top Pistons for sixth straight win

SACRAMENTO -- The Kings have won six straight games. Sacramento has played 1,416 contests since the last time the franchise won six straight contests, dating back to a victory over 20-year-old LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 20, 2005. But yes, the Kings have lit the victory beam...
SACRAMENTO, CA

