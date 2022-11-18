Read full article on original website
ATL Jacob Details His First Song With Future, Dream Collabs, And “WAIT FOR YOU” In “On The Come Up”
ATL Jacob spoke with HotNewHipHop about his influences, dream collaborations, and his favorite song on the latest episode of “On The Come Up.”. The number of beat tags that emerged in the past decade is endless. Some of them are quite iconic in their own right, while others largely raise awareness of the producer’s profile. One tag that became a mainstay in the culture, especially in Future’s recent catalog, is “ATL Jacob, ATL Jacob.”
Jacquees Reminds Us He’s “Still That” On Our “R&B Season” Update
Find new songs from Kelela, Fousheé, Rod Wave, and more inside. Yesterday (November 19) we filled our Fire Emoji playlist with tons of new tracks for you to enjoy. Among the artists who caught our eye are Travis Scott, Pharrell, Chance the Rapper, and Roddy Ricch. Today (November 20), we’re turning up the heat on our R&B Season roundup. Kicking things off is the latest from Jacquees.
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
August Alsina Seemingly Reveals He Has A Boyfriend
August says he found love in an unconventional way before revealing his love to thew world. August Alsina has found love in his life and is sharing it with the world. The singer opened up about his love life on a recent episode of VH1’s The Surreal Life. During his confessional, August spoke about finding love in unconventional form before brining his new love on camera.
Summer Walker & Her Baby Bump Show Out In New Rap Single & Music Video: Watch
As she awaits the arrival of her second baby, Summer Walker’s name has been in and out of the headlines. Firstly, she addressed fan questions about her relationship with her second baby daddy, Larry, which has now come to an end. Secondly, the R&B starlet has been speaking out...
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Meek Mill Says Kanye West Sold His Soul
Meek Mill goes at Ye on his “God Did” freestyle. Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of Flamerz 5. The latest mixtape from the Philadelphia rapper shows him taking on some of the biggest records of the year and transforming them into something of his own.
Jim Jones Explains NY Hip-Hop Woes: “We’ve Been In Last Place”
Jim Jones has a theory as to why the New York hip-hop scene is in a “state of emergency.”. Jim Jones explained why he feels New York hip-hop has been in a “state of emergency” as of late on Maino’s Kitchen Talk. The Dipset legend says that artists are too focused on wanting to be on top.
Future Spends His 39th Birthday Getting Aired Out By Baby Mama: “Unsuccessful Father”
“This is coming from the same man who would call me and tell me how unhappy he was and how lost he is,” the rapper’s co-parent dished to all of her Instagram followers. Most rappers spend their birthdays throwing stacks at the strip club and turning up with their friends. For his 39th, however, Future is doing things a bit differently. For at least part of his big day, the “Mask Off” hitmaker was chewed out by one of his baby mamas via her Instagram Story.
Julia Fox Says She Was “Delusional” During Ye Relationship, Dated Him To “Help” Kim K
The “Uncut Gems” actress has been speaking her truth all over social media. Every romantic relationship gone awry comes with its own list of regrets. For many of us, we’re able to put the past behind us and move on after a breakup. For celebrities, though, fanbases can continue to live in the past, judging you harshly on who you previously associated yourself with. Recently, Julia Fox experienced this.
Charleston White Responds To T.I. Diss
Charleston White has responded to T.I.’s recent diss. Charleston White has responded to T.I.’s recent diss aimed at the YouTuber. White says that he wants to hop on the remix of the song. “My dear T.I., we got us a hit,” he said, as noted by HipHopDX. “I...
Cardi B Will Perform During Surprise Appearance At Tonight’s AMAs: Report
Looks like Chris Brown is out, and Bardi is in. In the wake of Takeoff’s death at the start of November, Cardi B has kept relatively quiet. She and her husband Offset were spotted looking somber ahead of their fallen family member’s memorial. Not long after, her Instagram feed lit up with a heartwarming tribute to the late Migo.
Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back At Critics During AMAs Speech
Machine Gun Kelly called out his haters in “the rock community” at the AMAs. Machine Gun Kelly called out those who view him as a “tourist” in rock music on stage at the 2022 American Music Awards, Sunday. Kelly had won the award for Favorite Rock Artist for a second straight year.
Joe Budden Calls Out Saweetie For Alleged Quavo Bars Amid Takeoff’s Death
He thought it was “bad timing” for Saweetie to emerge with a track that seemingly addressed controversies with Quavo and Lil Baby. Days ago, Saweetie delivered a new project, but immediately, she took hits on social media. Saweetie’s fans have been patiently awaiting the arrival of her major label debut Pretty B*tch Music, but reported delays have kept the album from streaming services. Over the years, Saweetie gave several excuses as to why PBM was indefinitely shelved, but last week, she returned with The Single Life.
“Hip Hop Homicides” Producer P. Frank Williams Talks Pop Smoke Murder Investigation, Working With 50 Cent & Why The Internet Is A “Deadly Place”
P. Frank Williams details the hurdles he faced during “Hip-Hop Homicides,” working with 50 Cent, and how they got Amelia Rose to speak on Pop Smoke’s murder for the first time publicly. Hip–Hop Homicides showrunner P. Frank Williams has played a pivotal role in the culture for...
Nas Ties Jay-Z’s Billboard Record With “King’s Disease III”
Nas scores his 16th top 10 album on the Billboard 200 with “King’s Disease III.”. Nas came through with a last-minute contender for album of the year with his latest collaborative effort alongside Hit-Boy, King’s Disease III. Critics and fans dubbed the newest opus from the Queensbridge luminary as one of his best in decades, and it looks like the numbers are backing this sentiment.
Moneybagg Yo Concert Disrupted By Brawl
Even while people were fighting in the front row, Moneybagg kept his show going. Live shows can be an amazing experience for fans and general music enjoyers, but it can also be a danger zone. Recently, a shooting broke out during Asian Doll’s show at a North Carolina college, which left two patrons wounded. Fortunately, Moneybagg Yo did not face that at his recent show in South Carolina, but he did see some flying punches.
Chris Brown’s Cancelled AMA Performance Explained
Celebrities rallied for the AMAs to explain why they cancelled Chris Brown’s performance. Chris Brown was scheduled to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. However, producers of the show opted to cancel Brown’s performance. Fans were outraged after finding out that Chris Brown’s appearance was canceled.
Air Jordan 1 High “Twist 2.0” To Feature Fuzzy Upper
A new women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 is on the way. When you think about iconic sneakers, the Air Jordan 1 always comes to mind. It is a shoe that has been able to get fans excited for ages. There have been so many colorways, and in the next few years, the shoe will continue to get some truly fantastic offerings.
