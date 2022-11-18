Read full article on original website
Related
Bikerumor
Podcast #068 – Scott Genius’ hidden shock, dual travel design explained
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. At the 2023 Scott Genius launch, after some big rides in the Italian Alps, I interviewed two of the mountain bike engineers behind the design, Etienne Chaloin and Tim Stevens. From hiding the shock inside the frame to creating a new dual-travel rear shock with Fox, they explain why they went with the new design and how it all works.
Pinkbike.com
Photo Epic: Dolomiti - Exploring & Shooting in Cortina
New bikes, new territories, autumn conditions; the dream for any MTB photographer. This October Intense asked me to shoot a new big-wheel version of their main enduro machine, the Tracer. The brief was especially last minute and especially open. Love that. Creative freedom in a novel place; the total opposite of how most of summer season goes for me with the World Cups. The only certainties were that we had just two days for the job and that the bike was on a flight to Europe, to the home of multi-time Italian national champion, Francesco Colombo. A quiet, modest, former World Cup racer with a lot of style, together with a do-it-all gravity-oriented bike, sounded like a good combo to me. Better take it somewhere cool.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Thomas Lapeyrie & Max Chapuis Shred Snowy Trails
We wanted up to a muddy ride with our new mudguards and been lucky with a snowy day. Feels so grateful for the riding condition with these light bikes, feels high. Winter's here, it will be cool to enjoy some snowy rides!. Cheers life.
Mudhugger Gravelhugger front and rear fender / guard review - maintaining gravel misadventure throughout the winter
In the last few years the guys at Mudhugger have achieved something never thought to be possible; they’ve develop a mountain bike fender / mudguard that protects the bike and rider and is stable on rough terrain. And if that wasn’t enough, they’ve even managed to make the fender an acceptable piece of kit on to run on an MTB – they've even featured in downhill World Cup races.
thetrek.co
Topo Athletic Pursuit Trail Shoe Review
I began my thru-hiking career (Colorado Trail, 2015) in Hoka’s Mafate Speed trail runners, which were extra cushy, incredibly tough, and astonishingly lightweight. Alas, some 861 miles into my 2016 Appalachian Trail thru-hike, my already wide, short, high-arched feet had spread out considerably, and my beloved Hokas had caused a painful case of sesamoiditis. They were simply too narrow.
Pinkbike.com
Berd Release 1400 Gram Enduro Ready String-Spoke Wheelset
You may well remember Berd's very different take on the mountain bike wheel, that we reviewed in 2020. The XC33 wheels had an impressive weight and offered a compliant ride. No surprise, really, considering the spokes were made of what appeared to be string. Now, before you think it, using...
Pinkbike.com
Amaury Pierron Breaks his Collarbone
Amaury Pierron has revealed on social media that he has broken his collarbone. After a great 2022 season taking the overall title, Amaury Pierron has not had the best start to his off-season training after breaking his collarbone. Amaury has already had surgery for the injury and is now starting his recovery before he can get back on the bike and continue his preparations for the 2023 season. With a late start of June 9 next year Amaury has plenty of time to fully heal and train before he needs to get between the tape for the first World Cup.
Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: Peter Kaiser's Self-Filmed 'Solitary'
I’ve had this idea of a relatively slow paced, self-filmed video including still frames for a while. Producing a video in Canada has been on my list as well, but I always had to cut down on camera luggage due to usually bringing two bikes over the pond with me.
thetrek.co
Congratulations to these 2022 Appalachian Trail Thru-Hikers: Part 16
Sure, the leaves may be on the ground and the days are getting colder, but that’s not stopping these Appalachian Trail thru-hikers from finishing their trek! We’re stoked to celebrate these incredible humans who recently completed their AT thru-hike. They crushed miles, endured blisters, went far too many days without showering, and officially took their final steps on trail. Congrats, y’all! You earned this moment. Now go soak in a tub and rest those feet!
Pinkbike.com
Video: Morgane Jonnier Hits a Huge Road Gap in 'Overcome'
Between enduro and freeride, Morgane Jonnier faces her fears and steps out of her comfort zone. After a day of riding and the advice of Kevin Kalkoff, she was able to climb this mountain to cross this ocean: the road gap of Mount Veyrier. Only a few seconds, allowing it to settle permanently in the European gravity scene.
Bikerumor
Holiday Gift Guide — The Best Gifts for Mountain Bikers!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Are you looking for the perfect gift for the trail-loving rock rider in your life? Cyclists, in general, are tricky to buy for, and mountain bikers can be downright impossible — especially for the winter months. That’s why we’re here to help you find the right gift in the proper price range.
Pinkbike.com
UCI President Hopes to Bring XCC Short Track to the Olympics
UCI President David Lappartient has suggested that one day he hopes that XCC Short Track could become an Olympic Sport. While speaking to Inside the Games David Lappartient talks about how the UCI is looking to further add to its already long list of Olympic disciplines. Currently, the Olympics is reluctant to add new sports if it would lead to a growing number of athletes needing to attend the games, but the UCI President believes this could leave space for more cycling events.
techaiapp.com
Which Bike Type Is the Best One for You?
Cycling has not dwindled in popularity since it was invented. Grabbing your bike and taking it for a ride is the simplest and quickest way to get around without having to learn how to drive. The benefits of cycling over driving include improved fitness, reduced carbon footprint, affordability, and ease. If you are interested in getting yourself a bike but aren’t sure where to start looking, hopefully, this quick guide will help you out.
Pinkbike.com
Movies For Your Monday
The Nomad - Official Trailer: Filming for our first feature mountain bike film, The Nomad, is officially in the books. A genuine freeride film brought to you by the underdogs of the industry. The film follows the individuals of The Flannel Crew breaking out of their mundane lives and exploring the nomadic thrill-seeking lifestyle of mountain biking in new terrain.
Comments / 0