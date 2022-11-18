Read full article on original website
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta mayor approves moving Fulton County Jail inmates to city jail
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has signed off on legislation that green-lights the transfer of roughly 700 inmates from the Fulton County Jail to the city’s jail. Conditions at Fulton County Jail have long been an issue. Dickens and the Atlanta City Council began...
Church in DeKalb County files lawsuit after financial scheme costs church millions
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local megachurch is speaking out to Channel 2 Action News about a financial scheme targeting Black congregations across the country. House of Hope Atlanta filed this lawsuit on Tuesday because of what they are calling a nationwide conspiracy that cost them millions of dollars.
WJCL
U.S. Marshals return Georgia man who hid in Jamaica 11 years to avoid child molestation charges
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man on the run for more than a decade on child molestation charges is behind bars after being captured in Jamaica. According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Charles Manord Rainey, 71, was wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation and sexual battery. Warrants were obtained for his arrest back in December 2011.
Accused child molester who fled to Jamaica arrested, returned to metro Atlanta
For more than 11 years, a former Paulding County man lived in Jamaica to avoid being prosecuted for child molestation....
Man faces murder charges in shooting of 2 security guards at DeKalb nightclub
A man has been arrested and faces murder charges nearly four weeks after a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County nightclub,...
Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
A man was found dead lying on the ground in Gwinnett. Police are charging this woman with murder
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police arrested a woman in connection to a homicide that happened over the weekend. Officers received a call of a man "lying on the ground near the roadway" on the 3400 block of Forest Knoll Court in Duluth around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police...
City of College Park’s first Black woman police chief sworn in
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — College Park’s new top cop is the first Black woman chief in the city’s history. Chief Connie Rogers was sworn into office on Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A 23-year law enforcement veteran, Rogers say she strives...
Coweta County man sentenced to prison after kidnapping, attacking pregnant wife
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping and stalking his wife. On Wednesday, a Coweta County jury convicted Renargo Hutcherson of kidnapping, aggravated stalking, felony battery - family violence, and cruelty to children in the third degree.
wrganews.com
Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday
According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 'Known suspect' stabs man in face during fight in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a known suspect accused of stabbing a man in the face Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say on Sunday shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of York Avenue SW after reports of a person stabbed. At...
GBI investigating shooting involving DeKalb County police at gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the heavy police presence near the Shell Gas Station in Lithonia is due to an officer-involved shooting. Channel 2 Action News learned there was a heavy police presence near the intersection of Cove Lake Road,...
19-year-old driving stolen car shot, killed by Clayton County officer, GBI says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police shot and killed a 19-year-old after a traffic stop involving a stolen car, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Channel 2′s Tom Regan reported from the scene off Commerce Road as the investigation unfolded on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Standoff suspect taken into custody in Clayton County
HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police say a man involved in an hours-long standoff is now in police custody. The Clayton County Police Department says the suspect is in custody. No other information has been released. LIVE UPDATES:. The Clayton County PD officials say that just after...
Black residents sue Trilith Studios’ housing development, citing years of unaddressed discrimination
Residents of a new residential community in Fayetteville, Ga., are pursuing legal action against leadership for racial discrimination. The lawsuit filed this week against the Town of Trilith and Trilith Studios claims the community failed to uphold its promise for residents to “feel at home” and be able to “live work, and find fulfillment in […] The post Black residents sue Trilith Studios’ housing development, citing years of unaddressed discrimination appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Dispute between friends’ ends in deadly shooting in Riverdale
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a “dispute between friends” turned deadly on Saturday afternoon in Riverdale. According to police officials, officers responded to the 6600 block of Black Bend Court after reports of a person shot around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Will you be able to vote on Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff? Depends on what county you live in
ATLANTA — Only a handful of counties so far have said they will offer Saturday voting in the Senate runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says most of those locations are in metro Atlanta. Mike Hassinger with the Secretary...
Alleged suspect arrested in deadly Midtown Atlanta apartment shooting, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for the shooting deaths of two people in an early morning shooting at a Midtown Atlanta apartment complex. Police say they arrived at the Spectrum on Spring Apartments located in the 1200 block of Spring Street just...
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in shooting death of Waffle House cook
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they have made an arrest after a cook was shot to death outside a DeKalb County Waffle House last week. Donald Kidd was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at...
Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records
Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor allegedly ordered an employee to illegally delete public records so they could n...
Comments / 0