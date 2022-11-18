Two debuts set for WWE NXT Level Up

Oba Femi and Dani Palmer will both debut on this Friday's episode.

Two former college athletes are set to make their WWE television debuts on this week's edition of NXT Level Up.

Tonight's episode of Level Up will feature the debuts of Oba Femi (real name Isaac Odugbesan) and Dani Palmer (AJ Amrhein). Femi is facing Dante Chen on the show, while Palmer is facing Thea Hail.

Femi and Palmer were both part of the class of recruits who joined the WWE Performance Center this August. Before officially signing with WWE, Femi was a member of the inaugural class of WWE's NIL (Next in Line) program.

WWE.com wrote:

A 2021-22 WWE NIL Athlete, Isaac Odugbesan is a three-time SEC shot put champion. The Lagos, Nigeria native currently holds both the indoor and outdoor distance records for Alabama. AJ Amrhein is a well-renowned fitness instructor from Scottsburg, Ind., and a former tumbler on the prestigious Baylor Acrobatics & Tumbling team. Amrhein is a three-time national champion with The Bears and was named the 2020 Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.

NXT Level Up airs on Peacock/WWE Network at 10 p.m. Eastern time on Fridays. Here's the full lineup for tonight's episode: