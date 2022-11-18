Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
America's Logan Sargeant to enter F1 in 2023 with Williams
An American driver is set to enter Formula 1 for the first time since 2015, when Alexander Rossi last drove for former team Marussia. Current Formula 2 driver Logan Sargeant is set to join Williams in 2023 after securing enough points in the 2022 F2 season to gain an FIA Super License, which he achieved on Saturday at an F2 race in Abu Dhabi.
MotorAuthority
F1 to launch all-female race series in 2023
Formula 1 last week announced plans for the new F1 Academy, an all-female race series that's set to launch in 2023 and serve as a driver development program for young female racers. Aimed at drivers currently in go-karting or other junior categories, the series aims to encourage more female drivers...
Will any music stars perform in Qatar?
Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant.
MotorAuthority
Pininfarina sets record 0-60 mph time with Battista hypercar
Pininfarina has published official performance figures for its Battista electric hypercar, and it's quick, even by EV standards. According to the company, the Battista needs just 1.79 seconds to hit 60 mph, beating the 1.85 seconds the Rimac Nevera needs to achieve the same feat. Like the Nevera's time, the...
MotorAuthority
Pininfarina Battista 0-60 time, 2025 Audi A3: Car News Headlines
Pininfarina has published performance figures for its Battista electric hypercar, and the 0-60 mph time is quicker than what the Rimac Nevera and Tesla Model S Plaid have achieved. It means the Pininfarina is now the world's fastest accelerating production vehicle. An updated Audi A3 is currently in the works....
Comments / 0