Monroe County, PA

Update: Snow squall warning expires for Poconos as snow showers end across Lehigh Valley

By John Misinco, The Morning Call
 4 days ago

The expected snow showers finally arrived in the region Friday evening, bringing snow squalls to parts of the Poconos.

A snow squall warning issued by the National Weather Service for Carbon and Monroe counties expired at 8 p.m. Just before 7 p.m., a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Bear Creek Village to Seltzer, moving east at 40 mph, according to the warning.

Snow showers persisted in other areas as a cold front moved through the region. Just before 8 p.m., a line of snow showers extended from near Pecks Pond to Beersville, moving east at 40 mph, according to an NWS special weather statement.

Earlier, just after 7 p.m., the weather service’s Mount Holly office reported heavy snow showers were occurring in parts of Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties, as well as Hunterdon County in New Jersey.

The weather service reported that the snow showers have mostly ended across the region as of 9:40 p.m. Some spots that had snow could be slippery overnight as temperatures drop well below freezing, the weather service warned.

An earlier version of this story appears below.

As if cooler temperatures this week weren’t enough to remind you winter is just around the corner, a chance for some snow showers Friday could do the trick.

While skies are clear this morning, clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front moves into the area, according to the National Weather Service forecast discussion .

Forecast models are showing precipitation developing over eastern Pennsylvania — from Berks County northward through the Lehigh Valley and southern Poconos — by late afternoon, according to the forecast discussion. While the daytime high in most of the region will be around 40, temperatures aloft will be cold enough for the precipitation to fall as snow showers.

Some of the snow could be heavy, leading to dangerous snow squalls that could briefly create hazardous travel conditions, though the warmer surface temperatures should prevent any snow from sticking to roadways, according to the forecast discussion.

The threat of snow squalls and showers will linger into the evening before things clear out overnight.

Snow squall awareness

The forecast comes as the weather service’s Snow Squall Awareness Week in Pennsylvania comes to a close.

As a reminder, the dangerous weather phenomenon is when an intense period of heavy snow and strong winds occurs suddenly and without warning, often causing whiteout conditions. The hazardous travel conditions are often made worse by icy roads.

Pay attention to any snow squall warnings issued by the weather service. If one is issued, avoid travel until the squall has passed.

In the event that you are caught in the middle of one while driving, safely exit the roadway as soon as you can. If that is not possible, slow down, turn on your headlights and hazard lights, increase your following distance, and stay in your lane. Do not slam on your breaks.

The weekend ahead

For the rest of the weekend, it will be sunny but quite chilly, with daytime highs struggling to get out of the upper 30s, and overnight lows down in the low 20s. There will be a slight warmup by early next week, with daytime highs getting closer to 50.

Here’s the extended forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today

A slight chance of rain showers between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. The snow could be heavy at times. Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 23. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

