Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI, speeding hours after Packers game

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
After the Tennessee Titans beat the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night, the team flew back to Tennessee, and offensive coordinator Todd Downing was subsequently arrested for DUI and speeding, per multiple sources.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the Titans said in a statement.

Per Nashville’s WSMV4:

Todd Downing was pulled over in Williamson County by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper around 2:30 a.m. on Friday for speeding. The trooper reported Downing showed ‘signs of impairment’ and placed him under the arrest. He was booked into Williamson County Jail just after 4:30 a.m. and released a few hours later.

From ESPN’s Turron Davenport:

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that he had spoken with Downing, controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, general manager Jon Robinson and NFL officials. Vrabel noted the league has policies for such incidents and that the Titans will make sure the NFL has all the information it needs.

Vrabel said he couldn’t answer many questions because of both the legal and NFL processes.

“I will say however that we all have a great responsibility as members of this community, as coaches, players of this organization, as fathers and husbands and teammates to make great decisions and we understand that,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel also said Friday that the Titans have been involved in a program in which any team employee can call for a ride home no matter the time of day or night since before he became the team’s head coach in January, 2018.

Which makes Downing’s actions all the more inexcusable.

