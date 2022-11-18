Read full article on original website
Whither Newsom: What's next for the guv? | Thomas Elias
Few California politicians have been more opportunistic than Gavin Newsom, just reelected easily to four more years in the governor’s state capitol office. But few governors ever seemed more bored with the job itself. Like several predecessors, Newsom has lately seemed far more obsessed with national politics than his own job.
Remember that budget surplus? Never mind | Dan Walters
Six months ago, while proposing a revised state budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom bragged about the state’s having a $97.5 billion surplus that would finance some landmark expansions of social and educational services. “No other state in American history has ever experienced a surplus as large as this,” Newsom told...
How California could count every vote faster | CalMatters
For more than a week after the Nov. 8 election, control of the U.S. House of Representatives remained undetermined. All eyes had turned to more than half a dozen uncalled races in California when, on Wednesday, the Associated Press projected victory for Rep. Mike Garcia in his Los Angeles-area district, finally handing Republicans a slim majority in the new Congress.
Many cannabis companies inflate THC numbers. Here’s how California can stop them | Guest Commentary
Most Californians can simply walk into their local, licensed cannabis dispensary and purchase a variety of products. Few consumers read each product’s label and make a decision on what to buy. Too often, they are actually in the dark about what they’re buying. Research shows that a product’s...
New York issues first licenses for legal pot dispensaries
NEW YORK (AP) — New York issued its first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses on Monday, taking a monumental step in establishing a legal — and lucrative — marketplace for recreational marijuana. The licenses approved by the state's Cannabis Control Board were the first of 175 the state...
