Hanford Sentinel

Whither Newsom: What's next for the guv? | Thomas Elias

Few California politicians have been more opportunistic than Gavin Newsom, just reelected easily to four more years in the governor’s state capitol office. But few governors ever seemed more bored with the job itself. Like several predecessors, Newsom has lately seemed far more obsessed with national politics than his own job.
Hanford Sentinel

Remember that budget surplus? Never mind | Dan Walters

Six months ago, while proposing a revised state budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom bragged about the state’s having a $97.5 billion surplus that would finance some landmark expansions of social and educational services. “No other state in American history has ever experienced a surplus as large as this,” Newsom told...
Hanford Sentinel

How California could count every vote faster | CalMatters

For more than a week after the Nov. 8 election, control of the U.S. House of Representatives remained undetermined. All eyes had turned to more than half a dozen uncalled races in California when, on Wednesday, the Associated Press projected victory for Rep. Mike Garcia in his Los Angeles-area district, finally handing Republicans a slim majority in the new Congress.
Hanford Sentinel

New York issues first licenses for legal pot dispensaries

NEW YORK (AP) — New York issued its first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses on Monday, taking a monumental step in establishing a legal — and lucrative — marketplace for recreational marijuana. The licenses approved by the state's Cannabis Control Board were the first of 175 the state...
