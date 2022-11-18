Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental CrisisSharee B.New York City, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our BackyardMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
Deadly Clifton, NJ house fire kills 3, injures cop and 3 firefighters
CLIFTON — A house fire killed three people ages 65 years old and older and injured four first responders at the scene. Clifton police and fire responded to the blaze at the multi-family home on Ladwik Lane around 7:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
Centre Daily
Hiker found dead off-trail six days after going missing in New Jersey woods, cops say
A 41-year-old man missing for nearly a week in the New Jersey woods has been found dead, authorities told news outlets. Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah, went for a walk on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13, and headed into the Ramapo Valley Reservation, The Bergen Record reported. Zamorano frequently visited...
3 SENIORS DEAD IN NJ HOUSE FIRE: 2 women and 1 man killed, cause of blaze unknown
The Clifton Fire Department and Clifton Police Department responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at a home on Ladwick Lane in Clifton.
Man convicted in NJ attack, slaying of EMT on basis of race
FREEHOLD — A man has been convicted in the 2018 killing of an emergency medical technician and freelance photographer in New Jersey after authorities said he targeted the victim because of his race. Jurors in Monmouth County convicted 30-year-old Jamil Hubbard of Sayreville of murder Friday in the May...
HEROES: 'Stars Align' After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency, Hits Historic Bergen County Home
A Maywood driver whose Jeep hit a centuries-old borough home after he suffered a medical emergency had good fortune -- and a bunch of angels -- on his side. The 58-year-old motorist was "driving normally" when he was suddenly incapacitated while making a left from East Central Avenue onto Maywood Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Police Chief Terence R. Kenny said.
Body of missing hiker found in New Jersey
The Bergen County Sherriff says another hiker spotted Hector Zamorano's remains on Saturday morning about an hour's walk from the area's main entrance in Mahwah.
3 dead after fire breaks out at Clifton, NJ home: officials
CLIFTON, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey community lost three of its longtime neighbors in a horrific house fire on Friday. The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. and quickly spread through the home on Ladwick Lane in Clifton. Neighbors had nothing but nice things to say about the victims, who officials identified as Steven […]
3 people killed, several injured in Passaic County house fire
A house fire in Clifton, NJ claimed the lives of three people. Several other people were injured in the incident, including one firefighter.
UPDATE: Authorities ID Three Seniors Killed In Clifton House Fire
A 95-year-old woman and two fellow residents – 71 and 65 – were identified Saturday as the victims found dead in a Clifton house fire. Three firefighters, a Clifton police officer and a fourth resident also were injured in the blaze in a corner house on Ladwick Lane at Renaissance Drive near Van Houten Avenue in the city’s Athenia section on Nov. 18, authorities said.
Minor Injured By Fall Caused By Seizure At Armonk American Legion Hall: Police
A police department came to the aid of a minor who suffered a fall likely caused by a seizure at a Northern Westchester American Legion Hall, authorities said. On Saturday, Nov. 12, around 4:30 p.m., several adults brought an injured juvenile into North Castle Police headquarters after they suffered a fall at the American Legion House in Armonk at 35 Bedford Rd., according to North Castle Police.
New York Officials on the Hunt for Possibly Rabid Coyote Following Double Attack
New York officials are on the hunt for a coyote they believe could be rabid. Their search for the animal began after it went after two different women. It then reportedly attacked the tires of a person’s car who stopped to help the injured pair. According to CBS News,...
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.
Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
Fraudulent Text Messages Circulating Around the Hudson Valley
Don't respond back if you receive a text message from a number you don't know. It's such a shame that people try to take advantage of a well-respected name and use it to try to get money from others. Times are tough and everyone and the last thing anyone needs is to be scammed out of their hard-earned money.
Retro Fitness member seriously hurt in fall onto weights left on floor, lawsuit says
A Bergen County woman has filed suit against the owners of Retro Fitness, claiming she fell off a machine while exercising and landed on weights left on the floor by another gym user. Aysun Kahraman, 51, of North Arlington, says in court papers she was seriously hurt when she fell...
Neighbors: Elderly woman killed in Orange County fire
The fire started at 52 Country Club Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to neighbors.
Arrest made in fatal shooting of N.J. man after argument
A Jersey City man was arrested Saturday after allegedly gunning down another man in Hoboken in September, according to Hudson County authorities. Deon Williams, 25, is accused of first-degree murder and unlawful weapons possession in connection to the Sept. 24 killing of Hoboken resident Christopher Garcia. Authorities say they responded...
UPDATE: Woman Struck While Running Along Route 17 Highway Divider Remains Critical
UPDATE: A woman was clinging to life Saturday after being struck on southbound Route 17 in Ho-Ho-Kus the night before. Several readers told Daily Voice they'd spotted the 27-year-old woman walking along the highway divider as far south as Route 4 in both Paramus and Fair Lawn sometime before the fateful crash around 6 p.m. Nov. 18.
Stop Of Mercedes In East Fishkill Leads To Discovery Of Local Man With AK-47, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was allegedly nabbed with an AK-47 during a traffic stop. The stop took place in Dutchess County around 2:10 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 on the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill. According to Trooper AJ Hicks, Essam A. Saleh, age 29, of East Fishkill, was arrested...
MAN CHARGES COCKPIT DOOR AT JFK: Flight crew, passengers restrain him
Flight #26, arriving from the Polish capital of Warsaw, had arrived around 8 p.m., when the man made a beeline for the Boeing 787’s cockpit door and began banging on it.
Man tried to deposit forged $161K check at N.J. bank ATM, authorities say
A 21-year-old Paterson man attempted to deposit a forged U.S. Treasury check for more than $161,000 at an ATM machine at a Bergen County bank, authorities said. The fraudulent check was caught before Joshua Salazar Moreno or anyone else could withdrawn any of the money, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0