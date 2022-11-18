ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

Daily Voice

HEROES: 'Stars Align' After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency, Hits Historic Bergen County Home

A Maywood driver whose Jeep hit a centuries-old borough home after he suffered a medical emergency had good fortune -- and a bunch of angels -- on his side. The 58-year-old motorist was "driving normally" when he was suddenly incapacitated while making a left from East Central Avenue onto Maywood Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Police Chief Terence R. Kenny said.
MAYWOOD, NJ
PIX11

3 dead after fire breaks out at Clifton, NJ home: officials

CLIFTON, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey community lost three of its longtime neighbors in a horrific house fire on Friday. The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. and quickly spread through the home on Ladwick Lane in Clifton. Neighbors had nothing but nice things to say about the victims, who officials identified as Steven […]
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Authorities ID Three Seniors Killed In Clifton House Fire

A 95-year-old woman and two fellow residents – 71 and 65 – were identified Saturday as the victims found dead in a Clifton house fire. Three firefighters, a Clifton police officer and a fourth resident also were injured in the blaze in a corner house on Ladwick Lane at Renaissance Drive near Van Houten Avenue in the city’s Athenia section on Nov. 18, authorities said.
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Minor Injured By Fall Caused By Seizure At Armonk American Legion Hall: Police

A police department came to the aid of a minor who suffered a fall likely caused by a seizure at a Northern Westchester American Legion Hall, authorities said. On Saturday, Nov. 12, around 4:30 p.m., several adults brought an injured juvenile into North Castle Police headquarters after they suffered a fall at the American Legion House in Armonk at 35 Bedford Rd., according to North Castle Police.
ARMONK, NY
NJ.com

These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.

Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting of N.J. man after argument

A Jersey City man was arrested Saturday after allegedly gunning down another man in Hoboken in September, according to Hudson County authorities. Deon Williams, 25, is accused of first-degree murder and unlawful weapons possession in connection to the Sept. 24 killing of Hoboken resident Christopher Garcia. Authorities say they responded...
HOBOKEN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

