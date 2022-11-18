Tom Cruise‘s hit sequel Top Gun: Maverick is heading to Paramount+ on Thursday, December 22, just in time for the festive season. Viewers across the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and other markets, the U.K., and Latin America, will be able to stream the action flick, which debuted in theaters over Memorial Day weekend earlier this year. It has grossed over $1.486 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing release of the year and the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career.

21 HOURS AGO