Elon Musk has upended Twitter's business. Here's how he could fix it
Much of Twitter's ad sales team has been fired or pushed out. Large companies from General Mills to Macy's have paused advertising on the platform, with more potentially following suit after new owner Elon Musk's decision to restore the account of former President Donald Trump and other controversial figures. And any cursory scroll of the platform will likely show you fewer big brand ads.
'Christmas is not canceled' despite growing risk of rail strike
Leading retailers are sounding the alarm about the danger of a national rail strike while simultaneously stressing that a potential work stoppage won't ruin this holiday shopping season. "Christmas is not canceled," Brian Dodge, president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association, told CNN in a phone interview on Tuesday.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Streaming Date Announced on Paramount+
Tom Cruise‘s hit sequel Top Gun: Maverick is heading to Paramount+ on Thursday, December 22, just in time for the festive season. Viewers across the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and other markets, the U.K., and Latin America, will be able to stream the action flick, which debuted in theaters over Memorial Day weekend earlier this year. It has grossed over $1.486 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing release of the year and the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career.
