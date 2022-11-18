Read full article on original website
Does Physical Therapy Really Help Arthritis Pain?
Physical therapy (PT) is a common treatment for arthritis. When combined with other treatments like medication, physical therapy can be extremely effective in reducing symptoms of arthritis. This article will discuss how physical therapy, particularly for the larger joints such as the shoulder, hips, and knees can decrease joint pain...
Ankylosing Spondylitis vs. Osteoarthritis: What Are the Differences?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and osteoarthritis (OA) are two types of arthritis—conditions that cause inflammation and swelling of one or more joints. Both diseases cause joint pain and stiffness and eventually damage joints, but their underlying processes and causes are very different. This article discusses the similarities and differences between...
Why Ankylosing Spondylitis Is Often Misdiagnosed
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) has traditionally been thought to primarily affect males, although newer studies suggest otherwise. AS also affects females differently, which leads to misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis. Although not as frequent, it can also be misdiagnosed in males. This article covers how AS is diagnosed, why misdiagnosis occurs, and...
How Does Coffee Affect Gout?
When too much uric acid (a chemical created when the body breaks down compounds called purines) builds up in the joints, it creates needle-like crystals that cause intense pain, known as gout flare-ups or gout attacks. Certain foods or beverages like coffee may affect uric acid levels and gout flare-ups.
Arthritis Surgery: Options, Pros vs. Cons, Surgeons
Arthritis can cause symptoms like joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. The main goal of surgeries used to treat arthritis is to restore proper function and mobility. This article will focus on the important considerations you should take when contemplating surgery as a treatment option for arthritis. Arthritis Surgery Considerations. There...
Hashimoto's Disease Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Autoimmune Thyroiditis, Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, Chronic Lymphocytic Thyroiditis. Hashimoto's disease is the most common thyroid disorder in the United States. Around 14 million Americans are affected. It is an autoimmune disease that involves inflammation of the thyroid gland. This happens when the immune system attacks healthy cells. Learn important facts...
Back Pain: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Back pain is physical discomfort that occurs along the spine or back. It may feel like a constant, dull ache or sudden, sharp, stabbing, or burning pain. Problems with the spine, inflammatory disease, and other health conditions are common causes of back pain. Treatment for back pain varies, depending on the cause and severity of the pain.
Is Hypothyroidism Genetic?
Having a first-degree family member (parent, sibling, child) with a thyroid disorder increases the risk of developing a thyroid condition. Research suggests that about 64% of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and 65% of thyroid hormones, thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), concentrations are genetically determined. While genetics play a role in hypothyroidism...
Can Leg Pain Be a Symptom of Ankylosing Spondylitis?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is arthritis that primarily affects the spine. For some people, this disease can also cause inflammation in other joints, most commonly the hips. However, leg pain can be an indication that inflammation has spread to your knees, ankles, or joints in your feet. This article discusses leg...
What Is Keratosis Pilaris During Pregnancy?
Keratosis pilaris (or chicken skin) is a common condition that causes tiny, painless bumps on the skin. These bumps are usually found on the upper arms, thighs, cheeks, and buttocks. The exact cause of keratosis pilaris is usually unknown. The tiny skin bumps are hair follicles plugged by dead skin...
Symptoms of Malignant Hypertension
In malignant hypertension (MHT), a very high spike in blood pressure damages one or more organs, including the brain, heart, kidneys, and blood vessels. Its symptoms range from headache to low urine output to chest pain to vision changes. Malignant hypertension can result in heart attack, aortic dissection, stroke, or...
Lung Transplant Survival Rate and Life Expectancy
A lung transplant may be the best option for some people with severe lung disease. The procedure can improve quality of life and help you live longer. However, there are serious risks, such as infection and rejection. And long-term use of anti-rejection drugs can increase the risk of other health problems.
Types of Non-Opioids for Pain Relief
Opioids are a type of pain-reliever made from the opium poppy plant that prevent pain signals from reaching the brain. They are frequently prescribed for chronic pain. While they are effective, these drugs are highly addictive. There is an opioid epidemic in the United States. According to the Health Resources...
What Does It Mean to be a Hepatitis B Carrier?
Hepatitis B is a virus that infects the liver. It can be acute (short-term) or chronic (long-term) and may result in liver damage, failure, and even cancer. You may be unable to tell if you have a hepatitis B infection because many people have no symptoms. People with chronic hepatitis B infections who are asymptomatic, sometimes called carriers, can transmit the virus without knowing.
Skin Peeling on Hands
Skin peeling on the hands is typically caused by dry skin or exposure to environmental elements like chemicals or the sun. In other cases, the skin on your hands can peel because of an underlying health condition. This article discusses the causes, treatments, and possible complications of skin peeling on...
High Blood Pressure Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Almost half of all Americans develop high blood pressure—or hypertension—during their lifetime. Some people have this problem without realizing it, and others experience serious complications. In this article, you will learn how high blood pressure is defined, its causes and risk factors, as well as treatment options and...
Ankylosing Spondylitis and Heart Disease: What Is the Relationship?
If you have ankylosing spondylitis (AS), you might be at an increased risk for heart disease. However, it's possible to lower your risk for heart disease by following a nutritious diet and making lifestyle changes. This article discusses the connection between ankylosing spondylitis and heart disease, the risks of these...
Advanced Hypothyroidism in Adults (Myxedema): Signs, Causes, Treatment
Thyroid hormone plays an essential role in regulating metabolism, and a deficiency can disrupt many body functions, including heart rate, metabolism, and body temperature. Thyroid hormone replacement is an effective treatment that helps restore and balance thyroid hormone levels. If left untreated, hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) can progressively slow body functions and lead to health issues, including heart disease, weight gain, joint and muscle pain, and depression.
Can You Drink Coffee With Losartan?
There's good news for coffee lovers who take losartan for high blood pressure: moderate amounts of daily coffee consumption aren't likely to affect your blood pressure over the long term. Coffee contains caffeine, a stimulant that may affect blood pressure in some individuals. However, research shows that this effect is...
What to Know About Craze Lines on Front Teeth
Craze lines are small, straight cracks in the teeth. Appearing as small, vertical lines, this hairline cracking, though potentially unsightly, isn’t a dental emergency. It arises most often in adults, especially those who bite their nails or have bruxism (teeth grinding) or malocclusion (uneven bite), among other poor dental habits.
