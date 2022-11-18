The Rookie: Feds is serving up Thanksgiving with a side of major suspense on Tuesday, November 22!. In an episode entitled “Standoff,” the team is called in to handle a hostage situation after a father and daughter are kidnapped on Thanksgiving. As, as you see in the above exclusive sneak peek clip from the hour, one of the folks caught up in the crisis is none other than The Rookie‘s Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore), prompting wife Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) to jump into the rescue operation being organized by Federal Supervisory Special Agent Garza (Felix Solis).

19 HOURS AGO