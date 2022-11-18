Read full article on original website
Mandy Moore Joins ‘Dr. Death’ for Season 2 at Peacock
Mandy Moore is reuniting with NBCUniversal for one of her latest TV roles as the This Is Us actress joins Edgar Ramirez for Season 2 of Peacock‘s anthology series Dr. Death. The news comes shortly after the announcement that Moore had lined up her first post-This Is Us TV gig with a Twin Flames series at Hulu. The Emmy-nominated actress will appear opposite Ramirez who is known for his roles in titles ranging from American Crime Story to The Undoing.
‘DWTS’: Cheryl Burke Talks About Her Last Dance & Possible Future as Judge
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 has come to an end and the show will never be the same again. Not only did original show judge Len Goodman announce his retirement, but pro dancer and two-time mirror ball champion Cheryl Burke performed her last dance on the ballroom floor. TV...
Two ‘Rookie’ Faves Face a Thanksgiving Threat in ‘The Rookie: Feds’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
The Rookie: Feds is serving up Thanksgiving with a side of major suspense on Tuesday, November 22!. In an episode entitled “Standoff,” the team is called in to handle a hostage situation after a father and daughter are kidnapped on Thanksgiving. As, as you see in the above exclusive sneak peek clip from the hour, one of the folks caught up in the crisis is none other than The Rookie‘s Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore), prompting wife Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) to jump into the rescue operation being organized by Federal Supervisory Special Agent Garza (Felix Solis).
