Comments / 107

Antoinette
4d ago

really ? didnt believe it before & certainly not now....And heres 1 ex. it was just reported that Australia has had a 63% birth rate decrease in the past year.

Reply(3)
45
E-Man
4d ago

But but but but there safe. Hey democrat voters why did your dictatorship democratic government stop a ongoing investigation into where Covid came from and who was all involved it on March 26 2021?

Reply(1)
36
Jeffrey Orlando
4d ago

I think it's safe to say, what you all have to realize is this is just the tip of the iceberg, as I have been saying for almost 2 years, which I had always felt without an FDA approval on any drug new to the public is going to be risky, and now we have 50 million people are in question of what the future is for them because of this vaccination, of course 50 million is a small number, it's just a shame Dr faucy and the rest of the culprits claiming the vaccination to be the best thing for the American people, now turns out to be maybe a very permanent damaging vaccination to well over a hundred million people.

Reply(1)
28
