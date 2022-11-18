Read full article on original website
PICANTE Revels in Outdoor Beauty for New PEAKS Collection
Since its inception, London-based label PICANTE has oriented its approach to evolving contemporary menswear. In continuing this mission, the brand is veering into nature’s beauty with its new PICANTE PEAKS collection. Even though the collection is fit for outdoor activities, it still possesses PICANTE’s signature cozy aesthetic. Inspired by...
The BAPE STA Rides High Off BAPE's Success at Pharrell's Joopiter Auction
BAPE’s indelible influence on street fashion and culture is immediately underscored by its standout showing at Joopiter’s Son of a Pharaoh auction. The cult label claimed two of the top 10 lots at the inaugural event, with the BAPE STA “SpongeBob” sneaker (US$26,250) and BAPE x Casio G-SHOCK DW-6900 (US$73,750) — both custom-made for Pharrell Williams — smashing their pre-auction estimates. The showstopper Jacob & Co. N.E.R.D pendant chain (US$2,184,000) also features Baby Milo characters of Pharrell and his crew by Baby Milo designer Mankey, highlighting the brand’s cachet with cultural heavyweights.
Alessandro Michele Is Reportedly Exiting Gucci
Change is in the air at Gucci. WWD has recently reported that “well-placed sources” have indicated that creative director Alessandro Michele is slated to exit the Italian luxury brand and that the brand is expected to release a statement as early as Wednesday. Gucci nor Kering have responded...
Raf Simons: End of An Era, Or The Start of Something New?
Raf Simons at Raf Simons has come to a startling end. On Monday, the designer announced that his Spring/Summer 2023 collection would be his last under his eponymous label, and it’s got the fashion world in its feels. There’s always been an air of ageless ambiguity to everything Raf...
Meekz and Corteiz Unite for Collaborative T-Shirt and Balaclava Range
Corteiz shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to U.K. streetwear domination. The brand, owned by Clint419, is continuing its steady stream of exclusive drops and collaborations, having recently teamed up with high-profile personalities, including Dave and Central Cee. The British label is now joining forces with Manchester’s...
In4mation's 20th-Anniversary Capsule Lauds the Brand's Hawaiian Heritage
Celebrating two decades in business, Hawaii streetwear imprint In4mation has revealed a limited-edition 20th-anniversary capsule collection, comprised of three heritage-inspired designs. At the center of the range, In4mation introduces the FYI Letterman Jacket, a varsity-style silhouette that features detailed embroidery and chenille patches that pay homage to the brand’s design...
Post Malone Shows off $500,000 USD 23-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring
Post Malone knows how to celebrate in style. In light of the conclusion of the U.S. portion of his Twelve Carat Tour, Posty has dropped half a million dollars on an iced-out pinky ring. TMZ has reported that Post Malone enlisted celebrity jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers to...
Diesel Launches Its S-Prototype-Cr Sneaker in Five Colorways
Following its debut on the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway in February, Diesel‘s all-new S-Prototype-Cr sneaker has officially launched in several vivid iterations. The silhouette, which is made from breathable mesh and overlaid with leather, features adjustable velcro straps over the foot and at the back. Its construction mimics that of a cage-like harness, with a crossover grosgrain layout and rubber mounts connected to an industrial, gripped sole. To finish, the sole comes up and over the toe, donning archival rubber “teeth” for an original look.
BBC ICECREAM x JOOPITER Reveal Limited-Edition Collaboration
As Pharrell‘s Billionaire Boys Club brand embarks on its 20th year, the label partners with JOOPITER on a special limited edition capsule collection. In celebration of its innovative legacy and its global retail presence, BBC ICECREAM taps the global digital-first auction house for a collaboration that pays homage to Pharrell’s infinite creative vision. The collection features key BBC icons reimagined in shades of purple, true to the JOOPITER brand. The t-shirt that highlights the collaboration features Pharrell’s iconic Jacob & Co. Skateboard Pendant Chain which sold at $103,750 USD at last month’s inaugural JOOPITER auction. The t-shirt also sees the BBC ICECREAM and space moniker embossed in the background of the graphic.
The DAYZ x INVINCIBLE x adidas Campus 80 is a Tweed-Lover's Dream
Following its three-way collaboration with N.HOOLYWOOD and New Balance, Taiwan-based retailer INVINCIBLE is joining forces with. and Japanese concept store DAYZ, owned by Masafumi Watanabe. The collaboration is centered around the Campus 80 silhouette, bringing it to fruition through an all-over tweed construction that channels elegance at every step. The...
Palace Shares Its Ice-Cold Holiday 2022 Lookbook
It’s the end of the Winter 2022 season for Palace, as it now presents a flurry of garments, accessories and must-haves for the Holiday 2022 period. Captured in a lookbook shot by Clare Shilland, we find Palace Skateboards‘ skate team members Savannah Stacey Keenan, Charlie Birch and Kyle Wilson donning the latest and greatest from everybody’s favorite London-based skateboarding stalwart, and this season is nothing short of cozy through-and-through.
Burberry and Minecraft Explore a Pixelated Reality in New Capsule Collection
In its first-ever partnership with a gaming franchise, goes full-throttle as it pieces together a capsule collection arriving alongside the new Minecraft adventure game – Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond. Teased earlier this month in a virtual reality campaign video, the new collection shows unmistakable references to the new...
The JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 "Montréal" is Releasing Exclusively in the City
A collaborative titan in the footwear industry, Montreal-based design studio JJJJound has consistently produced hit releases for brands such as New Balance, Reebok, ASICS and more. Expanding upon this, the label pointed towards yet another New Balance launch earlier this month. Now, it has officially revealed the New Balance 990v3 “Montréal” as an exclusive to JJJJound’s founding city.
Marni Releases Vol.1 of SS23 Collection
This past September during NYFW, Marni headed to New York City for its Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show. Although it was just a few short months ago, the brand has now released Vol.1 of the new SS23 collection. Marking the Milan-based house’s first showing in The Big Apple, the Manhattan Bridge...
June Cate Talks adidas Golf Footwear With Hypegolf
June Cate’s life hasn’t always been centered around golf. Before arriving at adidas Golf in 2004 as a footwear designer, he had aspirations as a professional skateboarder and even as a touring musician with three different bands. Fast forward to present day, and Cate is now bringing some...
Pyer Moss and Reebok Present Experiment 4 Fury Trail in "Green Sushi"
Reebok and Pyer Moss have reconnected to present a new addition to their ever-evolving Experiment 4 Fury Trail sneaker line. Back in 2020, Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond was named Reebok’s Vice President of Creative Direction, and since then, various iterations of the Experiment 4 have been unveiled. For example, some standout iterations have come in the form of the “Old White” edition and the “Emergency” that came with neutral and flashy shades of grey and orange.
Christie’s ‘The Greats’ Auction Features Rare Sneakers, Streetwear and Collectibles
Hot off the heels of announcing an auction that involves furniture once owned by Marie Antoinette, Christie’s is now shifting its gears towards the sneakers and streetwear audience to unveil its all-new The Greats collection. The assemblage is comprised of ultra-rare game-worn kicks, hot-ticket sneaker collaborations and treasured collectibles.
KAWS Drops "THE PROMISE" Vinyl Figure and Print
Following the unveiling of his “THE PROMISE” public art installation at Qatar Museum’s Dadu Gardens, KAWS is dropping a new set of vinyl figures and posters for collectors. The grandiose figures standing in the Dadu Gardens are depicted as two KAWS COMPANION figures in grey and appears...
The Nike P-6000 Makes its Return in a New "Metallic Silver"
Following a several year hiatus, is revisiting its P-6000 sneaker for 2023. The retro-inspired runner debuted in 2019 and saw various old-school colorways grace the model before making a quiet exit in 2020. Its design pulls directly from old Nike Pegasus models such as the Pegasus 2006, delivering a modern spin on archival models.
Horror Meets Humor in Dumbgood’s ‘American Psycho’ Capsule Collection
Back with another pop culture collab, Dumbgood just released an exclusive crossover with the cult classic horror film American Psycho. Starring Patrick Bateman, the villain protagonist as portrayed by Christian Bale, Dumbgood translates aspects of the character’s wardrobe alongside iconic imagery from the film into its apparel collection. From T-shirts, sweatshirts, vests, and anoraks to matching sweats and blankets, eye-catching prints and phrases that reference the cult classic adorn every piece.
