Following its debut on the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway in February, Diesel‘s all-new S-Prototype-Cr sneaker has officially launched in several vivid iterations. The silhouette, which is made from breathable mesh and overlaid with leather, features adjustable velcro straps over the foot and at the back. Its construction mimics that of a cage-like harness, with a crossover grosgrain layout and rubber mounts connected to an industrial, gripped sole. To finish, the sole comes up and over the toe, donning archival rubber “teeth” for an original look.

1 DAY AGO