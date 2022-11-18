Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
The Greater Bakersfield Chamber encourages the community to shop local for the holidays
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Greater Bakersfield Chamber kicked off its Small Business Saturday festivities early. They encouraged Bakersfield residents to shop at local stores this holiday season with a press conference on Monday at Bella in the Town and Country Shopping Center. The Chamber and Kern Women’s Business...
Bakersfield Now
Delano to hold 4th annual Community Thanksgiving Meal take out event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Thanksgiving meals will be given out to Delano and surrounding residents on Thanksgiving Day, thanks to local organizations, businesses and school districts. The 4th annual Community Thanksgiving Meal take out will be held from Thursday from 10:30 am to 1 p.m. at Tony's Firehouse Grill,...
Bakersfield Now
Traveling tips for the holiday season
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — If you are traveling this holiday season, be prepared to face bumper-to-bumper traffic. It's estimated that almost 49 million people will be traveling by car this year. Triple-A predicts that gas prices are expected to reach the highest ever.
Bakersfield Now
BCSD Education Foundation: Annual holiday luncheon and auction to benefit students
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a matter of weeks, an annual holiday picnic is looking to help students and teachers in Bakersfield. The Bakersfield City School District Education Foundation is putting on its 25th anniversary of the Teddy Bear Picnic on Thursday, December 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel at 901 Truxtun Ave.
Bakersfield Now
Police in Tehachapi to step up patrols in shopping areas
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Tehachapi Police Department will be stepping up patrols in shopping centers for the holiday season. The extra officers are intended to help keep shoppers safe and to target retail thefts. Officers will be patrolling the local shopping areas throughout Tehachapi as part of a...
Bakersfield Now
VIDEO: Turkey fryer safety demonstration by local fire departments
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Fire Department and the Kern County Fire Department held their annual Turkey Fryer Demonstration. It is to highlight the dangers associated with improper use and preparation when deep frying a turkey. Officials said 20% of deaths in the United States related to fire...
Bakersfield Now
Continuing your education through the Kern County Library
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Library has a new way for you to continue your education with a new online platform called, "CAreer Pathways." This morning Brenna Smith spoke about the eight different programs that library cardholders can choose from. To learn more about "CAreer Pathways" click...
Bakersfield Now
Holiday grease, oil drop-off locations begin next week in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Looking for a safe way to get rid of your grease and oil after your holiday cooking? The City of Bakersfield will host two drop-off locations beginning next week, according to a press release. The hours of the drop-off locations are from 8 a.m. to...
Bakersfield Now
35 years of bringing holiday cheer to children in need
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern Partnership for Children and Families has opened the 35th annual Holiday Cottage. To help bring holiday cheer to foster children this year they are asking for donations in increments of $50, $100, and $200 with each $50 supporting one child in foster care.
Bakersfield Now
Thanksgiving do's and don'ts for pet owners
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The holidays can be stressful and making sure that your pet stays safe is important when dangerous food could be dropped on the floor. This morning Holly Sizemore, from the Best Friends Animal Society, talked about the do's and don'ts for pet owners during the holiday season.
Bakersfield Now
Brian Smith concedes in Kern Supervisor 3rd District race, Flores leads
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Brian Smith, Kern County Supervisor candidate conceded Monday night in the 3rd District Supervisor race to opponent Jeff Flores. Flores' lead is 52.51% to 47.49% as of Tuesday afternoon, after the latest numbers came in Monday afternoon, according to the Kern County Elections website. His...
Bakersfield Now
Narducci's Café registers stolen, 1 recovered: MGMT
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — According to an Instagram post, Narducci's Café, a Bakersfield restaurant landmark, was broken into and robbed Monday. Thieves stole two cash registers and their P.O.S system, said management. The business stated in part: "It seems like a lot of businesses in the area have...
Bakersfield Now
Countdown: Days away from Bakersfield Condors' 23rd annual Teddy Bear Toss
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — We are only days away from the Bakersfield Condors' 23rd annual Teddy Bear Toss game. The annual event gives to local kids in need for the holidays by collecting teddy bears. The biggest night of the year kicks off on November 26, after Thanksgiving, against...
Bakersfield Now
Farmers navigate Kern County drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Californians are familiar with hearing about the drought, as the state regularly enters and exits droughts every few years. Of course, the state is experiencing yet another drought, and we have another predicted dry winter again here in Kern County. After being in a drought...
Bakersfield Now
UPDATE: Missing at-risk teenager found
------------- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help in finding a missing teenager. The department said 14-year-old Ashley Jasmine Morales was last seen on November 18, 2022 in the 2700 block of Occidental Street, near Columbus Street and Mount Vernon Avenue. She is described as Hispanic, 4'4" tall,...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Man wanted for burglary of a garage on Oleander Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a suspect wanted for burglary of a residential garage. According to police, the incident happened on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at around 10:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of Oleander Avenue in central Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now
Crews extinguish fully engulfed vacant mobile home in Inyokern
INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Firefighters on Saturday battled a mobile home fire in Inyokern, according to a press release from the Kern County Fire Department. Around 4:40 p.m. crews responded to the 1500 block of N. Leroy Street regarding reports of a working fire and encountered a fully engulfed mobile home that was threatening other buildings. Fire personnel worked quickly to protect exposures, evacuated nearby buildings and began extinguishing the main fire.
Bakersfield Now
Arrests made in connection to the death of a Bakersfield man at a Chris Stapleton concert
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tuesday the Mountain View Police department announced that five men have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents occurring at the Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June. The investigation took more than five months. On June 18 shortly before 10:45 pm, Mountain...
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested for carjacking, robbery in downtown Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Wasco man was arrested Monday morning following a carjacking and robbery in downtown Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on November 21st, 2022, at around 1:09 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking. When officers arrived,...
Bakersfield Now
Man in the hospital after hit-and-run on Buck Owens Boulevard: BPD
-- The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on November 21, 2022 at around 2:42 a.m. on Buck Owens Boulevard near Gilmore Avenue. They found a man lying in the road suffering from moderate injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, and their current...
