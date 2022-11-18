This Week in ‘Raises’: GoFreight Picks Up $23M, Valcre Secures $12.7M

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Freight management software startup GoFreight raised fresh capital to develop more features including smart quotations, rate management and purchase order management on its way to becoming the ‘Shopify of freight forwarding.’ Valcre, another local software company, raised funding to continue the company’s growth and support product innovation.

***

Venture Capital

GoFreight, a Los Angeles-based developer of web-based freight management software, raised $23 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Flex Capital and Headline.

San Diego-based developer of appraisal software Valcre raised a $12.7 million Series A funding round led by Avenue Growth Partners.

Arcturus, a developer of volumetric video editing and streaming tools raised $11 million in a Series A funding round led by Cloudtree Ventures.

Gardena-based EV technology company Harbinger Motors raised $6 million in funding, per an SEC filing.

Heroic Story, a Los Angeles-based virtual writing platform, raised $6 million in funding led by Upfront Ventures.

Luckmon, an Irvine-based gaming startup, raised a $1.3 million pre-seed funding round. Investors that participated in this round include Chang Kim (CEO of Tapas Media), Thor Chan (CEO of AAX), Changsu Lee (CEO of Allganize), Jay Lee (CEO of the Korean American Chamber of Commerce), K2G Tech Fund and Primer Sazze Venture Capital Partners.

Funds

Los Angeles-based venture capital and private equity firm Carmelina Capital Partners raised $20 million in funding, according to an SEC filing.

Raises is dot.LA’s weekly feature highlighting venture capital funding news across Southern California’s tech and startup ecosystem. Please send fundraising news to Decerry Donato (decerrydonato@dot.la).

fundingraisesventure capital

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

David Shultz reports on clean technology and electric vehicles, among other industries, for dot.LA. His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Outside, Nautilus and many other publications.

Nov 18 2022

Every year, inside the sprawling Los Angeles Conventions Center, the world’s foremost automakers gather to map out the future of personal mobility as part of the LA Auto Show. Against the backdrop of the nation’s plans to electrify 50% of new car sales by 2030 and a state that has pushed for a ban on new gas car sales by 2035, one would think that EVs would be front and center at this year’s show. Instead, the event–at least so far–has revealed just how far most automakers still have to go.

David Shultz reports on clean technology and electric vehicles, among other industries, for dot.LA. His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Outside, Nautilus and many other publications.

Riding Transit in SoCal Requires a ‘Pokémon Deck’ of Passes. Here’s How Experts Want to Change That.

Maylin Tu is a freelance writer who lives in L.A. She writes about scooters, bikes and micro-mobility. Find her hovering by the cheese at your next local tech mixer.

Nov 18 2022

Gillian Gillett, program manager for the California Integrated Mobility Program at Caltrans, spread over a dozen cards on the floor of the conference room to make a point.

“Poor people wind up with a Pokémon deck in their wallet because we won’t give them the one thing that they actually need — which is a debit card,” she said.

In a workshop at the annual CoMotion L.A. tech and mobility conference, panelists discussed how to make paying for transit both more equitable and more intuitive.

Maylin Tu is a freelance writer who lives in L.A. She writes about scooters, bikes and micro-mobility. Find her hovering by the cheese at your next local tech mixer.

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Nov 18 2022

On Thursday, the Los Angeles-based online streetwear marketplace GOAT released its 2022 annual alias sellers report that shows Yeezy still holds a top spot despite the controversy surrounding Kanye West.

Which makes sense considering a few weeks ago, dot.LA reported that after adidas ended its business with West, customers swarmed livestream shopping platforms like WhatNot to get their hands on a pair of Yeezy’s.

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.