ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

This Week in ‘Raises’: GoFreight Picks Up $23M, Valcre Secures $12.7M

By Decerry Donato
dot.LA
dot.LA
 4 days ago

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWqr7_0jFkNiqs00

Freight management software startup GoFreight raised fresh capital to develop more features including smart quotations, rate management and purchase order management on its way to becoming the ‘Shopify of freight forwarding.’ Valcre, another local software company, raised funding to continue the company’s growth and support product innovation.

***

Venture Capital

GoFreight, a Los Angeles-based developer of web-based freight management software, raised $23 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Flex Capital and Headline.

San Diego-based developer of appraisal software Valcre raised a $12.7 million Series A funding round led by Avenue Growth Partners.

Arcturus, a developer of volumetric video editing and streaming tools raised $11 million in a Series A funding round led by Cloudtree Ventures.

Gardena-based EV technology company Harbinger Motors raised $6 million in funding, per an SEC filing.

Heroic Story, a Los Angeles-based virtual writing platform, raised $6 million in funding led by Upfront Ventures.

Luckmon, an Irvine-based gaming startup, raised a $1.3 million pre-seed funding round. Investors that participated in this round include Chang Kim (CEO of Tapas Media), Thor Chan (CEO of AAX), Changsu Lee (CEO of Allganize), Jay Lee (CEO of the Korean American Chamber of Commerce), K2G Tech Fund and Primer Sazze Venture Capital Partners.

Funds

Los Angeles-based venture capital and private equity firm Carmelina Capital Partners raised $20 million in funding, according to an SEC filing.

Raises is dot.LA’s weekly feature highlighting venture capital funding news across Southern California’s tech and startup ecosystem. Please send fundraising news to Decerry Donato (decerrydonato@dot.la).

fundingraisesventure capital

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

David Shultz reports on clean technology and electric vehicles, among other industries, for dot.LA. His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Outside, Nautilus and many other publications.

Nov 18 2022

Every year, inside the sprawling Los Angeles Conventions Center, the world’s foremost automakers gather to map out the future of personal mobility as part of the LA Auto Show. Against the backdrop of the nation’s plans to electrify 50% of new car sales by 2030 and a state that has pushed for a ban on new gas car sales by 2035, one would think that EVs would be front and center at this year’s show. Instead, the event–at least so far–has revealed just how far most automakers still have to go.

David Shultz reports on clean technology and electric vehicles, among other industries, for dot.LA. His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Outside, Nautilus and many other publications.

Riding Transit in SoCal Requires a ‘Pokémon Deck’ of Passes. Here’s How Experts Want to Change That.

Maylin Tu is a freelance writer who lives in L.A. She writes about scooters, bikes and micro-mobility. Find her hovering by the cheese at your next local tech mixer.

Nov 18 2022

Gillian Gillett, program manager for the California Integrated Mobility Program at Caltrans, spread over a dozen cards on the floor of the conference room to make a point.

“Poor people wind up with a Pokémon deck in their wallet because we won’t give them the one thing that they actually need — which is a debit card,” she said.

In a workshop at the annual CoMotion L.A. tech and mobility conference, panelists discussed how to make paying for transit both more equitable and more intuitive.

Maylin Tu is a freelance writer who lives in L.A. She writes about scooters, bikes and micro-mobility. Find her hovering by the cheese at your next local tech mixer.

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Nov 18 2022

On Thursday, the Los Angeles-based online streetwear marketplace GOAT released its 2022 annual alias sellers report that shows Yeezy still holds a top spot despite the controversy surrounding Kanye West.

Which makes sense considering a few weeks ago, dot.LA reported that after adidas ended its business with West, customers swarmed livestream shopping platforms like WhatNot to get their hands on a pair of Yeezy’s.

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dot.LA

Google and Apple Are Opening New Offices In West LA

Even though Los Angeles’ office market faces an uncertain future due to the slowing economy, signs seem to suggest that West L.A. could weather the storm. For starters, Apple and Google still plan to open new offices in the area — even as much of Big Tech is scaling back their physical footprints nationwide. Earlier this month, Apple's plans to build 536,000 square feet of office space and production space went before the Culver City Planning Commission. The Culver Crossings campus is expected to break ground in early 2023, with an anticipated move-in date of 2026.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Meet the LA-Based Music-Tech Companies Helping Creators Monetize Their Content

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

LA Venture: R-Squared Ventures’ Roy Rubin on the Evolution of Ecommerce

Minnie Ingersoll is a partner at TenOneTen and host of the LA Venture podcast. Prior to TenOneTen, Minnie was the COO and co-founder of $100M+ Shift.com, an online marketplace for used cars. Minnie started her career as an early product manager at Google. Minnie studied Computer Science at Stanford and has an MBA from HBS. She recently moved back to L.A. after 20+ years in the Bay Area and is excited to be a part of the growing tech ecosystem of Southern California. In her space time, Minnie surfs baby waves and raises baby people.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

CoMotion LA Brings All The Modes (of Transportation) to the Yard

CoMotion L.A., the annual transportation and technology conference focused on urban mobility, is taking place in Little Tokyo this week. This year’s theme, “The Multimodal City,” brings together public and private players from a range of transportation and mobility spaces, including public officials from cities that span from Los Angeles to Paris and a broad swath of tech companies, including Lacuna, Waymo and BP Pulse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Meet The Company Working on Zero Emission Solutions to Trucking

When experts talk about the future of the energy economy, technologies are often described as winners or losers. “Lithium iron phosphate will dominate lithium nickel manganese cobalt.”. “Geothermal is a better bet than tidal.”. Nowhere is this contest more pronounced than in the long-range trucking industry where hydrogen is battling...
ONTARIO, CA
dot.LA

This Week in ‘Raises’: Xeal Energy Secures $40M, Lipidio Pharmaceuticals Lands $20M

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: Netflix Taps Vanity Fair Exec

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Looking For a Job in VR? Meta Is Still Hiring in LA

Despite the company’s decision this week to lay off 11,000 workers worldwide, Meta still appears to be actively recruiting in Los Angeles. Most of the roles appear to call for skills in augmented and virtual reality, either working directly for Meta Reality Labs — the division focused on VR hardware and the online community Horizon Worlds — or another aspect of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s planned metaverse. The platform's recruitment isn't limited to L.A.; the company's careers site also lists jobs in AR/VR and other divisions located all over the world.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

CoMotion LA ‘22: The Future of Transportation

Dot.LA is proud to announce our partnership with CoMotion for their 6th edition of CoMotion LA, one of the most important events on the future of transportation. CoMotion LA ‘22 will be held November 15-17 at the Japanese American National Museum for three days jam-packed with talks, pitches, demos and workshops.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

It’s the day after the election and the results are (mostly) in. Since it’s Wednesday at dot.LA, we’re talking climate and energy in today’s newsletter, and so we’ve got to discuss Prop 30. The basic idea behind Prop 30 was to tax the state’s wealthiest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dot.LA

How Akenta Health Plans To Make It Easier for LA Latinos to Access Health Care

Just 6% of doctors and surgeons in In L.A. County identifies as Hispanic. Considering the county has the largest Latino community in the U.S., comprising roughly 49% of the population, the shortage of Spanish-speaking physicians has long been an issue. Akenta Health — a mobile health care platform geared toward Latinos that set up shop in Los Angeles this year — is hoping to change that.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dot.LA

FIGS Wins Lawsuit Against Them For 'False Advertising'

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He holds a degree in journalism from Emerson College and previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter @Samsonamore. Scrubs...
dot.LA

Investments By LA Venture Firms to Women and Founders of Color Dropped in 2021

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
dot.LA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: Mullen Taps GM Exec, Faraday Future Welcomes Romeo Power Exec

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

'Keep Showing Results': Women Founders on How To Expand Opportunities for Women at dot.LA's 2022 Summit

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy