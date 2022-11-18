ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

cbs17

Johnston County Schools to implement security systems

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County School Board voted to improve safety and security in all public schools on Monday evening. The board voted unanimously to implement “state-of-the-art” security systems in each of the district’s schools. “The safety and security of our students and staff...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Sustainability issues at Chatham Maternity Care Center could jeopardize unit’s future

Siler City, NC – Ellen Chetwynd, a long-time Chatham County resident, has already seen labor and delivery shut down once at Chatham Hospital. She gave birth to her daughter at Chatham Hospital in 1988 when it was at its old location on West Third Street in Siler City. Shortly after, motivated by her own positive birthing experience, she went to work as a nurse in the same maternity unit.
SILER CITY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Dispelling myths to collectively create success

Pittsboro, NC – As a parent of four children in Chatham County schools, I agree with the Chatham County school board and administration’s constant and consistent celebration of our schools — there is much to celebrate. My children have attended four of these schools, and one just graduated last year from the amazing Chatham School of Science and Engineering. I honestly can’t say enough good things about my experience with the teachers and principals in all four schools.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

Certifying North Carolina election results follows a meticulous process

Four precinct judges in Wayne County — two Republicans, two Democrats — work side-by-side sorting and counting ballots from two randomly selected precincts. The aim is to reconcile the number of votes for each candidate in a top contest — in this case, the U.S. Senate race — with the results tape emitted from the polling site's tabulator.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Thank you to all the citizens of Chatham County who voted this election

Pittsboro, NC – Thank you to all the citizens of Chatham County who exercised the most fundamental responsibility of citizenship: voting in an election to select people to represent us at the local, state, and federal levels of government. In a Representative Republic, selecting leaders is critical to shaping the direction of the country, guiding the economy, spending tax money wisely, protecting the environment, and educating our children.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

A New Fayetteville Outer Loop Segment Opened Today

HOPE MILLS – A two-mile section of the Fayetteville Outer Loop, also known as Interstate 295, opened to traffic today between Parkton and Hope Mills. The new section runs between Exit 2 (Parkton Road) and Exit 4 (Black Bridge Road south of Hope Mills. Exit 4 is in Cumberland...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1,000+ attend Durham Public Schools summit within first hour

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Parents, students and educators packed the Durham convention center to discover what programs are available at every level in the Durham Public School System. DPS put all 55 schools and their programs on display Saturday. “Our schools are a part of the community and so...
DURHAM, NC

