cbs17
Johnston County Schools to implement security systems
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County School Board voted to improve safety and security in all public schools on Monday evening. The board voted unanimously to implement “state-of-the-art” security systems in each of the district’s schools. “The safety and security of our students and staff...
chathamjournal.com
Sustainability issues at Chatham Maternity Care Center could jeopardize unit’s future
Siler City, NC – Ellen Chetwynd, a long-time Chatham County resident, has already seen labor and delivery shut down once at Chatham Hospital. She gave birth to her daughter at Chatham Hospital in 1988 when it was at its old location on West Third Street in Siler City. Shortly after, motivated by her own positive birthing experience, she went to work as a nurse in the same maternity unit.
chathamjournal.com
Dispelling myths to collectively create success
Pittsboro, NC – As a parent of four children in Chatham County schools, I agree with the Chatham County school board and administration’s constant and consistent celebration of our schools — there is much to celebrate. My children have attended four of these schools, and one just graduated last year from the amazing Chatham School of Science and Engineering. I honestly can’t say enough good things about my experience with the teachers and principals in all four schools.
According to NCDOT, the new section runs between Exit 2 (Parkton Road) and Exit 4 (Black Bridge Road) south of Hope Mills.
bpr.org
Certifying North Carolina election results follows a meticulous process
Four precinct judges in Wayne County — two Republicans, two Democrats — work side-by-side sorting and counting ballots from two randomly selected precincts. The aim is to reconcile the number of votes for each candidate in a top contest — in this case, the U.S. Senate race — with the results tape emitted from the polling site's tabulator.
cbs17
Chapel Hill and Durham schools cancel or delay bus routes for Tuesday over lack of drivers
CHAPEL HILL/DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Durham schools will experience delays and canceled bus routes for Tuesday. Durham Public Schools said buses may be delayed or not in service on Tuesday. The routes include 15, 23, 28, 34, 35, 49, 50, 51, 85, 89, 115, 116, 121, 138, 163, 188, 200, 213, 220, 227, 609, 631 and 647.
cbs17
Fayetteville Christmas Parade Chair discusses safety plans after deadly Raleigh parade
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Rotary Christmas Parade has a rich tradition. So far, more than 70 groups and organizations have submitted applications to participate. “It brings out, you know, tens of thousands of people into downtown Fayetteville,” Brandon Price, Chair of Fayetteville Christmas Parade said. The...
A Wake County middle school principal died at school Monday, according to the school district.
chathamjournal.com
Thank you to all the citizens of Chatham County who voted this election
Pittsboro, NC – Thank you to all the citizens of Chatham County who exercised the most fundamental responsibility of citizenship: voting in an election to select people to represent us at the local, state, and federal levels of government. In a Representative Republic, selecting leaders is critical to shaping the direction of the country, guiding the economy, spending tax money wisely, protecting the environment, and educating our children.
Downtown Raleigh favorite Plaza Cafe to close on Fayetteville Street after Wednesday
The Raleigh diner specialized in Indian dishes for lunch and it withstood a pandemic shutdown, but the friendly owners have decided to move on.
The 11-year-old girl dancer died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident in Raleigh near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue.
bladenonline.com
A New Fayetteville Outer Loop Segment Opened Today
HOPE MILLS – A two-mile section of the Fayetteville Outer Loop, also known as Interstate 295, opened to traffic today between Parkton and Hope Mills. The new section runs between Exit 2 (Parkton Road) and Exit 4 (Black Bridge Road south of Hope Mills. Exit 4 is in Cumberland...
Missing driver: I-40 ramp closes as police investigate near Chapel Hill Road in Cary
Police are searching for the driver involved in a single-car wreck in Cary after the vehicle overturned on an exit ramp, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
WRAL
Johnston County girl bullied for the color of her skin invited to light the Pittsboro Christmas tree
“A lot of people have been supportive and asked me how I’m feeling and they’re being really kind,” said Hooper. Just last week she shared her story with WRAL News. She was bullied in school because of the color of her skin. One of the organizers of the Holly Days events in Pittsboro saw her story and instantly connected with it.
WRAL
Raleigh car thefts are way up: WRAL Data Trackers pinpoints the areas with the highest and lowest number of break-ins
Raleigh car thefts are way up. On WRAL at 6, Data Trackers pinpoints the areas with the highest and lowest numbers of break-ins. What experts say is to blame for the record number of incidents. Raleigh car thefts are way up. On WRAL at 6, Data Trackers pinpoints the areas...
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
WITN
Raleigh community mourns child victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade accident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh community is continuing to mourn the child victim who died after getting hit by a pickup truck during last weekend’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old victim. Multiple sources tell them it was Hailey Brooks dancing in...
cbs17
1,000+ attend Durham Public Schools summit within first hour
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Parents, students and educators packed the Durham convention center to discover what programs are available at every level in the Durham Public School System. DPS put all 55 schools and their programs on display Saturday. “Our schools are a part of the community and so...
As some students misbehave on school buses, Wake will pay employees to serve as monitors
Bus drivers told horror stories about having objects thrown at them by students that could have caused accidents.
Fire forces evacuation of Raleigh hotel; 60+ fire crews respond to high-rise blaze
More than 60 firefighters were sent to the scene because the seven-story hotel is considered a high-rise structure.
