La Grande, OR

Opponents of B2H transmission line voice concerns during utility commission public comments hearing

By ISABELLA CROWLEY The Observer
 4 days ago
LA GRANDE — Opponents of the proposed Boardman to Hemingway transmission line had another opportunity to speak their minds about the controversial project.

The hearing, held Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, was one of the early steps in the Oregon Public Utility Commission’s quasi-judicial process to either grant or deny Idaho Power’s petition for a certificate of public necessity. The Boise-based power company is a major funder of the proposed B2H transmission line.

La Grande, OR
