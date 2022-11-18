The Soldotna Chamber of Commerce hosted the Spark Soldotna Small Business Scholarship Program on Friday, November 18th at the Lone Moose Lodge in Soldotna. The third annual Shark Tank event is where the Soldotna Chamber awards scholarships to local businesses that are either introducing a new product or a start up business. At Friday nights event four business owners presented and the four local business leaders “sharks” were tasked with selecting a winner. After hearing pitches from the four business owners the “sharks” choose “The Pony Keg” and awarded them a $4,000 scholarship.

SOLDOTNA, AK ・ 12 HOURS AGO