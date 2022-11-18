Read full article on original website
Kenai Authorizes Contract For Employee Health Care
The Kenai City Council adopted a resolution authorizing a contract for employee health care that will take effect January 1, 2023. The City’s current provider for group medical, dental and vision is PREMERA Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska and have executed or renewed a contract with the same providers.
Spark Soldotna Awards $4,000 Scholarship To Mobile Beverage Cart
The Soldotna Chamber of Commerce hosted the Spark Soldotna Small Business Scholarship Program on Friday, November 18th at the Lone Moose Lodge in Soldotna. The third annual Shark Tank event is where the Soldotna Chamber awards scholarships to local businesses that are either introducing a new product or a start up business. At Friday nights event four business owners presented and the four local business leaders “sharks” were tasked with selecting a winner. After hearing pitches from the four business owners the “sharks” choose “The Pony Keg” and awarded them a $4,000 scholarship.
Kenai Authorizes Purchase For Equipment For The Kenai Municipal Airport
The Kenai City Council adopted a resolution authorizing the sole source purchase of a Team Eagle Edge-Lite Runway Edge Light Cleaner Attachment from BSI Equipment LLC for the Kenai Municipal Airport. This product is snow removal equipment to clear snow away from the runway and taxiway edge lights. Kenai Airport...
Task force recommends longer North Road extension
The northernmost point of the Kenai Peninsula has been getting progressively more accessible over the past four years. Now, a task force is recommending that access goes even farther. The North Road Extension is an 8-mile gravel addition to the Kenai Spur Highway completed in December 2020. It stretches from...
Look: Moose rescued from basement of Alaska home
Firefighters and wildlife officials in Alaska responded to a home where a young moose was found trapped in the basement.
Christmas Comes To Kenai 2022
10:00 AM – You and your favorite friends can enjoy the Kenai Fine Arts Guild Arts and Crafts Fair Friday and Saturday 10a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kenai Central High School. Over 100 participating vendors selling awesome homemade goods, and entry is absolutely free!. 11:00 AM – Mr. &...
Soldotna Grapples State’s Best At Lancer Smith Tournament
The largest collection of high school wrestlers, from all divisions of Alaska wrestling, battled at the Lancer Smith Invitational Wrestling Tournament held at the Menard Arena in Wasilla. The Soldotna Stars, crowning five individual weight class champions, earned the overall boys team title outscoring South Anchorage 251.5 to 182. Individual...
Troopers Assist Kenai Police In Bar Fight
Alaska State Troopers were called to assist the Kenai Police Department with a fight that was occurring on Sunday, November 13th at 1:24 a.m. at the Rainbow Bar in Kenai. As the trooper arrived Sean Seyler, age 54, of Kenai was found fighting with several people. When the trooper attempted...
Kards Defeat Kodiak; Stars Fall To Chugiak In High School Hockey Weekend
Kenai recorded a second, Railbelt Conference victory over the Kodiak Bears and the Soldotna Stars dropped a second, non-divisional game to Chugiak on Saturday in high school hockey. Kenai 9 – Kodiak 2. Kenai scored four, first period goals and added four second period goals on the Kardinals way...
Brown Bears Record Overtime Win Over Wolverines
The Kenai River Brown Bears continued their first extended home stand with a 2-1 overtime victory against the Anchorage Wolverines on Saturday at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex. Kenai River 2 – Wolverines 1. Kenai River’s Caleb Huffman scored the winning goal just 13 seconds into overtime in the...
Victim identified in deadly Kenai shooting; suspect in custody
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kenai man has been charged with murder following a shooting early Thursday morning that left a woman dead. According to a Kenai Police Department dispatch, officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 4 a.m. Thursday on California Avenue, where witnesses in the area reported seeing a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers found 31-year-old Stephanie Henson, of Kenai, dead at the scene, according to their report.
One Dead After Thursday Morning Shooting In Kenai
Update 11/17/2022 – 2:45 p.m. The deceased individual was identified as Stephanie Henson, age 31 of Kenai. Her next of kin have been notified. KPD is continuing to investigate the case. Update 11/17/2022 11:27 a.m. According to an updated press release from the Kenai Police Department, On November 17,...
