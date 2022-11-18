ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

KPVI Newschannel 6

The Idaho Food Bank's Annual Turkey Distribution

Each year the Idaho Food Bank in Pocatello collects turkeys throughout the holiday season to distribute to families across Bannock county who cannot afford to buy a Thanksgiving meal. The food bank says this year's turkey drive was beyond expectations. “It was absolutely amazing this year. It was really crazy...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Blackfoot woman to receive new smile from Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho

POCATELLO — One late September night, Blackfoot resident Alisha Gladeau was scrolling through her phone when she came across a post about winning a free smile. Gladeau, 39, and a mother of four boys, has suffered from brittle teeth since a young age and explained that when she came across the post on Facebook, the deadline for the program was in its final hour. “I saw it and I was...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Donations needed to feed needy dogs, cats in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Pocatello Animal Services will be accepting donations of pet food and supplies beginning Monday. Numerous drop-off locations throughout the city will collect donations of dog and cat food, treats, litter and toys from Nov. 21 through Dec. 27, according to a news release from the city. All items collected will be used to feed and care for the hungry pets in the Pocatello area.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

30 year family tradition of magical moments returns

Stan Brighton and his father, started a tradition 30 years ago that would become a staple for many families in the Eastern Idaho region, having a team of horses pull a trolley through an 8-10 minute loop in Downtown Idaho Falls. The post 30 year family tradition of magical moments returns appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Aquatic Oasis opens second half of store in Pine Ridge Mall

POCATELLO — The Aquatic Oasis Reefing store opened its second half on Friday Nov. 18 in the Pine Ridge Mall. The owners of the store are Ross Gregersen and Brandon Brown. Gregersen said they specialize in aquatic and marine life, especially coral. “We grow, propagate and sell most of our coral,” he said. “They would be what you would call an aquaculture coral.” ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?

Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Three charged after police pursuit in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving from police in his vehicle and ditching it with two passengers inside. James Tyler Sinclair was charged with felony attempting to elude an officer. The incident happened in August. Charges were filed in court in November.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people

CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID

