kvnutalk
Companies, family and friends distributed Thanksgiving dinners in Preston – Cache Valley Daily
PRESTON – Thanksgiving for most people is a great time of year. Families gather and enjoy good food, friends and family. For Todd Lundahl and his family this time of year they spend time giving to families who might not have a Thanksgiving meal otherwise. Some 125 families in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
The Idaho Food Bank's Annual Turkey Distribution
Each year the Idaho Food Bank in Pocatello collects turkeys throughout the holiday season to distribute to families across Bannock county who cannot afford to buy a Thanksgiving meal. The food bank says this year's turkey drive was beyond expectations. “It was absolutely amazing this year. It was really crazy...
Blackfoot woman to receive new smile from Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho
POCATELLO — One late September night, Blackfoot resident Alisha Gladeau was scrolling through her phone when she came across a post about winning a free smile. Gladeau, 39, and a mother of four boys, has suffered from brittle teeth since a young age and explained that when she came across the post on Facebook, the deadline for the program was in its final hour. “I saw it and I was...
eastidahonews.com
Donations needed to feed needy dogs, cats in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Pocatello Animal Services will be accepting donations of pet food and supplies beginning Monday. Numerous drop-off locations throughout the city will collect donations of dog and cat food, treats, litter and toys from Nov. 21 through Dec. 27, according to a news release from the city. All items collected will be used to feed and care for the hungry pets in the Pocatello area.
30 year family tradition of magical moments returns
Stan Brighton and his father, started a tradition 30 years ago that would become a staple for many families in the Eastern Idaho region, having a team of horses pull a trolley through an 8-10 minute loop in Downtown Idaho Falls. The post 30 year family tradition of magical moments returns appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Firefighters and deputies respond after vehicle found sitting on ice in the Snake River
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters and deputies responded to the west river boat ramp in Idaho Falls Tuesday morning after a car was found on the frozen Snake River. The call came in after 8:20 a.m. at the 9000 block of North River Road. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry...
idahoednews.org
Campus news items: Idaho State studies an unknown 2 billion years of Earth’s geology
There is a 2-billion-year hole in what geologists know about planet Earth. Two Idaho State University geosciences professors and their students are part of a research team seeking to fill in that knowledge gap. They will be studying rocks that sit beneath the Great Unconformity. In scientific terms, an unconformity...
Winter travel restrictions to begin on Palisades Ranger District
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Forest Service Road 218 at the Forest Boundary near Kelly Canyon Ski Resort to the Y-Junction Parking Area will be closed to all motorized use, including snowmobiles, for resort opening preparation. The post Winter travel restrictions to begin on Palisades Ranger District appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
WinCo, Walmart, Albertsons, Fred Meyer: which offers the cheapest Thanksgiving groceries
POCATELLO — With Thanksgiving under a week away, many in eastern Idaho will be doing their grocery shopping for family gatherings in the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com decided to help find the most cost-effective options in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We visited four of the biggest stores in both cities...
Portneuf Medical Center recertified as Level II Trauma Center
Portneuf Medical Center’s Level II Trauma Center verification has been extended by the Verification Review committee. The post Portneuf Medical Center recertified as Level II Trauma Center appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man arrested in Pocatello for allegedly threatening people with a BB gun
POCATELLO — A man who allegedly pulled a BB gun on three people has been charged with multiple felonies. Marcello Hulian Bravo, 21, faces three counts of aggravated assault, court records show. Pocatello police received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, according to an affidavit of probable...
Aquatic Oasis opens second half of store in Pine Ridge Mall
POCATELLO — The Aquatic Oasis Reefing store opened its second half on Friday Nov. 18 in the Pine Ridge Mall. The owners of the store are Ross Gregersen and Brandon Brown. Gregersen said they specialize in aquatic and marine life, especially coral. “We grow, propagate and sell most of our coral,” he said. “They would be what you would call an aquaculture coral.” ...
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
eastidahonews.com
Documents reveal what happened after Idaho Falls man stabbed a woman in Bingham County
SHELLEY — A 31-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with felonies for allegedly cutting a friend in the throat, stealing her car and leading officers on a high speed chase. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:10 p.m. Thursday,...
What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?
Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
eastidahonews.com
Two government-owned pickups stolen in Idaho Falls and used in Jackson to commit crimes
IDAHO FALLS — Two white pickup trucks were stolen in Idaho Falls during different months and used in crimes committed in Jackson, Wyoming. Both were recovered in Swan Valley. Both were owned by local government entities. “It’s not just coincidental,” Lt. Russ Ruschill with the Jackson Police Department told...
kidnewsradio.com
Public invited to review final analysis and draft decision on proposed phosphate mine in eastern Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are releasing for 30-day public review the final environmental impact statement that analyzes a mine and reclamation plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine.
eastidahonews.com
Three charged after police pursuit in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving from police in his vehicle and ditching it with two passengers inside. James Tyler Sinclair was charged with felony attempting to elude an officer. The incident happened in August. Charges were filed in court in November.
Idaho State student, professor develop new microbial fuel cell system
A new system that aims to get the most out of microbes in terms of electricity generation and wastewater treatment has been developed by two researchers at Idaho State University. The post Idaho State student, professor develop new microbial fuel cell system appeared first on Local News 8.
Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people
CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
