Autodesk Adds Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort as a Creative and Strategic Partner
When Dara Treseder moved on from Peloton to software design platform Autodesk in September, she brought one of her ad agencies with her. Treseder signed on Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort agency, buying into the creative-as-a-subscription (CaaS) program from MNTN (Maximum Effort’s parent company), which bundles media and creative services for brands. The package offers brands strategy and development work, as well as culturally relevant advertising and metrics to track it.
Moving and Elevating Culture With Combs Enterprises
From music to commerce, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been influencing culture for decades. Whether it’s music, fashion or entertainment, Combs knows exactly what’s going on by staying in tune with his audience and being right at the pulse of culture. Combs Enterprises is an agency with...
Ketchup Giant Asks Diners to Leave a ‘Tip for Heinz’ at Restaurants Using Different Brands
Heinz is asking loyal fans of its ketchup brand to put their money where their mouth is. Starting Nov. 30 at 8 a.m. ET and running through Dec. 21, the “Tip for Heinz” campaign is encouraging Heinz fans to add an extra $1 tip for Heinz while dining out at restaurants not offering the brand and share a photo of their receipt displaying that tip on Instagram or TikTok with the #TipforHeinz hashtag, or via the Tip for Heinz website, which will go live Nov.
Meet the Winners of the 2022 Adweek's Readers' Choice: Best of Tech Partner Awards
As the competitive world of ad tech and mar tech continues evolving against a backdrop of unsettling economic circumstances, delivering the best performance is top of everyone’s mind. That’s why when we asked you, our Adweek readers, to vote on our fourth annual Adweek Readers’ Choice: Best of Tech Partner Awards—which recognizes the top advertising and marketing technology providers and leaders—you responded with gusto. Thousands of votes were cast across 33 categories. (We allowed one vote per person every 24 hours.) Thank you to everyone who voted, and congratulations to this year’s winners.
Sonos Names 72andSunny Global Creative Agency of Record
72andSunny Los Angeles has been named global creative agency of record for sound experience company Sonos. 72andSunny will help Sonos continue to build out its brand strategy and storytelling efforts as the company grows and diversifies its products. 72andSunny will help drive creative strategy and lead integrated marketing efforts—including the...
Creative Flavor: Alejandro Barreras Doesn't Need Glitz and Glamour to Make Unforgettable Work
Chemistry Cultura’s ecd Alejandro Barreras says that his proudest work was neither for a “glamorous client or target demographic,” nor did it have a big budget. Rather, the work he and his team accomplished for Libre by Nexus continues to stick out because of its undeniable impact.
As Twitch Changes Revenue and Exclusivity Rules, New Opportunities Abound
When wellness brand Liquid I.V. flowed into the gaming category with creator sponsorships on Twitch, it was entering uncharted territory in its 10-year brand history. Liquid I.V. felt its brand was endemic to gaming and saw Twitch as a massive opportunity to reach games through livestreaming, as the Amazon-owned platform averaged 2.78 million concurrent viewers in 2021, a 31% increase year over year, according to Twitchtracker.
How HBR Becomes More Valuable in Times of Economic Distress
The Harvard Business Review, synonymous with the business case study, has lately become a model of sustainable media itself, due in large part to a burgeoning digital subscriptions business and an increasingly diversified revenue stream. The publisher, which marked its 100th anniversary in October, has capitalized on the economic uncertainty...
How Indie Agency Leaders Are Communicating With Staff as the Pandemic Drags On
As the Covid-19 pandemic enters its 32nd month and an economic crises looms, agency leaders have a lot to deal with away from the day-to-day operations. This includes how and when to communicate company goals to a disparate staff. Adweek attended the Worldwide Partners conference in Amsterdam recently and gathered...
How Hubilo's Senior Marketer Flourishes Amid Constant Change
Marketing careers are often crucibles, trials by fire through which multifaceted talent learns to shine. And that heat only intensifies when blended with social media, events and startup culture. Rachel Moore, senior marketing director at event tech company Hubilo, thrives amid them all—she began in social marketing and moved into...
Back Market's Animated Ad Portrays Tech Firms as Monsters
Technology’s cycle of planned obsolescence is a harmful contributor to the climate crisis, with millions of phones and devices being produced around the world daily. To make consumers question their buying behaviors and consider purchasing “reborn” devices instead, electronics marketplace Back Market has released a U.S. brand awareness campaign.
Marketers Can Take a Page Out of Human Resources' Book to Manage a Brand's Reputation
While experts have long advocated for eliminating silos within companies, the marketing and human resources teams have historically never had much reason to collaborate. In fact, they’re kind of polar opposites: One is distinctly external while the other is internally focused. Now, however, HR priorities like recruitment, retention and...
Brands, You Might Be Putting Up Your Own Barriers to Diverse Creators
The creator economy has always challenged the status quo around who can have influence, whose voice can be heard, who gets to work with brands and who gets to be a brand. With this disruption, there have come more opportunities for people from historically excluded communities to monetize their creative talents and perspectives, establish influence and break into rooms and industries where their communities have been underrepresented.
Scaling a CPG Brand in 2022 and Beyond
In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Mark Edmonson, CMO at Materne North America-GoGo squeeZ, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to discuss marketing in a rapidly evolving environment. Edmonson shares his journey and demystifies the process of growing and scaling a major brand like GoGo squeeZ.
Consultancy Capgemini Acquires Creative Agency 23red
One of London’s longest-running independent creative agencies 23red, which works with charities and governments to drive behavior shifts in audiences, has been acquired by consultancy Capgemini. The financial terms were not disclosed. The agency, which was founded in 2000 to focus on third-sector clients by chief executive Jane Asscher...
Philips Domestic Appliances Names Droga5 London Global Creative Agency
Philips Domestic Appliances has named Droga5 London as its global advertising agency tasked with helping the brand achieve its ambition of “turning houses into homes.”. The appliances business, which was sold to global investment firm Hillhouse Investment in 2021 for around $3.07 billion (3 billion euros), has handed a three-year contract to the London operation of Accenture Song creative agency Droga5.
Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Adcolor Awards
On Nov. 20, Adcolor, the non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of professionals of color within creative industries, announced the winners and honorees of its 16th annual Adcolor Awards. The Sunday ceremony capped a four-day conference that began on Nov. 17. Presented by Amazon, Disney, Google/YouTube and Meta, this year’s...
