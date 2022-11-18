Read full article on original website
Buying IHG bonus points with Best Flexible rate prevented suite upgrade
The IHG Milestone reward I selected after 20 nights this calendar year was the choice of a confirmable suite upgrade. I booked a 5-night stay using the Best Flexible Rate for one hotel in Poland with the intention to use my confirmed suite upgrade for the stay. I booked my hotel reservation early October 2022.
Earn 10,000 Bonus Marriott Bonvoy Points Per Stay 2022 Returns With Homes & Villas by Marriott International
You can earn 10,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points with every stay of a minimum of three consecutive nights at participating Homes & Villas by Marriott International properties in greater than 700 locations starting today, Monday, November 21, 2022 through Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in addition to the typical five points per dollar you would normally earn…
Great Deal! How to Get the New GoPro Hero 11 for $200 Off Regular Price!
Here is the best deal you will find on the new GoPro Hero 11! Save $200 off regular price with this sale and a special stacking deal. GoPro releases a new GoPro every year and sometimes, they are just incremental updates. This year, they increased the sensor size for the first time and new battery that lasts longer as well as software upgrades that allow for better recording depth for editing.
Great Deal! Get 4 Audiobooks and a $20 credit for $24!
If you want to listen to books, here is a great Audible deal! It gives you 4 books and a $20 credit for just $24!. I am a huge fan of Audible. I listen to books all the time when I’m running and even some during plane trips if I’m not working. I have been an Audible user for years and definitely recommend them – especially now when you can get 4 months and a $20 credit for just $5.95 a month!
FlyAtlantic makes a splash – but can this work?
FlyAtlantic has been making the news rounds today as they come out of its sleeper state and start to gear up to offer services, starting in the Summer of 2024. FlyAtlantic Boeing 737- Render Lift Aero Design/FlyAtlantic. As the name suggests, they will operate services across the Atlantic, seemly creating...
What Are Interline Baggage Agreements And Why Do They Matter?
Once you earn enough points and miles to book an award trip, you quickly learn that finding a ticket from your hometown to the desired destination on your preferred dates with the points you have is nearly impossible. However, if you do find that trip, book it immediately and then run to the store to get a Powerball ticket because it’s obviously your lucky day.
United Airlines Forecasts Busy Thanksgiving Travel Week
With Thanksgiving approaching and travelers jetting across the nation to be reunited with loved ones, United Airlines is adding flights and predicting a very busy travel period. United Airlines Expects Busy Thanksgiving Travel Period. As we enter the busiest travel week of the year, United Airlines has shared some projections...
United Airlines’ New Egg Frittata Breakfast In First Class
My Meal of the Week feature examines an airline meal from my travels over the years. This may be a meal from earlier in the week or it may be a meal served over a decade ago. I had the chance to try the new breakfast menu on United Airlines over the weekend and can say that breakfast remains the best meal of the day in terms of domestic first class and that the frittata is a great choice.
