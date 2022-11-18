ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

buckrail.com

Mountain lions on the prowl in Teton Valley

DRIGGS, IDAHO — A Driggs local snapped multiple photos yesterday of a full-sized mountain lion peeking into their home from the front porch. The Driggs resident warned locals to be aware of the big cat in the Bates road area near 2000 South. Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Managers...
DRIGGS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Winter Magic is Soon to be in Eastern Idaho, See Photos of the Can’t Miss Ice Palace

Do you want to check out some magical winter adventures in Idaho? There is so much to explore and see in the gem state since much of it becomes a winter wonderland. There is one particular place where it really seems like magic... The family-owned land and operation are excited to share their upcoming 5th year of creating lasting winter memories. You've got to see the photos below... wow...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Public asked for help after 6 Jackson restaurants are burglarized

JACKSON, Wyoming — The Jackson Police Department is asking the public for help after six restaurants were burglarized early this month. Pinky G’s, Local Restaurant and Bar, Miazga’s, The Rose, White Buffalo Club and Streetfood at the Stagecoach were broken into and burglarized on Monday, Nov. 7.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Wilson local to wed at White House this weekend

JACKSON, Wyo. — President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden, is set to marry Wilson, WY local, Peter Neal on the White House’s South Lawn this Saturday. According to Associated Press, a mutual friend set up Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, about four years ago in New York City and the White House said they have been together ever since. Naomi Biden is a lawyer; her father is Hunter Biden. Neal recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania law school and was born and raised in Wilson. Neal attended the Jackson Hole Community School and before heading to the Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont for ski racing. The groom’s parents, Drs. Mary Neal and William C. Neal, are Jackson-based orthopedic surgeons.
WILSON, WY
eastidahonews.com

Law enforcement holds town hall to address concerns over crime rates, fentanyl and school shootings

IDAHO FALLS – Local law enforcement held a town hall Thursday night at Eagle Rock Middle School to address crime in eastern Idaho and take questions from the public. Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryan Johnson, Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse, Idaho State Police Captain Chris Weadick and Bonneville County Prosector Randy Neal answered questions and discussed hot-button issues like the fentanyl crisis, the increase in the local homeless population and the growing population of Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man who prompted warning from sheriff’s office to appear in court

TETON — A 32-year-old man is set to appear in court next month after allegedly hitting another man in the head and running from law enforcement. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to a reported fight in Teton on Oct. 11 around 7:50 p.m.
TETON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly hitting man, fleeing from police

TETON — A 32-year-old man is set to appear in court next month after allegedly hitting another man in the head causing lacerations and swelling on his face. The suspect then left the scene, causing law enforcement to search for him. Casey Luna Lopez is scheduled for an arraignment...
TETON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man pleads not guilty to alleged pawn shop burglary and drug charges

REXBURG – A man appeared in court Monday after allegedly robbing a Rexburg pawn shop. Jesse Morgan Sonnip, 37, appeared before District Judge Steven Boyce on Monday after his case was moved to district court. Sonnip pleaded not guilty to felony burglary, felony possession of a controlled substance and...
REXBURG, ID

