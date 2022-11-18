Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
How much can it cost to rent or buy an apartment in Miami?USA DiarioMiami, FL
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire PitchingOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Related
communitynewspapers.com
South Florida non-profits shine this week in photos
This slideshow requires JavaScript. This week, enjoy my column in pictures from so many notable events held in just a few short weeks. The Association of Fundraising Professionals held their annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon to honor deserving individuals and businesses while Coral Gables honored its first and only female Mayor Dorothy Thomson at the Coral Gables Museum with an exhibition on “The Vote that Saved The Biltmore.”
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Ava Goldenberg
Miami Palmetto High School senior Ava Goldenberg was instrumental in securing a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Arts for the Pinecrest City Music Project, a student-run organization. Goldenberg is the new executive director, taking over from founder Daniel Solomon, who has moved on to college. She was...
Miami New Times
Native Advocates Say They're Sick of UM Students Playing Indian Dress-Up
The University of Miami's Iron Arrow Honor Society — a group traditionally made up of non-Native students who dress up in tribal clothing and perform Indigenous ceremonies — is facing renewed backlash with a petition calling for it to be discarded in the dustbin of history. The petition,...
communitynewspapers.com
The Great Chanukah Street Fair at Regatta Park
Holiday fun for the whole family; featuring live music, delicious food, craft projects, and much more!. This Chanukah the streets of Coconut Grove will be lit. For decades, Chabad has been bringing the light of Chanukah to the streets of Miami with giant Menorahs and festival events, beginning with the first night’s Parade of Light, a convoy of cars bearing large Menorahs and spreading holiday cheer.
communitynewspapers.com
SFYS ensemble to perform Dec. 3 at Miracle Theatre
The audience attending the Dec. 3 performance of A Christmas Carol, the Musical at the Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, will enjoy a special musical treat thanks to the Emmy and Gold Medal Award-winning South Florida Youth Symphony (SFYS). An ensemble from the SFYS, one of the...
WSVN-TV
Rain no obstacle for revelers of all ages at Winterfest’s Family Fun Day in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rainy conditions couldn’t stop some early winter fun for dozens of families in Fort Lauderdale. Winterfest’s Family Fun Day welcomed revelers of all ages to Esplanade Park, located at 400 SW 2nd Ave., Sunday. The annual event, sponsored by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital...
United Way opens another location for its Mission United veterans’ assistance program
Fort Lauderdale – United Way of Broward County’s Mission United has been aiding the county’s veterans and their families for the past 10 years, and now the service organization has expanded its operations to a second Fort Lauderdale location. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by a standing-room-only...
communitynewspapers.com
Local long-term caregiver earns scholarship to further her career
Florida Health Care Association (FHCA) recently awarded $3,750 in scholarships to help six front-line caregivers — including one form Miami — achieve their goal of becoming nurses. Each recipient earned an FHCA Bruce Taylor Scholarship Award, which assists the best and brightest among direct care staff working in...
iheart.com
60th Annual Christmas on Las Olas
The Holiday Spirit will be wondrous filling Las Olas with the beloved 60th Annual Christmas on Las Olas. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 5:00pm to 10:00pm between SE 8th Avenue and SE 11th Avenue in the world-famous downtown Fort Lauderdale corridor. The Las Olas...
WSVN-TV
‘What Thanksgiving is all about’: Dare to Care hosts food distribution in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit has teamed up with other organizations to lend a helping hand to some families days before Thanksgiving. Volunteers with Dare to Care on Saturday gave out turkeys and other groceries during its annual food giveaway in Sunrise. 7News cameras captured a long...
communitynewspapers.com
Pinecrest Gardens is bustling and celebrating the reopening of its upper garden
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Don’t miss out on fall events at Pinecrest Gardens. Saturday, December 3 | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Pinecrest Gardens | RSVP at www.PinecrestGardens.org/Grand. Celebrate the opening of Pinecrest Gardens’ upper garden, reimagined playground, petting zoo and learning center featuring inaugural photography exhibition...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA Florida Westside Hospital Completes First TCAR Procedure
November 21, 2022 – HCA Florida Westside Hospital, a 250-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, is pleased to announce it has completed its first elective Trans-carotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) procedure. The minimally invasive surgery was completed by HCA Florida Healthcare...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Children’s Museum announces opening of Winter Wonderland exhibit
Miami Children’s Museum, the premier institution for learning through art, science, literacy and early childhood education, is unveiling a new and highly anticipated exhibit, “Winter Wonderland featuring: Wonders of Winter & Sock Skating Rink.”. Miami Children’s Museum’s Winter Wonderland Exhibit officially opened to the public on Sunday, Nov....
WSVN-TV
Volunteers with 100 Black Men of South Florida pack thousands of Thanksgiving meal boxes
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers in Pembroke Park packed hope for families days before Thanksgiving. The nonprofit 100 Black Men of South Florida on Saturday helped put together thousands of boxes filled with food to make a Thanksgiving dinner. Participants assembled the boxes at Feeding South Florida‘s warehouse.
communitynewspapers.com
Lee Caplin makes $10 million naming gift to Journalism & Media at FIU
Florida International University and its Department of Journalism + Media, within the College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts (CARTA), today announced a $10 million naming gift from philanthropists Mr. and Mrs. Lee Caplin establishing the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media. The gift, one of the largest donations...
thepalmettopanther.com
Miami NightGarden: The Stroll of a Lifetime
On Nov. 11, Fairchild’s Tropical Botanic Garden commenced the fourth annual Miami Night Garden Experience. With winter approaching, this serves as a perfect outdoor experience for family and friends. The Miami Night Garden initially opened in October 2018 and since then, it has become an iconic location to visit...
communitynewspapers.com
A K-9 Connection : Who’s a Good Boy?
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Officer Julian Acosta joined the Pinecrest Police Department in December of 2010. He became the department’s K-9 Handler in December 2015 and looks back on his time in that role fondly. His partner from December 2015 until September 2019 was a Belgian Malinois named Maze....
communitynewspapers.com
FilmGate Interactive Media Festival, Nov. 28-Dec. 5
The Ninth FilmGate Interactive Media Festival, a one-of-a-kind event, returns to Miami Art Week 2022 and over eight days continues to explore international mind-bending stories and concepts, using extended reality (XR) storytelling, as its platform. The 2022 Festival is taking place in person and virtually in Miami and Miami Beach,...
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaican Jerk Seasoning 101
It’s been one week since another successful Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival event, which was held last Sunday, November 13th at the Miramar Regional Park. Of course, at the event people enjoyed a plethora of jerk dishes of all kinds, alongside a healthy dose of authentic Jamaican culture and musical performances.
Comments / 0