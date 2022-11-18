ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
communitynewspapers.com

South Florida non-profits shine this week in photos

This slideshow requires JavaScript. This week, enjoy my column in pictures from so many notable events held in just a few short weeks. The Association of Fundraising Professionals held their annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon to honor deserving individuals and businesses while Coral Gables honored its first and only female Mayor Dorothy Thomson at the Coral Gables Museum with an exhibition on “The Vote that Saved The Biltmore.”
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Positive people in Pinecrest : Ava Goldenberg

Miami Palmetto High School senior Ava Goldenberg was instrumental in securing a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Arts for the Pinecrest City Music Project, a student-run organization. Goldenberg is the new executive director, taking over from founder Daniel Solomon, who has moved on to college. She was...
PINECREST, FL
communitynewspapers.com

The Great Chanukah Street Fair at Regatta Park

Holiday fun for the whole family; featuring live music, delicious food, craft projects, and much more!. This Chanukah the streets of Coconut Grove will be lit. For decades, Chabad has been bringing the light of Chanukah to the streets of Miami with giant Menorahs and festival events, beginning with the first night’s Parade of Light, a convoy of cars bearing large Menorahs and spreading holiday cheer.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

SFYS ensemble to perform Dec. 3 at Miracle Theatre

The audience attending the Dec. 3 performance of A Christmas Carol, the Musical at the Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, will enjoy a special musical treat thanks to the Emmy and Gold Medal Award-winning South Florida Youth Symphony (SFYS). An ensemble from the SFYS, one of the...
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Local long-term caregiver earns scholarship to further her career

Florida Health Care Association (FHCA) recently awarded $3,750 in scholarships to help six front-line caregivers — including one form Miami — achieve their goal of becoming nurses. Each recipient earned an FHCA Bruce Taylor Scholarship Award, which assists the best and brightest among direct care staff working in...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

60th Annual Christmas on Las Olas

The Holiday Spirit will be wondrous filling Las Olas with the beloved 60th Annual Christmas on Las Olas. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 5:00pm to 10:00pm between SE 8th Avenue and SE 11th Avenue in the world-famous downtown Fort Lauderdale corridor. The Las Olas...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Pinecrest Gardens is bustling and celebrating the reopening of its upper garden

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Don’t miss out on fall events at Pinecrest Gardens. Saturday, December 3 | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Pinecrest Gardens | RSVP at www.PinecrestGardens.org/Grand. Celebrate the opening of Pinecrest Gardens’ upper garden, reimagined playground, petting zoo and learning center featuring inaugural photography exhibition...
PINECREST, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA Florida Westside Hospital Completes First TCAR Procedure

November 21, 2022 – HCA Florida Westside Hospital, a 250-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, is pleased to announce it has completed its first elective Trans-carotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) procedure. The minimally invasive surgery was completed by HCA Florida Healthcare...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami Children’s Museum announces opening of Winter Wonderland exhibit

Miami Children’s Museum, the premier institution for learning through art, science, literacy and early childhood education, is unveiling a new and highly anticipated exhibit, “Winter Wonderland featuring: Wonders of Winter & Sock Skating Rink.”. Miami Children’s Museum’s Winter Wonderland Exhibit officially opened to the public on Sunday, Nov....
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Lee Caplin makes $10 million naming gift to Journalism & Media at FIU

Florida International University and its Department of Journalism + Media, within the College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts (CARTA), today announced a $10 million naming gift from philanthropists Mr. and Mrs. Lee Caplin establishing the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media. The gift, one of the largest donations...
MIAMI, FL
thepalmettopanther.com

Miami NightGarden: The Stroll of a Lifetime

On Nov. 11, Fairchild’s Tropical Botanic Garden commenced the fourth annual Miami Night Garden Experience. With winter approaching, this serves as a perfect outdoor experience for family and friends. The Miami Night Garden initially opened in October 2018 and since then, it has become an iconic location to visit...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

A K-9 Connection : Who’s a Good Boy?

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Officer Julian Acosta joined the Pinecrest Police Department in December of 2010. He became the department’s K-9 Handler in December 2015 and looks back on his time in that role fondly. His partner from December 2015 until September 2019 was a Belgian Malinois named Maze....
PINECREST, FL
communitynewspapers.com

FilmGate Interactive Media Festival, Nov. 28-Dec. 5

The Ninth FilmGate Interactive Media Festival, a one-of-a-kind event, returns to Miami Art Week 2022 and over eight days continues to explore international mind-bending stories and concepts, using extended reality (XR) storytelling, as its platform. The 2022 Festival is taking place in person and virtually in Miami and Miami Beach,...
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican Jerk Seasoning 101

It’s been one week since another successful Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival event, which was held last Sunday, November 13th at the Miramar Regional Park. Of course, at the event people enjoyed a plethora of jerk dishes of all kinds, alongside a healthy dose of authentic Jamaican culture and musical performances.
MIRAMAR, FL

