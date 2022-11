Denton (Texas) Guyer five-star safety Peyton Bowen has been committed to Notre Dame since Jan. 1. The 6-0, 185-pounder is an elite playmaker in the secondary with offers from all over the country. Down the stretch, it seems the schools he has been considering include the Fighting Irish, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Texas. He was on campus in South Bend for Notre Dame’s win over Clemson and then made his way to Norman for Oklahoma’s win over Oklahoma State.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO