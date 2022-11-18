Thirty-nine Reeds Spring High School students were inducted in the National Honor Society on Monday, Nov. 7. NHS recognizes students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of Scholarship, Leadership, Service, and Character. Members of the RSHS chapter must maintain a 3.25 GPA and perform five hours of community service each semester, including at least two hours of service to the school. Members are invited to join NHS during their sophomore through senior years.

