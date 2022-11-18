Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schoolsStephanie LeguichardCassville, MO
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar CityEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
5 Branson Christmas Shows That You Can Catch This Holiday SeasonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Reeds Spring HS inducts 39 into National Honor Society
Thirty-nine Reeds Spring High School students were inducted in the National Honor Society on Monday, Nov. 7. NHS recognizes students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of Scholarship, Leadership, Service, and Character. Members of the RSHS chapter must maintain a 3.25 GPA and perform five hours of community service each semester, including at least two hours of service to the school. Members are invited to join NHS during their sophomore through senior years.
Table Rock Lake Lions Club chooses student art for contest
A Reeds Spring Middle School student’s art has been chosen to advance to district level of an international competition. Brandon Wattenbarger, a 7th grade student at Reeds Spring, has taken the first step to become an internationally recognized artist by winning a local competition sponsored by the Table Rock Lake Lions Club.
Rotary Club of Hollister receives Community Spotlight Award
The Hollister School District recently presented the Rotary Club of Hollister with its Community Spotlight Award for November during the Board of Education meeting. Hollister Schools Superintendent Brian Wilson presented the award on behalf of the school district. “A school district as small as ours cannot do it all by...
Elevate Branson to host Thanksgiving lunch
Elevate Branson will again celebrate the beginning of their story on Thanksgiving Day when they host the 15th Annual Love Your Neighbors Thanksgiving Day Lunch. The lunch will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 202 Vaughn Rd., Branson. The organization...
Deborah Lynn Keeler
Deborah Lynn Keeler, 67, of Hollister, MO passed away on November 17, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri. Debbie was born on October 12, 1955, in Anaheim, CA, the daughter of Charles and Barbara (Brooks) Allison. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Charles Allison, Jr. Debbie is...
Branson Chamber, Bass Pro, Eslinger honored by Missouri Chamber
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry held their annual award ceremony, with the Branson Chamber of Commerce leading a group of area leaders and elected officials receiving awards. The Branson Chamber of Commerce and CVB were named the 2022 Chamber of the Year. Jason Outman, President & CEO, Branson/Lakes...
BRAC announces cast of 2023 winter musical production
The Branson Regional Arts Council has selected the cast for their upcoming 2023 production of Mary Poppins—The Broadway Musical. On Monday, Nov. 21, the BRAC published the newly named cast members and the respective roles they would be playing in the musical production, Rehearsals for the production will begin on Jan. 2, 2023 at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
Jerry Leroy Lewis
Jerry Leroy Lewis, 76, of Hollister, MO passed away on November 17, 2022. Jerry was born on September 10, 1946, in Des Moines, IA, the son of Harold and Anna Arlene (Miller) Lewis. Jerry was joined in marriage on September 10, 1966, to Ramona Gerber. Proudly serving our country, Jerry...
Scenes of the 2022 Branson Market Days holiday event
Crafters from all over the midwest came to Branson from Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20, for the 2022 holiday edition of Branson Market Days. Thousands of dollars in door prizes were given away to attendees, including some who won hundreds of dollars in “market bucks” to use with any vendor at the event.
Mease family gives the gift of food
A Stone County family continues their tradition of feeding the community for Thanksgiving. The free Thanksgiving dinner will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24, noon to 2 p.m. at the Reeds Spring Intermediate School cafeteria, located at 175 Elementary Road in Reeds Spring. The tradition started in 2009 when Shirley...
Speech pathologist joins Cox Branson
Cox Medical Center Branson announced their addition of a new speech pathologist. Sarah Myers will be primarily working with adults who deal with speech issues following an accident, injury, or stroke. She also works with patients on stuttering and speech difficulties due to dementia. Myers also helps patients who have...
Robert Eugene Dollard
Robert Eugene Dollard, 80, of Kimberling City, MO passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Robert was born on October 14, 1942 in Kansas City, KS to Austin & Margaret (Hale) Dollard. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Norma Dollard; and brothers Frank, Jack and Bill.
Thomas (Tom) Frederick Mueller
Thomas (Tom) Frederick Mueller, 62, passed away at home on November 14, 2022. Thomas was born on October 5th, 1959, to Richard Paul Mueller and Claire Elaine Mueller. He was married to the love of his life, Sara, in Hot Springs, AR. Tom volunteered for veterans’ organizations and worked tirelessly...
Ice to see you again: Branson ice skating rink returns for Christmas season
Ice skating is back in Branson as The Holidays on Ice 7,200 square-foot ice rink returns for their third consecutive season for Ozark Mountain Christmas. The real ice, outdoor ice skating rink opened to guests this past weekend at The Track Family Fun Parks alongside the Branson Ferris Wheel. “We...
Health Department issues holiday food prep reminders
The Taney County Health Department is reminding county residents to be careful with food handling during the holidays. The department has released a list of four “core guidelines” for food safety during family or other holiday gatherings to help avoid food-borne illnesses. First, the department reminds anyone preparing...
Stone County septic tank pump out rebate program available
Some residents of Stone County can now get a rebate to help them get their septic tanks pumped out. H2Ozarks has launched a Septic Tank Pump Out Rebate Program for residents in Stone and southeast Barry counties. A $50.00 rebate is available to homeowners meeting the eligibility requirements and who have their septic tank pumped out by a licensed sludge hauler during the project period of Nov. 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023, according to a press release from H2Ozarks.
Abuse victim claims Kanakuk committed fraud in settlement talks
Story updated Nov. 21 3:30 p.m. A man who was sexually abused while attending Kanakuk Kamps as a child has sued the organization claiming they were not told about his abuser’s history before the family agreed to a legal settlement which included a non-disclosure agreement. The suit filed in...
