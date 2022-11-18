Read full article on original website
SCCC Winter Concert Slated for Dec. 2
One week after the Thanksgiving holiday, it’s time to shift gears with holiday-themed programs of all kinds. While elementary schools might feature a costume or two, Seward County Community College’s music department has an evening of choral and orchestral music planned. The SCCC Concert Band and Concert Choir...
Wanda Jane Roa
Wanda Jane Roa, 87, of Liberal, passed away on Friday November 18, 2022 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal. She was born on March 17, 1935 to Carmel and Mary Jane (Nye) Whitaker at Tuttle, OK. Wanda married Justin Roa on January 17, 1953; he preceded her in death on...
Liberal City Commission Approves City Audit
The Liberal City Commission met on Tuesday evening and approved the 2021 Audit of the City as done by Hay, Rice, and Associates, then approved the contract with Hay, Rice for auditing services for 2022. Commissioners approved Resolution 2390, an Environmental Abatement of property at 217 E. 9th Street for...
Ruth Anie Grinstead
Ruth Anie Grinstead, 76, of Liberal, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home. She was born on July 2, 1946 to Robert and Dorothy (Hubbard) Holder at Turlock, CA. On December 24, 1987 she married Arthur “Ike” Grinstead at Muleshoe, TX. After high school she...
Family says man died after not receiving insulin while being held in Kansas jail in 2020
LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — A family of a Kansas man is speaking out after almost two years since he died after not receiving insulin while being held in the Seward County Jail. “He was described at his funeral as a tumbleweed. Cause he never felt like he fit in,” said Blake Northern’s mom, Taryn Porter-Sepeda. […]
