Some residents of Stone County can now get a rebate to help them get their septic tanks pumped out. H2Ozarks has launched a Septic Tank Pump Out Rebate Program for residents in Stone and southeast Barry counties. A $50.00 rebate is available to homeowners meeting the eligibility requirements and who have their septic tank pumped out by a licensed sludge hauler during the project period of Nov. 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023, according to a press release from H2Ozarks.

STONE COUNTY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO