kmaland.com
Shenandoah Police blotter
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Police report a number of arrests over the past week. A complete report on the arrests is published here:. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
kmaland.com
Tabor man arrested on multiple charges
(KMAland) -- A Tabor man has been arrested on a number of charges related to multiple incidents. According to a release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten was arrested on Monday on two counts of burglary 3rd degree (Class D felonies), one count of ongoing criminal conduct (a Class B felony) and one count of theft 5th degree (a simple misdemeanor).
kmaland.com
Malvern man arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County
(Bedford) -- A Malvern man was arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County last Tuesday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Harold Brown was arrested for driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities say Brown's arrest came after a deputy observed Brown, who was known to him for not having a driver's license, getting into a vehicle and leaving a known residence associated with narcotic activity. After a probable cause search of Brown's vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said deputies located a loaded firearm and approximately two grams of meth.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report
(Harlan) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests from November 4 to November 11. On November 4, Thomas William Holzer Jr, age 40, Harlan, IA was arrested on an active Shelby County Warrant. Holzer was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Controlled Substance Violation, Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
News Channel Nebraska
Man from Iowa receives over 3 years in prison for robberies
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa man man will serve over three years in prison for a robbery charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 22-year-old Mario Quiroga, of Carter Lake, Iowa, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Tuesday. He was charged for one count of interference with interstate commerce by way of robbery. Quiroga received 41 months in federal prison and will have a three-year term of supervised release after the initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. Quiroga was also ordered to pay $466.00 in restitution.
KETV.com
Topeka police assist Douglas County Sheriff's Office in search warrant; part of missing woman investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed a search warrant carried out in Topeka, Kansas, is part of the investigation into an Omaha woman's disappearance. There's still no sign of 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen Saturday night around 11 p.m. near 168th and Blondo...
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
Atlantic woman sentenced to prison for Controlled Substance Violation
(Atlantic) An Atlantic woman arrested in October for Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance and Involuntary Manslaughter was sentenced today (Monday). According to court documents, Jenny Clark was sentenced to an indeterminate term of incarceration not to exceed ten years for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) with the Intent to Deliver.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sentenced in shooting death of a friend at North Omaha party
OMAHA — A man who fatally wounded a friend as he was shooting at another man outside a North Omaha party has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. Tip Mut, 23, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
News Channel Nebraska
Ex-attorney from Fremont pleads guilty to civil rights violation
FREMONT, Neb. -- A former Dodge County Attorney from Fremont has pleaded guilty in a civil rights violation case. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 47-year-old Oliver Glass, of Fremont, pleaded guilty to a Criminal Information charging him with conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law. Officials...
Red Oak Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 44-year-old Chad Michael Hill of Red Oak early this (Monday) morning for a traffic violation at 2nd and Nuckols Street. During the investigation, Police found Hill to be driving with a suspended license in the State of Iowa. Authorities transported him to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $491.25 bond.
KETV.com
Three arrested in connection to 33rd and Ames Ave mass shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police announced they have arrested three people connected to a mass shooting that killed 20-year-old Karly Wood. OPD said Kiwan Dampeer, 25, is charged with shooting at an occupied dwelling, use of a weapon to commit a felony, gun possession by prohibited person and gun possession on school property.
Elliott man arrested for Domestic Assault and Criminal Mischief
(Montgomery Co) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Demarcus Jermar King, of Elliott, today (Monday) for Domestic Assault 2nd Offense and Criminal Mischief 4th degree. King was held on no bond.
kmaland.com
Corning man arrested for drug possession in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) -- A Corning man faces a pair of charges following his arrest in Montgomery County Sunday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Joshua James Mullen was arrested around 4:05 a.m. for possession of methamphetamine 3rd offense -- a Class D felony -- and interference with official acts -- a simple misdemeanor. Authorities say Mullen's arrest came after deputies conducted a traffic stop on 100th Street and O Avenue.
kmaland.com
Red Oak accident injures 1
(Red Oak) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak Monday morning. Red Oak Police say the accident occurred on Highway 48 near the Cubbies convenience store shortly before 8 a.m. Authorities say a 1985 Chevy K-10 pickup driven by 74-year-old David Hammer of Red Oak and a 2022 Chevy Silverado K-2500 pickup driven by 26-year-old Dakota Petty, also of Red Oak, were northbound on 48 when Petty's vehicle stopped behind a non-contact vehicle waiting to turn left into Cubbies' parking lot. Authorities say Hammer didn't see the other vehicles stopped, and rear-ended an anhydrous tank trailer pulled by Petty's pickup.
House Fire Injures a Bedford Woman: Man arrested for Arson
(Bedford) A woman suffered serious injuries in a house fire in Bedford on Sunday, and a man is in custody facing arson charges. According to the press release, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a house fire at 1871 Orange Avenue, Bedford. The female occupant had exited the home and was treated by Taylor County EMS before being airlifted to a burn center for treatment of serious injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced to five years in prison
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to five years in prison on a meth-related charge. Acting U.S Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Samuel Tague, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Tague will serve 60 months in prison and then a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
One Arrested After Traffic Stop
(Montgomery County) This morning Deputies with the Mongomery county Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on 100th St. and O Avenue. During the investigation 43year-old Joshua James Mullen of Corning was placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense, a D Felony, and Interference with Official Acts, a simple misdemeanor. Joshua was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he is being held on 5000 dollars bond. The Red Oak police department and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the traffic stop.
doniphanherald.com
La Vista man gets probation for causing Cass County crash that killed 4 people
PLATTSMOUTH — Kem Foster told a judge about the void in her life since her 5-year-old granddaughter died, how little Kéniah brought softness to a family filled with boys, and how she and her son, Kéniah’s father, will never be the same. She closed with a...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman from Iowa receives sentence for meth-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman will serve over five years in prison after a meth-related sentence. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old Alicia Faye Rogers, of Riverton, Iowa, was sentenced on Friday for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She will be in prison for 63 months and will have a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
