Pokemon Scarlet And Violet - All Food Buffs And Picnics Explained
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has players adventure through the vast region of Paldea, where you may occasionally want to stop and have a bite to eat. Eating food can provide some buffs to your gameplay, although the actual effects aren't immediately clear within the game. Here's everything you need to know about food buffs and picnics in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Deal Lets You Save Big On Gaming History
Atari is one of the most legendary names in gaming, and its history spans several consoles, arcade games, and even handheld systems. With Amazon's early Black Friday deal on the newly released Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, you can learn all about Atari's history and play over 100 games. Typically...
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Shiny Hunters Unearth Two Useful New Exploits
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first week of release has been plagued with bugs, glitches and performance issues--some frustrating, some fun, and others proving useful to creative players. Two new exploits have been discovered that maximize a player's chance of encountering shiny Pokemon--one that allows you to duplicate a shiny spawn, another that increases the chances of a shiny spawning.
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Glitch Lets You Run Twice As Fast With Two Controllers
Plugging in a second controller to make your character run faster sounds like the setup for a bad video game meme. However, that's exactly what some players have discovered you can do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, even though the setup is actually a bit more complex than the viral social media posts will have you believe.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Silly Glitches Have Taken Over The Internet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released on November 17, just before last weekend. Almost immediately after players got their hands on the game, the internet became inundated with clips of glitches and bugs ranging from the terrifying to the hilarious. The glitches include simple modeling issues, improperly rendered animations, and...
How To Evolve Pawmo Into Pawmot In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are all about the new collection of Pokémon to catch, themed after the Spain-inspired Paldea region. In traditional Pokémon fashion, the three starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly are built around their respective elemental type: Grass, Fire, and Water. However, venturing beyond the opening area of Cabo Poco will quickly introduce you to a number of new Pokémon that you can battle and catch in your journeys, allowing you to quickly come into contact with all 18 types and fill out your party of up to six creatures as you choose.
Conquer Slopes In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet With This One Weird Trick
As you are wandering the open world of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, you may find slopes impeding your progress. While these obstacles are intentionally placed, you can evade them with an unintentional trick: going backward. ZullieTheWitch on Twitter posted a clip of her Scarlet game. The video shows her attempting...
Solgaleo And Lunala Come To Pokemon Go This Week
Pokemon Go's next major event, Astral Eclipse, starts this week on November 23, bringing with it Cosmog's final branching evolution into either Solgaleo or Lunala. The event will see cosmic Pokemon spawning more often in the wild, as well as Ultra Beasts appearing in raids and research tasks, with the Ultra Beast Arrival event on November 27.
Ninja Gaiden And Dead Or Alive Are Reportedly Being Rebooted
Team Ninja is reportedly planning on rebooting the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises. According to the Korean video game online community Ruliweb, Team Ninja head Fumihiko Yasuda attended a panel at the G-Star conference in Busan, South Korea. He reportedly showed a slide at the end of his panel with pictures of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive with the caption "The future of Team Ninja - Reboot of popular series."
Invisible Player Glitch Are Ruining Warzone 2.0 | GameSpot News
As spotted by PCGamesN, Warzone 2.0 players have encountered an issue that causes their opponents to appear totally invisible. The glitch first became known to the community when streamer SuperEvan posted a gameplay clip to his Twitter account. That footage shows SuperEvan being downed and killed by an opponent who did not appear in his field of view, even though the killcam clearly shows that the attacker was standing directly in front of him. The replies to the streamer's tweet show a variety of examples of the glitch in action, suggesting that it may be commonplace.
Fortnite Fracture Chapter 3 Finale Event Start Time Revealed Alongside New Multiplayer Feature
Fortnite Chapter 3 is ending, and the Chapter 3 finale event, Fracture, is less than two weeks away. Today, Epic revealed the first visual tease of the event since its name was revealed during the FNCS. Along with that teaser image come a few other remarks from the developer-publisher, including exactly when you can play, how many friends can join you in your party, and the introduction of a new party-up ability that will ensure no one has to fend off the fracture alone. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Fracture event.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Will Be Revealed In December With New Trailer - Report
Electronic Arts will reveal more details about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during The Game Awards next month, according to a new report. Insider-Gaming reports that EA will announce the game's release date, show a new trailer, and confirm when preorders begin at the awards show. The announcement will be made...
Marvel Snap Will Finally Let You Acquire Specific Cards You Want
Marvel Snap is an excellent card battler, but if there's one complaint that's come up time and time again from the community, it's that you can't just acquire a specific card missing from your collection. This is especially problematic if you're just one card short of a powerhouse deck, and Second Dinner has announced plans to address that in the next game patch.
Get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope With A $10 Bonus
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a delightful little tactical RPG starring Mario and, for some reason, the Rabbids. While the physical game hasn't gotten any deep discounts, it does come with a kind of reverse-discount at Amazon. You can buy the game (at regular price) and walk away with a $10 gift card to put towards some other goodie for yourself.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass - Wave 3 Release Date - Nintendo Switch
Start your engines! Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass arrives 12/7! Available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC.
God Of War Ragnarok Director Would Love A Shot At Castlevania
God of War Ragnarok has only been out for a few weeks, but game director Eric Williams is already angling for a new IP to tackle. In a recent interview with Kinda Funny, Williams said that he wants to make a Castlevania game, and he told fans to lobby Konami to license the IP.
Avatar 2 Is The "Worst Business Case In Movie History," James Cameron Says
James Cameron himself has described Avatar: The Way of Water as a very bad business decision for a film studio, but it's being made all the same. Cameron told GQ that the film was "very f**king expensive" to make, and it doesn't make sense from a studio financing perspective. Cameron...
Battlefield 2042 | Season 3: Escalation – Battle Pass Trailer
Call the shots with Battlefield 2042 – Season 3: Escalation. Play through 100 tiers in the Season 3 Battle Pass to unlock Free* and Premium** content including the new Specialist, weapons, gadgets, vehicles, cosmetics, and more. All gameplay-affecting items in Battlefield 2042 are free and earnable for all players.
How To Get Magic Essence In Frozen Flame
There are dozens upon dozens of resources out in the world of Frozen Flame. While most of these might seem insignificant to start with, you will slowly realize that you need a majority of the items that you come across--some of them especially. In the game's early access period, players...
CoD: Warzone 2.0 And DMZ Best Weapon Loadouts And Attachment Tuning
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 arrived with the start of Season 1, and both battle royale and DMZ mode make use of Modern Warfare 2's entire weapons and attachments pool. Customizing the optimal weapon loadout in the Gunsmith can sometimes be overwhelming, so here we recommend some of the best loadouts to use in Season 1 of Warzone 2.0 and DMZ.
