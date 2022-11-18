Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
72,000 Migrants Cross into Texas in October as the Numbers Continue to GrowTom HandyTexas State
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
Where I Work: San Antonio Community Resource Directory
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. From where I sit as the...
SOLI Open Mic Night invites local classical musicians to TPR stage
Did you know your neighbor might be a secret piano virtuoso? On Monday evening At Texas Public Radio’s Carlos and Malú Alvarez Theater, the talents of several San Antonians were revealed thanks to the SOLI Chamber Ensemble’s 6th annual Open Mic Night. A co-production of TPR and...
Where I Live: Castle Hills
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
A sneak peek at the Alamo Collections Center
Local officials, donors and Alamo enthusiasts gathered on the grounds of the historic Spanish mission and fortress compound to celebrate and preview the Alamo Collections Center, the first building of the Alamo redevelopment plan and the newest since the 1950s. The sneak peek tour Friday included small displays from the...
REZ’Rvation Only food truck brings popular Navajo cuisine to San Antonio
Each year, the Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival at the Briscoe Western Art Museum celebrates Native American heritage through art, artisan crafts, music and dance, craft workshops, presentations and food. This year, the festival welcomes a new food truck, REZ’Rvation Only, featuring “Diné comfort food” inspired by the combined Navajo and...
More Texans turned to home-schooling after the pandemic
Christina Hernandez, a mother of two and a former San Antonio theater teacher, knows firsthand how difficult it is to give every student the attention they deserve. And this school year, as class sizes have gotten bigger amid a statewide teacher shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, she started suspecting her public school district was not meeting her kids’ needs.
NCAA picks San Antonio as site of 2029 Women’s Final Four
The NCAA on Monday named the Alamodome as the site for the 2029 women’s Final Four, marking the fourth time San Antonio will play host to the event. After weighing bids from interested cities, the NCAA announced the sites selected for the women’s basketball semifinals and final for 2027 through 2031 on Monday. San Antonio is already preparing for the 2025 men’s Final Four.
San Antonio Chamber President Richard Perez steps down
San Antonio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Richard Perez announced on Thursday plans to leave the organization after 15 years. Perez sent a farewell email saying he plans to finish out the year in his role, then consult for the organization in 2023 while it looks for a new leader.
UTSA will expand across San Pedro Creek downtown with new $124M building
The University of Texas System Board of Regents on Thursday OK’d plans for the next phase of UTSA’s downtown expansion, a $124 million building dedicated to interdisciplinary and collaborative programs in business, engineering and sciences. The building, to be known as San Pedro II, will be 180,000 square...
Historic Robert B. Green building deemed unsafe after West Texas earthquake
The Robert B. Green building in downtown San Antonio has been deemed unsafe after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake West Texas sent tremors across the state Wednesday. On Thursday, University Health officials said damage to the building, which is more than 100 years old, exacerbated existing structural issues. As a result, the building has been closed off and public safety officials have established a safety zone around it until University Health determines how to proceed.
5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas sends tremors as far as San Antonio, Dallas
Some parts of San Antonio felt tremors from a 5.4 magnitude earthquake Wednesday afternoon that originated near the West Texas community of Mentone. San Antonio College evacuated several campus buildings and even canceled classes after the shaking “out of an abundance of caution.”. The U.S. Geological Survey’s website, which...
Amid tumultuous times, the firearms industry is booming — with San Antonio at the epicenter
April Graupner was at her New Braunfels home with her kids one night when a stranger wandered onto her property. As a single mom, Graupner was understandably freaked out. Thankfully, the stranger left without incident, but the experience convinced Graupner she needed some kind of protection for her and her family.
San Antonio’s week in photos, Nov. 6-12
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Want the news delivered for free every morning?. Sign up for The Daily Reach.
Now is the perfect time to rediscover San Antonio
On the morning of my final interview before joining Visit San Antonio, I took a walk on the River Walk. It was April 2021, and I remember stopping to clear my thoughts on one of the beautiful bridges. I took a picture of the quiet River Walk early that morning and still look at that photo when I need to be inspired.
Texas A&M-San Antonio’s president will depart for job in California
Texas A&M University-San Antonio on Wednesday announced President Cynthia Teniente-Matson has accepted a new role as president of San José State University. She will begin her new job in January. John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, said a nationwide search to replace her will begin “immediately.”...
More Bexar County youth are gaining access to guns, with disastrous consequences
If you want to have your heart broken, spend the morning in Judge Jacqueline Herr Valdes’ courtroom. The 386th Judicial District Court of Texas is one of three courts in Bexar County where juvenile offenders — youth under age 18 — are called to account for a range of misdemeanor and felony crimes.
A judge ruled Title 42 illegal. Will San Antonio see more migrants seeking asylum?
This article has been updated. Title 42, the pandemic-era rule that allowed the U.S. government to expel asylum-seekers at the southern border was struck down by a federal judge Tuesday. It’s unclear what the ruling, or the Biden administration’s response, could mean for the flow of migrants through San Antonio....
Vehicle emission inspections likely for Bexar County under new EPA air quality rules
Bexar County’s air quality has officially been downgraded, triggering stricter federal regulations in an effort to bring the region’s air quality into federal compliance. In a long-expected move this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency moved Bexar County from “marginal” to “moderate” ozone nonattainment after the region failed to significantly improve its air quality over the previous three years.
Plans for long-delayed River Walk hotel another step closer to securing a final OK
A new boutique hotel could soon go up on a sliver of property along the San Antonio River Walk now that a developer’s long-delayed plans were partially approved by a city panel on Wednesday. The Historic and Design Review Commission gave the green light to California real estate developer...
Announcing my own retirement, with a thank you to staff and supporters
It feels odd to announce my retirement from an organization my wife, Monika Maeckle, and I founded just under 11 years ago. But this is it: my final column as the nonprofit news site’s lead columnist. I’m out of a job for the second time, 11 years after my...
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0