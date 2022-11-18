ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Castle Hills

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
A sneak peek at the Alamo Collections Center

Local officials, donors and Alamo enthusiasts gathered on the grounds of the historic Spanish mission and fortress compound to celebrate and preview the Alamo Collections Center, the first building of the Alamo redevelopment plan and the newest since the 1950s. The sneak peek tour Friday included small displays from the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
More Texans turned to home-schooling after the pandemic

Christina Hernandez, a mother of two and a former San Antonio theater teacher, knows firsthand how difficult it is to give every student the attention they deserve. And this school year, as class sizes have gotten bigger amid a statewide teacher shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, she started suspecting her public school district was not meeting her kids’ needs.
TEXAS STATE
NCAA picks San Antonio as site of 2029 Women’s Final Four

The NCAA on Monday named the Alamodome as the site for the 2029 women’s Final Four, marking the fourth time San Antonio will play host to the event. After weighing bids from interested cities, the NCAA announced the sites selected for the women’s basketball semifinals and final for 2027 through 2031 on Monday. San Antonio is already preparing for the 2025 men’s Final Four.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Historic Robert B. Green building deemed unsafe after West Texas earthquake

The Robert B. Green building in downtown San Antonio has been deemed unsafe after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake West Texas sent tremors across the state Wednesday. On Thursday, University Health officials said damage to the building, which is more than 100 years old, exacerbated existing structural issues. As a result, the building has been closed off and public safety officials have established a safety zone around it until University Health determines how to proceed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Now is the perfect time to rediscover San Antonio

On the morning of my final interview before joining Visit San Antonio, I took a walk on the River Walk. It was April 2021, and I remember stopping to clear my thoughts on one of the beautiful bridges. I took a picture of the quiet River Walk early that morning and still look at that photo when I need to be inspired.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Vehicle emission inspections likely for Bexar County under new EPA air quality rules

Bexar County’s air quality has officially been downgraded, triggering stricter federal regulations in an effort to bring the region’s air quality into federal compliance. In a long-expected move this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency moved Bexar County from “marginal” to “moderate” ozone nonattainment after the region failed to significantly improve its air quality over the previous three years.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
