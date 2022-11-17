Read full article on original website
Gwendolyn’s Playground: ‘The most exciting playground in Santa Barbara’s history’
Santa Barbara's first fully inclusive playground, known as Gwendolyn's Playground, is one step closer to fruition. The post Gwendolyn’s Playground: ‘The most exciting playground in Santa Barbara’s history’ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Avian flu detected in Tri-Counties
A disease which targets birds has surfaced in Ventura County. County Public Health officials say two cases of Avian Flu have been detected in the county. One case involved an owl in Oxnard, and the second was an owl in Thousand Oaks. Humans are at low risk of contracting the...
Burn Piles Off Highway 154
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is conducting pile burns near Painted Cave and Paradise Road off Highway 154. Crews are working to complete the burning of Hazard Reduction Burn Piles in the area of the Painted Cave Fuel Break. Smoke may be noticable in these areas over the next...
SpaceX cancels rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base
The company says it will re-evaluate a new launch date.
SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: NOV 21
Week of November 21 - 25: Santa Barbara City Council and advisory committee meetings. A long-time Edhat subscriber, hoping for more public participation in our local government, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think. There have been requests for coverage of other jurisdictions; volunteers to do that, please contact info@edhat.com. If we've mis-posted an address or there's a meeting that we failed to list, please note the correction in the Comments section below. Thanks!
‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
Major Injuries Reported in Collision at Highway 154, Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos
Four people were injured, two critically, in a collision Sunday evening in Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 6:30 p.m. to Foxen Canyon Road at Highway 154, where two vehicles had collided head-on, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Lamborghini Driver Caught Going 152 MPH on Highway 154
The driver of a blue Lamborghini was charged Sunday with a misdemeanor for driving 152 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 154. “SLOW DOWN!!!” the Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post announcing the incident. “We know how tempting it can be to ‘open it up’ when your car is fast and the weather is beautiful, but save it for the track!”
Mountain Biker Seriously Injured in Crash
A mountain biker sustained a spinal injury on Tunnel Trail after crashing Sunday morning. At 7:27 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and County Search & Rescue responded to the scene and rendered aid to the 47-year-old cyclist. Air Support Helicopter 4 arrived and with a hoist rescue the cyclist was...
Bicyclist Crashes During Medical Emergency
A bicyclist crashed during a medical event in Los Alamos Saturday morning. At 10:05 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 9200 block of Foxen Canyon Road for a reported bicycle collision with an injury. A bystander witnessed a bicyclist crash from an apparent cardiac arrest and began performing...
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
Winds Returns With Public Safety Power Shutoffs In Ventura County
(Edison Public Safety Power Shutoffs at 1:30 AM Saturday) For official information involving Ventura County and any problems go to: https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update--The northeast or Santa Ana winds returned to Ventura County this weekend prompting Southern California Edison to impose Public Safety Power Shutoffs to almost 3,000 of its customers in Ventura County by Saturday afternoon.
Victim Identified in Fatal Santa Maria House Fire
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim in the Santa Maria fatal house fire last month. On October 19, county firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and...
Fallen tree crushes car, traps driver in Oxnard
High winds brought a large tree crashing down onto several cars Wednesday morning in Oxnard, trapping one person in their vehicle. The incident occurred near the entrance to a residential community, not far from Oxnard Boulevard. Crews were able to rescue the person from the crushed vehicle and transport them...
Guilty Verdicts In Deadly Shooting At Ventura Parking Structure
A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts Monday in connection with a shooting at the Ventura Parking structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded. They convicted Raymond Bolanos of Oxnard (photo) of murder and attempted...
String of card skimming thefts wipes out accounts of local bank customers
Local mom Unique Castillo says she used the ATMs at Santa Maria's Bank of America on South Broadway two weeks ago, and within hours, the money in her Electronic Benefits Card was wiped out.
Delivery driver from Venice arrested in Ventura County drug bust
A delivery driver from Venice is sitting in jail tonight after Ventura County deputies found about 520 grams of opioids in his vehicle. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Mark Gerontzos was sitting in a Thousand Oaks parking lot off the 900 block of Academy drive when detectives swarmed his vehicle to serve a search warrant. After combing through Gerontzos personal belongings and his vehicle, investigators seized over ten ounces of fentanyl, eight ounces of heroin, three ounces of meth and 638 counterfeit oxycodone pills, which authorities believe to be made of fentanyl. Deputies also found a loaded handgun and "a large amount" of money. According to VCSD, the number of opioids seized in this raid equates to about 520 grams or 13,000 doses. They claim this amount is enough to kill over a million people. Gerontzos was arrested and booked on various narcotics and weapons charges. He was released on an $80,000 bond is expected to return to court on Nov. 28. Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and are looking to make additional arrests. VCSD has partnered with Ventura county Behavioral Health to reduce overdoses and educate residents about the dangers of opioids and other drugs.
Man, 24, arrested in stabbing at family gathering in Simi Valley
Authorities said a 24-year-old man was arrested following a stabbing at a family gathering in Simi Valley. The incident unfolded just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Morley Street at a home. It was there police say a family gathering turned violent when several relatives got into an argument with one another. That's when one of the family members pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect, identified by police as Manuel Hernandez, 24, of Simi Valley was detained and subsequently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. No further information was immediately available.
