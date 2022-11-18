ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

MLB rumors: Surprise team emerges in Trea Turner chase

MLB rumors now link free agent Trea Turner to a surprising team — the Seattle Mariners. Trea Turner is one of this offseason’s biggest free agents. He is in a free agent class of shortstops with plenty of talent yet he seems to stand out more than the others thanks to how many different things he can do so well. MLB rumors about where he could land include many of the usual suspects we expect to spend big. What about those surprise clubs?
This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
MLB rumors: New team enters the Justin Verlander sweepstakes

While the Houston Astros would prefer to re-sign Justin Verlander, there’s no guarantee he stays with the World Series champs. The Mets have entered the picture. After opting out of his previous two-year engagement with Houston, Justin Verlander’s asking price is said to be above $40 million. There’s little guarantee that Astros owner Jim Crane will match that demand, so Verlander is at least doing his due diligence to seek employment elsewhere.
Atlanta Braves rumor roundup: Dansby Swanson news and more

While the free-agent market remains quiet for the Atlanta Braves, the rumor mill remains in full motion. Here’s everything you missed from the weekend. The biggest looming decision for Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos this offseason will be whether or not the Braves bring back Dansby Swanson. The former No. 1 overall pick has blossomed into one of the best shortstops in the National League. Coming off a breakout season, Swanson now hits the free-agent market.
Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed

According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
Who’s the real favorite to land Justin Verlander?

Many eyes are on free agent ace Justin Verlander, and it’s unknown where he may end up. However, there is a team that appears to be the most likely contender. Free agent pitcher Justin Verlander is certainly a catch who’s gaining attention from many teams, including the Houston Astros, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. The ace just earned his third Cy Young award and pitched an incredible regular season with the Astros, one of many reasons why so many teams are eyeing him.
MLB experts predict Jacob deGrom is definitely leaving the Mets

A group of MLB experts for ESPN predicted where they think the top free agents will sign, and all of them think that Jacob deGrom is leaving the New York Mets. The New York Mets spent money last offseason, and it resulted in them clinching their first postseason berth since 2016. Now, they have another winter to plan how they can increase their odds to contend for the World Series. One player they have to decide whether to keep is ace Jacob deGrom, who opted out of his contract and is looking for a new lucrative deal at the age of 34-years-old.
MLB insider thinks a contender might make a strong play for Xander Bogaerts

An MLB insider thinks that this team from the NL East could potentially make a play for free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The MLB free agency period has begun, and we have already seen top free agents sign, such as Rafael Montero with the Houston Astros and Anthony Rizzo with the New York Yankees. Yet, there are still many big-name free agents that remain unsigned, one of them being Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. This year, the Red Sox and Bogaerts weren’t close to reaching an agreement on a contract extension, setting up the shortstop’s trip to free agency.
