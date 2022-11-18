ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NPR

Books We Love: NPR's end-of-the-year book recommendations

NPR's end-of-the-year book recommendations are back! With something for every reader, Books We Love has over 400 sortable titles. Books. What is not to love? Well, to help us figure out which 2022 books they'd love to recommend, NPR's books team brings us Books We Love. Andrew Limbong, who's the host of NPR's Book Of The Day podcast, joins us now. Hi, Andrew.
NPR

My Unsung Hero series: A man rethinks his instinct to be sarcastic

In this week's "Unsung Hero" installment, a man is asked to rethink his instinct to be sarcastic with his friends. It's time for "My Unsung Hero," a series from Hidden Brain that shares the stories of people who left a lasting impression on someone else. Ritch Addison was once a shy little kid who sometimes felt picked on. But once he got to high school, things changed. He developed a sarcastic sense of humor as a defense mechanism.
NPR

Twins are born from embryos that had been frozen for 30 years, CNN reports

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. On Halloween, a pair of twins were born from embryos that had been frozen for 30 years. That's according to CNN. This makes them the longest frozen embryos ever. When the parents went to the donation center, they asked for the embryos that had been waiting the longest. Experts say that embryos can be frozen almost indefinitely as long as they can be stored in an environment nearly 200 degrees below zero. The more you know. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

How Twitter's platform helped its users, personally and professionally

For more than a decade, Twitter has been a kind of digital town square, a place where people have sought information, advocacy, community and job opportunities – even love. In the wake of Elon Musk's takeover as Twitter CEO, rapid-fire layoffs of thousands of employees followed by a wave of resignations have many people worried about the future of the platform. Some former employees took to Twitter to post emotional goodbyes.
NPR

Closing arguments made in the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

Defense attorneys and prosecutors made their closing arguments in the Oath Keepers trial, who are charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. After seven weeks of testimony, the seditious conspiracy trial for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other defendants...
NPR

The 'progressive DA' movement survives the midterms

There's a movement that made it through this year's midterm elections despite political attacks - that's the push to support prosecutors who call themselves progressive and try to reduce incarceration by prosecuting fewer people. Many Republican candidates had blamed progressive prosecutors for rising crime. But, as NPR's Martin Kaste reports, the movement mostly held its ground.
NPR

Aid to Ukraine is vital this winter as Russia keeps up its attack on infrastructure

Ukraine's government is about to receive more than $4 billion in aid from the U.S. to help keep basic services running. The money will be vital this winter as Russia continues to damage or destroy so much of Ukraine's infrastructure. NPR's Joanna Kakissis reports from Kyiv. JOANNA KAKISSIS, BYLINE: Ukraine's...
NPR

Georgia election officials breathe a sigh of relief after uneventful voting

Over the last few years, Georgia has been on the frontlines of election conspiracies and sweeping voting rule changes. The state is once again a national political battleground with outsized attention. Even though this month's elections are being audited as next month's Senate runoff approaches, election officials are feeling optimistic about the future. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Stephen Fowler reports.
NPR

Small in scope, Claire Keegan's 'Foster' packs an emotional wallop

Keegan is a writer who revels in the suspense of the unspoken, the held breath. Her new novella centers on a nameless young girl whose parents leave her in the care of relatives for the summer. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. "Foster" is a 2010 novella by Irish...
NPR

Democrats Race Against Time

When the new Congress takes office in January, Democrats will lose control of the House of Representatives. Until that happens, they have a slew of legislative priorities, ranging from increasing the debt ceiling to codifying the right to same-sex and interracial marriages. This episode: White House correspondent Asma Khalid, and...
NPR

How the Colorado Springs LGBTQ community is dealing with the Club Q shooting

We've now learned the names of the five people killed by a gunman at a queer nightclub over the weekend in Colorado Springs. Daniel Aston was a trans performer and bartender at Club Q. He was 28 years old. Also killed were Ashley Green Paugh, Derrick Rump, Kelly Loving and Raymond Green Vance. And while we're still learning about the suspect's motivations, this attack did not happen in a vacuum.
NPR

Colorado State Rep. says the Club Q shooting shows the impact of anti-LGBTQ actions

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Colorado State Representative Brianna Titone about the anti-LGBTQ actions and rhetoric she's seen in the state. Vigils are being held across the state of Colorado this week after the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Club Q was a safe space for queer people in a country and at a time that can feel very threatening. Just this year, more than 300 bills targeting the LGBTQ community have been introduced across the country, and candidates in this year's midterm elections used hateful and discriminatory language when referring to LGBTQ people. This is something that Colorado State Representative Brianna Titone has been talking a lot about. She's the state's first openly trans legislator and joins me now. Welcome.
