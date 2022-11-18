ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Cashman: Yankees have made another contract offer to Aaron Judge

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

Brian Cashman, doing his yearly participation in a Sleep Out event on Thursday, told reporters that the Yankees have indeed made a contract offer to Aaron Judge since their preseason offer that Judge turned down.

“Yeah, it's in real time,” Cashman said. “We're on the clock. We're certainly not going to mess around. So of course we’ve made another offer. We’ve made an offer since spring training.”

Asked for the details of that offer, Cashman declined to comment after he was criticized by some for revealing the terms of the team’s preseason offer to Judge, though now that Judge is a free agent, revealing the details of a contract offer wouldn’t go over well throughout the league.

“I wouldn’t say,” Cashman said. “If it hasn’t been said clearly, if Hal Steinbrenner has had face-to-face with Aaron Judge several times, and I’ve engaged with his agents…our first conversations with Aaron Judge started the day the season ended. We’re serious. We’ve always said we were, and trying to find a way to make it appealing for him to stay…we’re making sure he’s got our attention.”

The Yankees are now trying to bring back an MVP winner after Judge won the award on Thursday night, but Cashman says that doesn’t bring any added incentive to re-sign their homegrown superstar. There is already plenty of incentive to do that.

“I don’t think there’s any more pressure on us than there already is,” Cashman said. “Whether he won the award or not, the season he had, he’s been our team leader and our best player, so we definitely feel the pressure, and rightfully so. He bet on himself this spring, and it really paid off.

“We wish we could have gotten farther in the postseason, but there’s still work to be done, and we'd like to do that together. Continuing to pursue that World Championship dream. Certainly want Aaron Judge to be part of that, if he's willing and we can find common ground, despite the competition, then there's more work to be done together.”

