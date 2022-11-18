Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Kenley McCarn named OVC Freshman of the Week
UT Martin women’s basketball standout Kenley McCarn earned her second consecutive OVC Freshman of the Week honor after strong performances against Arkansas State and Missouri. Hailing from Melbourne, Arkansas, McCarn averaged 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks per game. During her week of performances...
radionwtn.com
Tornadoes Light Up Three Pointers
Union City, Tenn.–Joseph Lattus sank seven of Union City’s 13 3-pointers to help lift the Golden Tornadoes to a 70-59 Hall of Champions win at Covington Saturday night. Lattus made five treys in the first half and two more in the fourth quarter when UC outscored the Chargers 26-15 to break away from a 44-all tie. He finished with a game-high 23 points to lead a trio of double-figure scorers for the Twisters.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two adults flown to Tennessee hospital after Sunday night crash in Graves County, Kentucky
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two adults were flown to an out-of-state hospital after they were seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Graves County, Kentucky, the sheriff's office says, but a baby in the car with them was uninjured. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Mallori Dawson of...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
radionwtn.com
Union City Man Arrested In Kentucky After Multi-Agency Pursuit
Wickliffe, Ky.–A Union City man was arrested in Kentucky Saturday night following a multi-agency pursuit. The pursuit started in Pulaski County, Tenn., and ended in Wickcliffe, Kentucky. Ballard County, Kentucky Sheriff Deputies said they were notified by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office they were in a pursuit of a...
thunderboltradio.com
James Jay Kemerer – 81 – Union City
Funeral services will be held for James Jay Kemerer, age 81, Union City. Services will take place at 11:00 on Tuesday, November 22nd of 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Obion County Memorial Gardens.
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park To Offer Free Admission To SNAP Recipients In 2023
Union City, Tennessee—Discovery Park of America has announced that the museum and heritage park in Union City, Tennessee, will participate in the Museums for All program beginning in January 2023. This initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM). The program aims to ensure that all children and adults have access to high-quality museum experiences.
thunderboltradio.com
Delano Estelle Moon, 89, Martin
Funeral services for Delano Estelle Moon, age 89, of Martin, will be Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 1:00 at Gardner Church of Christ. Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery.
radionwtn.com
Area Law Enforcement Honors Capt. Marty Plunk
Dresden, Tenn.–Area law enforcement came together to honor Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk, who was buried in Dresden today. Captain Plunk passed away last Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. A “Sea Of Blue” made up of numerous patrol cars from area sheriff and police...
WBBJ
North Madison County road to close temporarily next week
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A northern Madison County road is being temporarily closed next week. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on November 28, Old Medina Road will be closed at the railroad just north of the Forked Deer River near Bakers Chapel Road. They say traffic that uses Old Medina...
kbsi23.com
2 injured in crash in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash in Graves County Sunday night. Graves County sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of KY 80 East/KY 97 and the KY 121 Bypass at 8:55 p.m. According to Kentucky State Police, Mallori Dawson, 24 of...
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Schools seek and salute substitute teachers
With cold and flu season in full force, the Weakley County Schools district is recruiting additional substitute teachers. November 18th was National Substitute Teacher Appreciation Day, and faculty and staff, students, and subs are highlighting the importance of the role in schools. Substitutes are often in high demand throughout the...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Commission Chairman Honored at Monday Meeting
Longtime Obion County Commissioner Ralph Puckett was honored during Monday’s monthly meeting. The Commission Chairman was recognized during a special visit from Tennessee County Commission Association Executive Director Charles Curtis.(AUDIO) Puckett is from South Fulton, and is elected to serve from District 1. Photos from the presentation have been...
thunderboltradio.com
Annual “Feeding of 5,000” Taking Place in Union City
The annual Feeding of 5,000 will take place today in Obion County. The Obion County Ministerial Association event will start this morning at the Fairgrounds in Union City. The Refuge Church pastor, Bro. Dan Huggins, told Thunderbolt News about the history of the event in Union City.(AUDIO) Bro. Huggins said...
This New Resort Inside A Tennessee State Park Has Incredible Lake Views & Is So Relaxing
State Parks are ideal for camping under the stars and immersing yourself in nature if the season permits, but this brand-new resort allows you to enjoy the park year-round from the comforts of a cozy room. The Lodge at Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan, TN is situated right on...
KFVS12
Kentucky candle factory workers who survived tornado, file ‘Charge Against Employer’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former employees that were injured while working the overnight shift at a Mayfield candle factory during the December 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes filed a federal charge against Mayfield Consumer Products (MSP). According to the release, the charges were filed on behalf of 20 employees on Friday....
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Home Lost To Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A Carroll County family lost their home to fire Sunday evening. No one was reported injured and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to 214 Blooming Grove Road at 5:1 p.m. and found the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local church packs Thanksgiving meal kits to deliver to families in need
MARTIN, TN — Everything seems to cost more these days, and your Thanksgiving dinner is no different. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost 20% more this year than it did in 2021. One local church is lending a helping...
wkms.org
Mayfield candle factory destroyed by tornado facing retaliation charge from former employees
Former employees of the western Kentucky candle factory destroyed in last December’s deadly tornado outbreak are alleging Mayfield Consumer Products retaliated against them for cooperating with an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) probe. The charge – filed with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of 20 former...
