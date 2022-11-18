Union City, Tenn.–Joseph Lattus sank seven of Union City’s 13 3-pointers to help lift the Golden Tornadoes to a 70-59 Hall of Champions win at Covington Saturday night. Lattus made five treys in the first half and two more in the fourth quarter when UC outscored the Chargers 26-15 to break away from a 44-all tie. He finished with a game-high 23 points to lead a trio of double-figure scorers for the Twisters.

UNION CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO