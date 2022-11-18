ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

thunderboltradio.com

Kenley McCarn named OVC Freshman of the Week

UT Martin women’s basketball standout Kenley McCarn earned her second consecutive OVC Freshman of the Week honor after strong performances against Arkansas State and Missouri. Hailing from Melbourne, Arkansas, McCarn averaged 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks per game. During her week of performances...
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

Tornadoes Light Up Three Pointers

Union City, Tenn.–Joseph Lattus sank seven of Union City’s 13 3-pointers to help lift the Golden Tornadoes to a 70-59 Hall of Champions win at Covington Saturday night. Lattus made five treys in the first half and two more in the fourth quarter when UC outscored the Chargers 26-15 to break away from a 44-all tie. He finished with a game-high 23 points to lead a trio of double-figure scorers for the Twisters.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Union City Man Arrested In Kentucky After Multi-Agency Pursuit

Wickliffe, Ky.–A Union City man was arrested in Kentucky Saturday night following a multi-agency pursuit. The pursuit started in Pulaski County, Tenn., and ended in Wickcliffe, Kentucky. Ballard County, Kentucky Sheriff Deputies said they were notified by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office they were in a pursuit of a...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

James Jay Kemerer – 81 – Union City

Funeral services will be held for James Jay Kemerer, age 81, Union City. Services will take place at 11:00 on Tuesday, November 22nd of 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Obion County Memorial Gardens.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Discovery Park To Offer Free Admission To SNAP Recipients In 2023

Union City, Tennessee—Discovery Park of America has announced that the museum and heritage park in Union City, Tennessee, will participate in the Museums for All program beginning in January 2023. This initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM). The program aims to ensure that all children and adults have access to high-quality museum experiences.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Delano Estelle Moon, 89, Martin

Funeral services for Delano Estelle Moon, age 89, of Martin, will be Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 1:00 at Gardner Church of Christ. Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery.
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

Area Law Enforcement Honors Capt. Marty Plunk

Dresden, Tenn.–Area law enforcement came together to honor Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk, who was buried in Dresden today. Captain Plunk passed away last Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. A “Sea Of Blue” made up of numerous patrol cars from area sheriff and police...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

North Madison County road to close temporarily next week

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A northern Madison County road is being temporarily closed next week. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on November 28, Old Medina Road will be closed at the railroad just north of the Forked Deer River near Bakers Chapel Road. They say traffic that uses Old Medina...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

2 injured in crash in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash in Graves County Sunday night. Graves County sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of KY 80 East/KY 97 and the KY 121 Bypass at 8:55 p.m. According to Kentucky State Police, Mallori Dawson, 24 of...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Weakley County Schools seek and salute substitute teachers

With cold and flu season in full force, the Weakley County Schools district is recruiting additional substitute teachers. November 18th was National Substitute Teacher Appreciation Day, and faculty and staff, students, and subs are highlighting the importance of the role in schools. Substitutes are often in high demand throughout the...
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Commission Chairman Honored at Monday Meeting

Longtime Obion County Commissioner Ralph Puckett was honored during Monday’s monthly meeting. The Commission Chairman was recognized during a special visit from Tennessee County Commission Association Executive Director Charles Curtis.(AUDIO) Puckett is from South Fulton, and is elected to serve from District 1. Photos from the presentation have been...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Annual “Feeding of 5,000” Taking Place in Union City

The annual Feeding of 5,000 will take place today in Obion County. The Obion County Ministerial Association event will start this morning at the Fairgrounds in Union City. The Refuge Church pastor, Bro. Dan Huggins, told Thunderbolt News about the history of the event in Union City.(AUDIO) Bro. Huggins said...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Carroll County Home Lost To Fire

McKenzie, Tenn.–A Carroll County family lost their home to fire Sunday evening. No one was reported injured and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to 214 Blooming Grove Road at 5:1 p.m. and found the...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN

