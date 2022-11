It’s the holiday season, and what’s more suitable than a staycation at one of the top Chicago hotels? A discounted staycation! In celebration of Canopy Chicago Central Loop’s first Anniversary, the boutique-style hotel will be offering a very special room rate of just $34 for 34 lucky guests, now available to book for stays from Sunday, November 20 through Sunday, November 26 in honor of the property opening one year ago as the Hilton lifestyle brand’s 34th location worldwide and the very first from the brand to open in Chicago. The limited-time offer will include standard rooms with a king bed, single or double occupancy and will be valid for a one-night stay. Booking for the special promotion is now live online. The first Anniversary room rate offer is subject to availability and change and the $34 rate is subject to tax.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO