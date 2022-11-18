Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift ticket trouble could drive political engagement
Ticketmaster apologized but the bad blood had already been sowed.
GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) on Tuesday hailed House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) in a rare show of bipartisan support for a congressional member on the other side of the political aisle. Blunt praised Hoyer following a Washington Post editorial about Hoyer deciding to step down from Democratic leadership in the House. “An editorial in…
Comments / 0