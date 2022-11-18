Cooking with Que’s Best Vegan Cornbread Recipe Ever

The magic of cornbread ; It’s fluffy , it’s soft. It’s not too sweet , and I could eat it alone or to go with chili , gumbo , and black eyed peas . Everyone needs a good cornbread recipe . And this, friends allows you to enjoy cornbread without the diary and without the gluten. Say hello to the BEST vegan cornbread recipe ever! 11 ingredients are required for this easy-to-follow recipe.

Let me show you how it’s done.

Best Vegan Cornbread Recipe Ever

Ingredients

1 Flax Egg

1 tbsp Flaxseed

3 tbsp Water

1¼ cup Unsweetened Plain Almond Milk

3 tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

1 cup All-Purpose Flour

1 cup Fine Yellow Cornmeal

½ tbsp Baking Soda

2 tbsp Baking Powder

½ tbsp Sea Salt

½ cup Vegan Butter Melted

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Grease a 8×8 inch pan with nonstick cooking spray or vegan butter.

Prepare flax egg in a small bowl and let set for a few minutes to gel up.

In a large bowl combine flour, cornmeal, baking soda, baking powder and salt togetherIn the same container as the milk mixture, add flax egg, coconut sugar and vegan butter (or oil) and mix to combine.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and mix until fully combined & smoothPour the batter into the pan and using a spatula, smooth down the top into an even layer.

Bake for 28-30 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean.

Slice into 9 slices, serve with vegan butter and get into that cornbread!!!

Video

It’s fluffy, it’s soft. It’s not to sweet, and I could eat it alone or with soup, or greens or chili! Prep Time 40 minutes Servings 9 People

